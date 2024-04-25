How it works
BENEFITS
Quickly access highly accurate, state-specific taxability rules and rates as well as cross-border trade content — eliminating manual research across multiple sources.
Use Avi, Avalara’s AI-powered tax research assistant, to get fast, plain-language answers with citations — saving time and improving decision confidence.
Apply rooftop-level rates using precise location data and boundary validation to avoid costly errors from ZIP-code-based estimates.
Simplify cross-border transactions by leveraging trusted global trade content, expert-curated insights, and the power of AI to streamline tariff code research.
Validate past decisions with historical tax rates and law changes, supporting audits and helping defend past tax classifications.
Mitigate errors and penalties with consistent tax guidance, exemption rules, and matrix tools to ensure more accurate classifications across jurisdictions.
PRODUCT COMPARISON CHART
|
Feature
|
Essentials
|
Standard
|
Premium
|
Tax rules, rates, and laws for all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AI tax research assistant (Avi) helps you answer tax questions quicker than ever before
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Simplified descriptions of what tax laws mean
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Audit defense support in case of inquiries from state and local governments**
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Law-backed taxability answers for both customers and internal colleagues
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Taxability charts that can be easily exported and shared
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Customized email notifications when tax laws or rates change — based on selected jurisdictions and preferences
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Updated cross-border trade content libraries and HS code classification
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Straightforward yes/no taxability answers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
A searchable Q&A database of 24,000+ questions, plus access to Avalara tax researchers for direct inquiries
|
Yes (limited to 6 per year)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rooftop sales and use tax rates by address
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
History of tax laws and answers
|
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Taxability decision trees for drop shipment, government contractors, construction, and software maintenance
|
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Add-ons available for custom tax answer libraries, global, restaurant, and telecommunications tax content, and industry-specific rates for automotive, fuel, and restaurants
|
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Flexibility to build and manage tax matrices tailored to your products, services, and business locations
|
|
|
Yes
|
Regularly updated custom tax matrices that reflect regulatory changes — keeping you current without manual intervention
|
|
|
Yes
|
Enhanced compliance accuracy for industries with non-standard tax rules (e.g., telecommunications, construction, software)
|
|
|
Yes
CUSTOMER STORIES
“Working with Avalara has been perfect. We rely on their expertise in so many ways — like using Avalara Tax Research to determine a product’s taxability in various jurisdictions. Being able to trust that expertise saves my team so much time, I don’t know how they could live without it.”
—Missy Basone
CFO, Set Solutions
“Avalara has alleviated figuring out what we owe and where we owe it. The peace of mind knowing that we’re managing sales and use tax correctly is huge.”
—Joe Faust
Sales Manager, Electric Motor Supply Company
“Avalara flags us when we have potential sales tax exposure in new jurisdictions, which makes it scalable with our business. Plus, with nexus coverage, the company can sell confidently anywhere. Our customers can trust the information we provide because of our trust in Avalara.”
—Franklin Shiraki
CFO, Firewire Surfboards
Avalara Tax Research is an AI-powered tax research platform offering regularly updated rules, rates, and taxability insights across the U.S.
Avalara Tax Research is helpful for everyone, but it’s especially ideal for finance and tax professionals, including tax directors, tax analysts, accountants, accounting directors, controllers, comptrollers, auditors, and more.
Content is regularly updated with government-approved changes, ensuring greater accuracy and compliance.
Yes. Avalara Tax Research is trusted by state and local governments and incorporates real-time feedback to deliver historical tax data, statutory references, and comprehensive documentation — making it easier for you to manage audits confidently.
Yes. Avalara Tax Research eliminates or reduces reliance on third-party consultants by providing expert-vetted, plain-language tax guidance.
Yes. With a subscription to Avalara Tax Research Standard or Premium, you can use the Contact Tax Expert feature to submit your question directly to our tax research experts and receive a timely, personalized response.
No. Avalara Tax Research is a standalone, web-based self-service research tool.