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Sales and use tax
Sales and use tax

Save time and money with Streamlined Sales Tax

For qualifying remote sellers, participating Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) states cover the cost of core compliance services when you choose Avalara as your Certified Service Provider (CSP). Avalara combines SST benefits with an AI-powered platform that calculates tax, prepares and files returns, and helps teams manage notices so you can stay compliant as you grow. 
 
  • Spend less time managing sales tax. 
  • Reduce audit and compliance risk. 
  • Let compliance run in the background with guided, AI-powered workflows. 
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Simplify multistate compliance

Selling across state lines increases compliance complexity. The Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program was designed to standardize sales and use tax administration across participating states — especially for companies selling into multiple jurisdictions. 

Avalara brings SST to life with intelligent, AI-powered automation that supports calculation, returns preparation and filing, exemption handling, and notice management in one connected platform, helping businesses save time, save money, and stay compliant as they grow. 

As a CSP, Avalara works directly with SST member states to deliver compliant calculation, filing, remittance, and notice support on your behalf, while keeping you in control with guided, exception-driven workflows rather than fully autonomous filing. 
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Reduce costs with state-funded services

For qualifying remote sellers that meet SST “volunteer seller” criteria, the cost of key compliance services is covered in 25 states when Avalara acts as your CSP. 
 
These services may include:
 
  • Sales and use tax calculation on eligible transactions. 
  • Sales tax registration for remote sellers via a single SST registration that covers all selected states. 
  • Exemption certificate management with data capture and processing using Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM).
  • Preparation, filing, and remittance of SST sales and use tax returns in participating states.
     

For non-SST states and non-volunteer sellers, standard pricing and per-return fees apply for Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, and Avalara ECM. 
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Stay compliant — automatically

The Avalara compliance engine powers AI-enabled workflows that: 
 
  • Apply regularly updated tax rates, rules, and jurisdiction boundaries across SST and non-SST states. 
  • Automate returns preparation, filing, and remittance based on standardized SST forms and timelines. 
  • Provide notice management and audit liaison support for qualified SST Model 1 volunteer sellers. 
     

Being compliant shouldn’t rely on manual tracking. With Avalara and SST, compliance is monitored through automation and maintained through guided, exception-driven workflows that keep your team in the loop and audit-ready. 

Avalara is a Certified Service Provider for SST and works directly with participating states. 
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Streamline sales tax compliance with SST

Video: SST is a state-run program designed to make sales tax compliance easier and more affordable.

HOW IT WORKS

The global, AI-powered tax engine behind confident compliance

Confirm 

Simplify multistate compliance from the start

Determine your eligibility as a remote seller under SST guidelines and verify whether you qualify as a volunteer seller. 
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  • Verify remote seller qualification requirements.
         Confirm your business meets SST criteria across participating states, including thresholds for property, payroll, and physical presence. 
  • Register with a single SST identification number.
    Use one registration to enroll in all SST-participating states you select, simplifying multistate administration. 
  • Access Certified Service Provider benefits.
    Qualifying sellers can receive state-funded calculation, returns, notice management, and audit liaison services in member states when Avalara serves as their CSP. 

Activate

Enable AI-powered compliance across SST states

Connect your ecommerce, ERP, or accounting systems to Avalara, so SST requirements are enforced automatically across channels.
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  • Apply regularly updated tax rates and boundaries.
    Leverage content that reflects the latest jurisdictional changes across participating SST states and beyond. 
  • Use standardized SST filing forms.
    Prepare returns using uniform formats required by SST member states, reducing manual work and room for error. 
  • Automate exemption data management. 
    Validate and maintain exemption data for SST-eligible customers using Avalara Exemption Certificate Management products, so exempt sales are properly handled in calculations and returns.
  • Prepare returns accurately and consistently. 
    Ensure filings align with SST program requirements and state expectations through guided, exception-driven workflows. 

