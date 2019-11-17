Products used

Avalara AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol

Delivers updated, SaaS-based multi-tax rate calculations for wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, alcohol retailers, and delivery services.

Avalara Returns for Beverage Alcohol

Streamlines the end-to-end returns process, reducing manual effort through signature-ready returns preparation and optional filing and remittance on your behalf.

Avalara Licensing for Beverage Alcohol

Automates licensing with the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, state departments of revenue, and departments of alcohol beverage control, as well as with county and city jurisdictions.

Avalara Product Registrations for Beverage Alcohol

Automates secure product registrations and renewals with each jurisdiction, making sure each label is properly registered based on account information.