- Verify remote seller qualification requirements.
Confirm your business meets SST criteria across participating states, including thresholds for property, payroll, and physical presence.
- Register with a single SST identification number.
Use one registration to enroll in all SST-participating states you select, simplifying multistate administration.
- Access Certified Service Provider benefits.
Qualifying sellers can receive state-funded calculation, returns, notice management, and audit liaison services in member states when Avalara serves as their CSP.
- Apply regularly updated tax rates and boundaries.
Leverage content that reflects the latest jurisdictional changes across participating SST states and beyond.
- Use standardized SST filing forms.
Prepare returns using uniform formats required by SST member states, reducing manual work and room for error.
- Automate exemption data management.
Validate and maintain exemption data for SST-eligible customers using Avalara Exemption Certificate Management products, so exempt sales are properly handled in calculations and returns.
- Prepare returns accurately and consistently.
Ensure filings align with SST program requirements and state expectations through guided, exception-driven workflows.
- File and remit directly to participating states.
Submit returns and payments accurately and on time through Avalara Managed Returns workflows.
- Transfer liability in qualifying jurisdictions.
In certain SST member states, liability for calculation errors shifts to Avalara, reducing your risk while preserving visibility and control.
- Access notice management and audit liaison support.
Respond to state inquiries with structured documentation, with Avalara serving as audit liaison for Model 1 volunteer sellers.
- Reduce internal compliance burden and costs.
Free your team from tedious manual processes while maintaining confidence in compliance across SST and non-SST states.
*Pennsylvania operates a state-run program similar to SST. Avalara proudly supports this program as well.
Established in 1999, Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) is the result of a cooperative effort between states, local governments, and the business community. The goal of SST is to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for companies selling into multiple states.
- No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
- Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member states
No. There are currently 24 SST member states, plus Pennsylvania, which operates a similar state-run program that Avalara also supports.
No. It only takes one form to register in all SST-participating states. You can choose the states where you wish to register, although Avalara recommends registering in all available states.
Yes. Avalara helps qualifying businesses register in all SST-participating states for free when they enroll in the program using Avalara and designate Avalara as their CSP.
If you qualify as a volunteer seller, participating states will help offset costs. Learn more about our simple and transparent pricing.
Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not impact your SST qualifications.
Yes. You can still use Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, and Avalara ECM in nonparticipating states. Those states won’t cover the cost, but Avalara delivers a cost-effective, scalable compliance solution.