Delegate

Improve compliance with state-funded support 

As a CSP, Avalara calculates, prepares, files, and remits SST returns on your behalf in participating states, while providing notice management and audit liaison support for qualified volunteer sellers.
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  • File and remit directly to participating states. 
    Submit returns and payments accurately and on time through Avalara Managed Returns workflows. 
  • Transfer liability in qualifying jurisdictions. 
    In certain SST member states, liability for calculation errors shifts to Avalara, reducing your risk while preserving visibility and control. 
  • Access notice management and audit liaison support. 
    Respond to state inquiries with structured documentation, with Avalara serving as audit liaison for Model 1 volunteer sellers. 
  • Reduce internal compliance burden and costs. 
    Free your team from tedious manual processes while maintaining confidence in compliance across SST and non-SST states. 

Qualification

How do I qualify for SST?

To qualify for the Streamlined Sales Tax program as a remote seller, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of registration in each state: 
 
  • No fixed place of business in the state for more than 30 days 
  • Less than $50,000 of property in the state 
  • Less than $50,000 of payroll in the state 
  • Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the state 
     

Even if you don’t qualify for SST, we encourage you to explore all our products and solutions. 
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Video: Find out more about the SST program and if it’s right for your business.

One program. 25 states.
Less work.

Many U.S. states will offset the cost of sales tax solutions for businesses that qualify as remote (volunteer) sellers. States where your business has a tax obligation, but doesn’t have a physical presence, may offset the cost of using a tax compliance solution like Avalara when you enroll through the SST program.
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*Pennsylvania operates a state-run program similar to SST. Avalara proudly supports this program as well.

Participating states

SST states allow sellers that qualify to register to have the state cover the cost of their sales tax solution through a Certified Service Provider (CSP).

Non-SST state using Avalara as a CSP

Pennsylvania operates a state-run program similar to SST.

Nonparticipating states

There’s no option to register for SST with nonparticipating states because they don’t offer the benefits of SST.

States with no sales tax

Proven at global scale

Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide.
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Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom, complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.

Ricardo Rodriguez

Senior Manager of Indirect Tax 

Industry: Technology Services 
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Avalara has alleviated figuring out what we owe and where we owe it. The peace of mind knowing that we’re managing sales and use tax correctly is huge.

Joe Faust

Sales Manager 

Industry: Retail 
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In my past lives, I’ve done a lot of integrations with some pretty nightmarish systems. Avalara was very, very easy. I had no trouble understanding the logic, which was clear and consistent.

Joshua Provonchee

Software Engineer 

Industry: Ecommerce 
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Part of a complete compliance platform

SST is just one piece of the Avalara end-to-end tax and compliance platform.
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Simple plans. Transparent pricing

New, simplified pricing plans from Avalara allow you to compare, choose, and get started — on your terms. Plans start at $699 per state, per year. Qualifying businesses may access state-funded compliance services in up to 25 states through the SST program, potentially at no cost. Easy to compare. Easy to buy.
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FAQ

Established in 1999, Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) is the result of a cooperative effort between states, local governments, and the business community. The goal of SST is to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for companies selling into multiple states.

To qualify for SST, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of each state’s SST registration: 
 
  • No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state 
  • Less than $50,000 of property in the member state 
  • Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state 
  • Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member states 

No. There are currently 24 SST member states, plus Pennsylvania, which operates a similar state-run program that Avalara also supports.

No. It only takes one form to register in all SST-participating states. You can choose the states where you wish to register, although Avalara recommends registering in all available states.

Yes. Avalara helps qualifying businesses register in all SST-participating states for free when they enroll in the program using Avalara and designate Avalara as their CSP. 

If you qualify as a volunteer seller, participating states will help offset costs. Learn more about our simple and transparent pricing

Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not impact your SST qualifications.  

Yes. You can still use Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, and Avalara ECM in nonparticipating states. Those states won’t cover the cost, but Avalara delivers a cost-effective, scalable compliance solution.

Explore SST pricing and see if you qualify

See pricing for Avalara SST solutions and talk to an expert to confirm whether you qualify for SST benefits.
See pricing