Save time and money while staying compliant
Let states offset the cost of using Avalara with Streamlined Sales Tax
What is Streamlined Sales Tax?
Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) is a state-run program designed to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for companies selling into multiple states without a physical presence.
What is Streamlined Sales Tax?
Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) is a state-run program designed to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for companies selling into multiple states without a physical presence.
Twenty-five states cover the cost of using Avalara to help qualified sellers manage the following tasks:
Sales tax registration
Sales tax calculation
Exemption certificate processing for invoices
Sales tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance
Notice management
Audit support
Talk to Avalara to find out if SST is right for your business
Avalara can work with you to help determine your tax obligations and if SST makes sense for your business. We’ll learn about what your business needs to do to stay compliant and explain how the program works.
Contact Avalara to find out if you qualify and to learn about the benefits of leveraging SST with solutions like Avalara AvaTax. Watch the video.
Many U.S. states will offset the cost of sales tax solutions for businesses that qualify
States where your business has a tax obligation, but doesn’t have a physical presence, may offset the cost of using a tax compliance solution, like Avalara.
Participating states
SST states allow sellers that qualify to register to have the state cover the cost of their sales tax solution through a Certified Service Provider (CSP).
Nonparticipating states
There is no option to register for SST with nonparticipating states because they do not currently offer the benefits of the Streamlined Sales Tax program.
Current SST states:
Arkansas
Georgia
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
Nevada
New Jersey
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania*
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Utah
Vermont
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
*Pennsylvania independently operates a state-run program similar to SST. Avalara is proud to work with this program as well.
Benefits of using Streamlined Sales Tax with Avalara, an SST Certified Service Provider
Single identification number to file and pay taxes in SST member states
Free sales tax registration
Certified rates, boundaries, and tax codes updated automatically
Avalara will help you manage notices from SST member states
Free sales tax calculation
Uniform filing forms
Avalara will manage setting up your filing and returns in SST member states
Free exemption certificate processing for invoices
Audit liaison support
Free sales tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance
Sales tax compliance solutions from Avalara can be valuable for all the states where you do business.
Does your business sell into states that don’t participate in the SST program? You can use Avalara to help simplify tax compliance.
Start taking advantage of sales tax automation from Avalara in both participating and nonparticipating states. We have you covered in every state.
Sales tax compliance solutions from Avalara can be valuable for all the states where you do business.
Does your business sell into states that don’t participate in the SST program? You can use Avalara to help simplify tax compliance.
Start taking advantage of sales tax automation from Avalara in both participating and nonparticipating states. We have you covered in every state.
Frequently asked questions
Established in 1999, Streamlined Sales Tax is the result of a cooperative effort between states, local governments, and the business community. The goal of SST is to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for companies selling into multiple states.
No. There are currently 25 states that participate in the Streamlined Sales Tax program or offer a similar program.
No. It only takes one form to register in all SST-participating states. You can choose the states where you wish to register, although Avalara recommends registering in all available states.
Yes. Avalara is happy to help businesses that qualify for SST register in all SST-participating states for free when they enroll in the program using Avalara AvaTax.
Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not impact your SST qualifications.
Yes. Even though a nonparticipating state won’t cover the cost, you can still take advantage of Avalara as your cost-effective sales tax compliance solution.
In some cases, SST states and Avalara will work with you to waive some of the penalties and interest you may owe.
Speak to a sales tax specialist for more details.
A Certified Service Provider (CSP) is an SST-approved tax software vendor.
Avalara is one of the few SST Certified Service Providers.
If you choose to register for the SST program, the most beneficial option is to engage a CSP. Participating states will only cover the cost of sales tax solutions offered through a CSP. Using a CSP also means the tax technology solution integrates with existing software to simplify sales tax collection and compliance for your business. As a CSP, Avalara will work with you to see if you qualify for your sales tax software to be covered through the state.
To qualify for SST, you must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of each state’s SST registration:
- No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
- Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member state
Speak with a sales tax specialist at Avalara to find out if you qualify.
Reach out to a knowledgeable sales tax specialist at Avalara to see if your business qualifies for SST and which states will cover the cost of your automated sales tax solution.
Save on your sales tax solution
Your information will only be used to process your request.