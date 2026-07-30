For qualifying remote sellers that meet SST “volunteer seller” criteria, the cost of key compliance services is covered in 25 states when Avalara acts as your CSP.



These services may include:



Sales and use tax calculation on eligible transactions.

Sales tax registration for remote sellers via a single SST registration that covers all selected states.

Exemption certificate management with data capture and processing using Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM).

Preparation, filing, and remittance of SST sales and use tax returns in participating states.



For non-SST states and non-volunteer sellers, standard pricing and per-return fees apply for Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, and Avalara ECM.