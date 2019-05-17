Press
Avalara MyLodgeTax
04/04/2019
Avalara MyLodgeTax Inks Partnership with Vacation Rental Management Association
03/18/2019
Dr. Drew discusses short-term rentals regulations with Rob Stephens, General Manager of Avalara MyLodgeTax
05/07/2018
Renting Out an In-Law Unit: Pros and Cons for Homeowners Hoping to Turn a Profit
Take a vacation from lodging tax
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
Automate your lodging taxes today.
Get your unique lodging tax rate based on your property's address.