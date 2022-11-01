Offload the high cost and hassle of returns preparation, filing, and remittance — with automation
Find sales tax returns automation solutions for businesses of all sizes from small businesses to enterprise-level companies
Offload the high cost and hassle of returns preparation, filing, and remittance — with automation
Find sales tax returns automation solutions for businesses of all sizes from small businesses to enterprise-level companies
Getting your business up and running with Avalara Returns is simple
Sync your sales data with what you already use, including Shopify, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart Marketplace, and over 1,000 other signed partner integrations
Add registration details for all the locations where you file
Access the Avalara Returns dashboard and remit payments automatically in a few steps
Benefits of using Avalara Returns
SAVE TIME
Remove the manual tasks that expend your resources
Export sales data instantly with auto-populated forms
Use a single dashboard to access filing schedules and rules for every jurisdiction where you file
Remit once for all jurisdictions in a few steps
Digitally archive and store records for easy retrieval
REDUCE COSTS
Focus on more important parts of your business
Reduce the costs of outsourcing for manual filing
Manage returns within your other business applications
Keep resources focused on revenue-generating tasks
Grow and scale without slowing your business
MITIGATE RISK
Improve accuracy and reduce audit risk
Access records quickly and easily
Obtain detailed reports for state and local liability
Minimize disruption during an audit
Decrease potential errors through automation
Sales tax preparation and filing for businesses of all sizes
Avalara Returns for Small Business
Ideal for: Emerging and small businesses using online marketplaces or other platforms to calculate tax.
- Save time with automated sales tax preparation and filing.
- Track economic nexus to follow sales tax obligations.
- Try it free for up to 60 days. Terms and conditions apply. See our offer for details.
Avalara Managed Returns
Ideal for: Medium-sized businesses that want to outsource sales tax preparation, filing, and remittance.
- Offload part of the returns process and reduce costs.
- Receive continuously updated data through native integration with Avalara AvaTax.
- Let Avalara handle notice management and remittance in addition to sales tax prep and filing.
Avalara Managed Returns Premium
Ideal for: Large-sized and enterprise-level businesses that need dedicated support for sales tax returns.
- Work with a dedicated preparer for your custom filing needs.
- Give your business flexibility to deal with special requirements.
- Minimize your compliance risk with comprehensive reporting.
All Avalara Returns products include:
Single, easy-to-use dashboard
Detailed state liability reports
Omnichannel integration (website, physical storefront)
Extensive self-service support center
Multi-user account access
Easy access to historical filing records
Integration with major ecommerce and marketplace platforms, POS, and other business systems (limited to Avalara AvaTax users)
Avalara Returns for Small Business
Avalara Managed Returns and Managed Returns Premium
Automated sales tax prep and filing for small and emerging businesses
Managed sales tax prep and filing plus remittance and notice management
Automated extraction of sales data from select marketplace, ecommerce, and accounting platforms
Sales and sellers use tax forms for every state
Consumer use tax filing
Outsourced filing for all returns
Automated syncing with multiple sales and accounting channels
CSV transaction upload and error alerts
Economic nexus heat map
Transaction creation and editing within the UI
Management of filing entities and users in a single account
Support for free Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) returns
Sales tax and sellers use tax forms for local jurisdictions
Single source of payment (Avalara Treasury)
Notice management (notifications of changes to your returns from DORs)
Multi-location returns
Prepayments calculation and filing
Canadian returns
Direct point of contact and dedicated tax preparer
Returns solutions made for your tax type
Improve returns management and keep your business in compliance with country-specific VAT laws and directives with VAT returns software.
- Reduce IT costs with cloud-based or on-premises options.
- Keep informed through routine updates as tax authorities revise VAT registration and returns.
- Enhance return accuracy with automatic data checks to find possible errors.
Manage communications tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance to save time while reducing your audit risk.
- Stay informed with comprehensive reconciliation reports.
- Increase agility to help expand into new services and locations faster.
- Integrate with Avalara AvaTax for Communications and other tax engines to work with what you already use.
Simplify lodging tax return preparation and filing for your short-term rental.
- Automate tax filing to save time and improve compliance.
- Comply with state and local lodging and occupancy tax returns.
- Manage end-to-end tax returns, remittance, and payments for required jurisdictions.
Streamline beverage alcohol tax and shipment reporting filing with fast and easy filings for direct-to-consumer (DTC) and wholesale channels.
- Create DTC returns for sales and use tax, state and local excise tax, markup tax, liquor by the drink tax, and more.
- Reduce manual filing steps with signature and e-file ready returns packets.
- Manage your end-to-end returns process to facilitate compliance and reduce manual effort.
Streamlines excise tax returns for energy producers, distributors, traders, and retailers.
- Aggregate data across business systems for improved accuracy
- Manage scheduling based on automatically updated filing calendars
- Generate signature-ready or e-file-ready returns
Streamlines the preparation and filing of excise tax returns for tobacco and vape across the U.S. and Canada.
- Import data from across business systems to improve efficiency and reduce errors
- Access a robust filing calendar to help manage scheduling and workflows
- Choose from signature-ready or e-file-ready returns
Avalara Returns for Accountants
Improve sales tax preparation and filing productivity to enhance your accounting practice and improve the client experience.
Restaurant and brick-and-mortar tax solution
DAVO by Avalara connects to your existing POS to help you automate your sales tax filing and daily cash management.
“Now that we use Avalara, I don’t even think about sales tax anymore because it has saved us so much time and money.”
Bryan Papé
CEO and Founder, MiiR
Video: MiiR manages company growth and tax obligations seamlessly with Avalara
Reach out for tax return solutions
Transform how your business handles tax returns. Talk to a tax solution specialist today to find the right returns product for you.
