CHALLENGE:

Beverage alcohol is regulated at the federal, state, county, and city level. The rules are complex, routinely updated, and there’s no consistency across jurisdictions.

SOLUTION:

Avalara’s beverage alcohol compliance experts research rates, legislation, and regulatory changes on an ongoing basis. Regular updates are reflected in your system without requiring effort from your IT or finance teams.

Avalara also checks license requirements, dry areas, single order volume limits, and age validation to provide clear messaging to customers about order check failures and assist in maintaining shipping compliance.