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Sales and use tax
Sales and use tax
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TAX RETURNS AND REPORTING/AVALARA MANAGED RETURNS

Avalara Managed Returns, agentic preparation, filing, and remittance

Avalara Managed Returns gives businesses of all sizes the power and confidence to manage the returns process with the accuracy and efficiency only our agentic platform can provide.
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See how it works

Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

7M+

returns processed and filed in 2025
99.95%

accuracy rate for returns filed in 2025
322%

overall ROI over three years
95%

reduction in return filing effort

BENEFITS

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Automated returns across your business systems

Embed Managed Returns agentic workflows to scale and automate your tax preparation and filing process. Avalara has 1,400+ signed partner integrations as well as Versori’s AI connector builder to deploy custom connections across ERPs, marketplaces, and billing systems in days.
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Agentic precision that reduces audit risk

Avalara prepares and files millions of tax returns accurately and on time. Our agentic notice handling streamlines notice management, while the Returns agent alerts you to new tax obligations, helping you stay compliant and avoid penalties.
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Purpose-built for industry-specific compliance

Managed Returns handles complicated, sector-specific tax requirements with precision, reducing manual effort in highly complex industries, supporting wholesale and distribution, communications, lodging and hospitality, energy and fuel, among others.
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Designed to scale, trusted worldwide

Avalara processed and filed more than 7 million returns in 2025. Whether you’re filing thousands of returns a year or only a few, Avalara scales as your business grows.

See how the Returns agent manages notifications and filing approvals

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Agentic AI

Meet Avi and your Returns agent

Avi and the Returns agent streamline, monitor, and manage returns workflows while you stay in control of filing decisions.

Avi and the Returns agent bring data from the systems you already use into a more filing-ready state — intelligently normalizing and validating inputs, surfacing flagged items for quick review, and streamlining your entire cycle from initial checks to final approvals and filing.
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Avalara Managed Returns Premium: Enterprise-grade filing and secure payment remittance

When it's finally time to pay up, requesting checks and remitting payment can become tedious. With Avalara, set up online and allow your returns to be filed and payments remitted automatically.

How it works

A complete platform for returns preparation, filing, and remittance

Connect

Bring your filing data together quickly and intelligently

Connect your ERP, ecommerce, or accounting system to Avalara using prebuilt integrations or flexible APIs. During onboarding, provide your registration details or upload a prior return confirmation to prepopulate key filing information. Authorize Avalara to file on your behalf and scale as your footprint grows.
  • Connect to your existing systems 
    Integrate with ERP, ecommerce, marketplace, and accounting platforms.
  • Prepopulate setup with prior filings
    Upload return confirmations to automatically extract nexus and return details.
  • Centralize registrations and schedules
    Manage entities, jurisdictions, and filing frequencies in one place.
  • Scale without disruption
    Add or update filing locations as your business expands.

Determine

Prepare every return with filing precision, again and again.

The Returns agent standardizes your transaction data and prepares returns using current rates, rules, and jurisdiction-specific forms. Continuously maintained compliance content reflects regulatory changes automatically, reducing manual research and rework.
  • Standardize transaction data
    Create a clean, consistent foundation for filing.
  • Apply up-to-date rates and forms
    Use regularly updated tax content for multiple jurisdictions.
  • Align with state requirements
    Prepare returns according to current filing rules and formats.
  • Automate return preparation
    Reduce reliance on spreadsheets and manual processes.

Analyze

Stay compliant and audit-ready

Before filing, the Returns agent validates your data for completeness and accuracy to reduce errors and notices. Track liabilities, filing status, and remittances through a centralized dashboard designed for visibility and control.

 

An intuitive experience helps your team surface exceptions, review flagged items, and easily approve returns with full visibility before filing.
  • Validate before submission
    Identify discrepancies or missing data prior to filing.
  • Track liabilities and payments
    Monitor what’s due, filed, and remitted
  • Access centralized reporting
    View filing calendars and compliance insights in one place.
  • Maintain audit readiness
    Keep filing history and documentation organized and accessible.

CUSTOMER STORIES

Proven at global scale

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of businesses and the platforms that power global commerce
Customer stories

File returns without the legwork

See how easy it is to automate returns preparation, filing, and remittance.
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INTEGRATIONS

Tax and compliance done in the systems your teams use every day

The Returns agent connects natively to your existing systems — including ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing applications, and collaboration tools like email. Backed by over 1,400 signed partner integrations and Versori — our agentic integration fabric, Avalara unifies your compliance workflows directly inside the tools you already use.
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Solutions and features

Sales tax preparation and filing for businesses of all sizes

Avalara Managed Returns

Ideal for midsize businesses that want to outsource sales and use tax preparation, filing, and remittance

FEATURES

 

  • End-to-end preparation, filing, and remittance handled for you
  • Coverage for required jurisdictions, with proactive filing alerts
  • Less manual work for your team, without added operational complexity

 
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Avalara Managed Returns Premium

Ideal for large and enterprise-level businesses that need dedicated support for sales and use tax returns

FEATURES

 

  • High-volume, multi-entity returns handled at enterprise scale
  • Added flexibility for complex filing schedules and global operations
  • Advanced support built for accuracy, resilience, and growth
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Feature

