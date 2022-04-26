Sales tax nexus is a term you probably hadn’t heard before it became relevant to your business. If you’re still a bit fuzzy on what it is or what it means for you, you’re not alone. Here are answers to the nexus questions we get asked most often.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this page is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice. Evaluate your sales tax obligations with our Nexus Risk Assessment tool: Sales Tax Nexus FAQ: Rates, Rules, & Regulations - Avalara