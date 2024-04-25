Get started
How it works

Access trusted tax answers - faster and smarter with Avi - Avalara’s AI research assistant.

Preview ATR

See Avalara Tax Research in action with an instant, self-guided demo — no sales pitch, no commitments.

BENEFITS

Assess tax rules and regulations with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence

Simplify tax research

Quickly access highly accurate, state-specific taxability rules and rates as well as cross-border trade content — eliminating manual research across multiple sources.

Get answers instantly

Use Avi, Avalara’s AI-powered tax research assistant, to get fast, plain-language answers with citations — saving time and improving decision confidence.

Improve rate accuracy

Apply rooftop-level rates using precise location data and boundary validation to avoid costly errors from ZIP-code-based estimates.

Access reliable trade content

Simplify cross-border transactions by leveraging trusted global trade content, expert-curated insights, and the power of AI to streamline tariff code research.

Track tax history

Validate past decisions with historical tax rates and law changes, supporting audits and helping defend past tax classifications.

Reduce compliance risk

Mitigate errors and penalties with consistent tax guidance, exemption rules, and matrix tools to ensure more accurate classifications across jurisdictions.

Increase compliance in an ever-changing tax landscape

Intelligent, AI-powered search

  • Ask tax questions via chat for instant answers
  • Get clear, cited responses with links to source content
  • Take back 384 hours annually by avoiding and recapturing 90% of tax research work*
See the Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara
Avalara Tax Research Question

Real-time, centralized tax content

  • Access regularly updated sales and use tax rules and rates
  • Get consolidated content from all 50 states and D.C.
  • See government-approved rate and rule changes
 Avalara Tax Research Map

Audit-ready design

  • Track historical rate changes and laws
  • Export and share answers with stakeholders
  • Defend decisions confidently with supporting detail
 Avalara Tax Research History

* Results from a study commissioned by Avalara of a composite organization utilizing Avalara Tax Research.

PRODUCT COMPARISON CHART

Choose the subscription model that’s right for your business

Feature

Essentials

Standard

Premium

Tax rules, rates, and laws for all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia

Yes

Yes

Yes

AI tax research assistant (Avi) helps you answer tax questions quicker than ever before 

Yes

Yes

Yes

Simplified descriptions of what tax laws mean

Yes

Yes

Yes

Audit defense support in case of inquiries from state and local governments**

Yes

Yes

Yes

Law-backed taxability answers for both customers and internal colleagues

Yes

Yes

Yes

Taxability charts that can be easily exported and shared

Yes

Yes

Yes

Customized email notifications when tax laws or rates change — based on selected jurisdictions and preferences

Yes

Yes

Yes

Updated cross-border trade content libraries and HS code classification

Yes

Yes

Yes

Straightforward yes/no taxability answers

Yes

Yes

Yes

A searchable Q&A database of 24,000+ questions, plus access to Avalara tax researchers for direct inquiries

Yes (limited to 6 per year)

Yes

Yes

Rooftop sales and use tax rates by address

Yes

Yes

Yes

History of tax laws and answers

Yes

Yes

Taxability decision trees for drop shipment, government contractors, construction, and software maintenance

Yes

Yes

Add-ons available for custom tax answer libraries, global, restaurant, and telecommunications tax content, and industry-specific rates for automotive, fuel, and restaurants

Yes

Yes

Flexibility to build and manage tax matrices tailored to your products, services, and business locations

Yes

Regularly updated custom tax matrices that reflect regulatory changes — keeping you current without manual intervention

Yes

Enhanced compliance accuracy for industries with non-standard tax rules (e.g., telecommunications, construction, software)

Yes

** Subject to terms and conditions

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

“Working with Avalara has been perfect. We rely on their expertise in so many ways — like using Avalara Tax Research to determine a product’s taxability in various jurisdictions. Being able to trust that expertise saves my team so much time, I don’t know how they could live without it.”

—Missy Basone
CFO, Set Solutions

“Avalara has alleviated figuring out what we owe and where we owe it. The peace of mind knowing that we’re managing sales and use tax correctly is huge.”


—Joe Faust
Sales Manager, Electric Motor Supply Company

“Avalara flags us when we have potential sales tax exposure in new jurisdictions, which makes it scalable with our business. Plus, with nexus coverage, the company can sell confidently anywhere. Our customers can trust the information we provide because of our trust in Avalara.”


—Franklin Shiraki
CFO, Firewire Surfboards
View all customer stories

Dive deeper

Here are some resources to get you started.

Frequently asked questions

What is Avalara Tax Research?

Avalara Tax Research is an AI-powered tax research platform offering regularly updated rules, rates, and taxability insights across the U.S.

Who is Avalara Tax Research for?

Avalara Tax Research is helpful for everyone, but it’s especially ideal for finance and tax professionals, including tax directors, tax analysts, accountants, accounting directors, controllers, comptrollers, auditors, and more.

How often is the tax content updated?

Content is regularly updated with government-approved changes, ensuring greater accuracy and compliance.

Does Avalara Tax Research support audit preparation?

Yes. Avalara Tax Research is trusted by state and local governments and incorporates real-time feedback to deliver historical tax data, statutory references, and comprehensive documentation — making it easier for you to manage audits confidently.

Can Avalara Tax Research replace external tax consultants?

Yes. Avalara Tax Research eliminates or reduces reliance on third-party consultants by providing expert-vetted, plain-language tax guidance.

I can’t find an answer to my sales tax question. Can I submit my question?

Yes. With a subscription to Avalara Tax Research Standard or Premium, you can use the Contact Tax Expert feature to submit your question directly to our tax research experts and receive a timely, personalized response.

Does Avalara Tax Research integrate into my other Avalara products?

No. Avalara Tax Research is a standalone, web-based self-service research tool.