Managed Returns

Managed Returns Premium

Automated extraction of sales data from marketplaces, ecommerce, and accounting platforms

U.S. (state and local) and Canadian return filing

Consumer use tax filing

Support for free SST returns

Single source of payment (Avalara Treasury)

Agentic notice handling

Prepayments calculation and filing

Aviator-guided workflow experience

Multilocation-based returns

Advanced return schedules (e.g., Colorado Public Improvement Fee, California Schedule H)

Credit carry-over support

CSV transaction upload and error alerting

Transaction creation and editing within the UI

Management of filing entities and users in a single account

Direct point of contact and tax preparer

White glove service for high-volume, high-revenue, complex returns

Part of a complete platform for end-to-end tax and compliance

Whether it’s tax calculation, exemption certificate management, or tax research, Managed Returns works alongside industry-leading Avalara solutions on a single platform.

FAQ

The Avalara filing process is engineered around your deadlines. Returns are auto-approved by the 10th of the month at 5:00 p.m. ET, if not manually approved earlier, giving our compliance team a full window to file and remit before each jurisdiction’s due date. In 2025, Avalara processed and filed more than 7 million returns. If a return is filed incorrectly due to an Avalara error and you receive a penalty notice, upload the notice through the Avalara Portal and our compliance team will review it and work toward resolution for any period we filed.

Our onboarding team reviews your return configurations and funding authorization to ensure everything is accurate before your first filing. Most businesses are filing with Avalara within their first full filing cycle after onboarding. During setup, you connect your transaction data, add state registration details, and authorize Avalara to file on your behalf. New filings should be added by the 20th of the month prior to your first filing period. For example, if you want Avalara to file your April returns (due in May), add the filing by April 20.

Yes. Avalara supports both amended returns and backfiling for prior periods. To initiate either, contact your account manager or open a support case. Our compliance team will research the filing history, prepare the corrected or missing returns, and coordinate with the relevant state authorities. If you’re catching up on returns that were never filed, Avalara can also assist you with Voluntary Disclosure Services (VDS) to help manage prior-period exposure and coordinate with state programs. Backfiling is available as a service engagement through your account team.

Avalara compliance operations are built to file every return before its jurisdictional due date. With more than 7 million returns processed and filed in 2025, our process includes automated scheduling, multistep quality checks, and a dedicated compliance team. If you receive a penalty or interest notice for a return Avalara filed, submit the notice through the Avalara Portal. Our team will review it, and if the issue was caused by an Avalara error, we’ll work to resolve it with the state on your behalf.

Avalara files all state-level and local-level sales and use tax returns, including sellers use tax returns, across every U.S. sales and use tax jurisdiction. This includes home-rule states like Colorado and Alabama, where local jurisdictions have independent filing requirements. For specialized industries such as communications, lodging and hospitality, and energy and fuel, Avalara Managed Returns handles sector-specific tax types with dedicated forms and schedules. Avalara Managed Returns Premium extends coverage to nonstandard returns, advanced return schedules (e.g., Colorado Public Improvement Fee, California Schedule H), and complex scenarios like Florida Enterprise Zone tax incentives.

Yes. Every filing period, you have from the 1st through the 10th of the month to reconcile transactions, review liabilities and remittances, and approve your returns in the Avalara Portal. You have full visibility into what will be filed and can make adjustments before approval. If returns are not manually approved by the 10th at 5:00 p.m. ET, they’re automatically approved to ensure Avalara can file them before their due dates. After filing, return confirmations are available for download in Avalara AvaTax, typically after the 5th of the following month.

Upload the notice through the Avalara Portal experience and our compliance team will take it from there. For any return Avalara filed, we review the notice, research the issue, and work toward resolution, which may include refiling, responding to the state, or coordinating penalty abatement. Our agentic notice handling accelerates notice creation and helps resolve issues quickly. Note: Notice management covers periods and jurisdictions where Avalara filed the original return. For notices related to periods filed before your Avalara engagement, your account team can advise on next steps including backfilling services.

Avalara uses a single-source payment model through Avalara Treasury. Between the 11th and 14th of each month (adjusted for weekends and holidays), Avalara pulls the approved remittance amounts from your designated bank account. We then remit payment to each jurisdiction on your behalf, ensuring funds arrive before each due date. This means you make one payment to Avalara rather than managing separate payments to dozens of state and local authorities.

Yes. Avalara Managed Returns is designed to scale up or down as your filing obligations change. When you establish nexus in a new state, simply add the registration details and filing location in the Avalara Portal. You can also remove locations when obligations end. Whether you file in three states or 300, the same platform and compliance team support your filings. Avalara also alerts you to new tax obligations, helping you stay ahead of nexus changes before they result in missed filings.

Switching to Avalara Managed Returns is straightforward. During onboarding, you provide your existing state registrations and filing history, and our team configures your returns in the Avalara Portal. If you’re using Avalara AvaTax for calculations, your transaction data flows directly into returns preparation with no manual import required. For businesses coming from manual filing or another provider, Avalara can coordinate the transition so there’s no gap in coverage. Your account team will align the cutover with your filing calendar to ensure no deadline is missed during the switch.

Ready to take returns off your plate?

Drive efficiency across preparation, filing, and remittance with automated workflows that keep you in complete control.
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