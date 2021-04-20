Getting sales and use tax compliance right is important. The first step to compliance often starts with understanding where your business has nexus, or where you need to collect and remit sales tax. But nexus is ever-changing and it can be confusing for even the savviest business owner.

According to a 2020 survey by market research firm Potentiate, 79% of U.S.-based businesses are familiar with the term nexus. However, the percentage drops drastically to only 46% among small businesses. And the spread is even greater when asked about the difference between physical nexus and economic nexus.

Unfortunately, you can’t just figure out where you have nexus today and forget about it — you have to closely monitor changes to nexus. Many activities can trigger new tax collection obligations for your business, especially now that every state has passed laws targeting remote sales tax revenue and online marketplace sales.

As of December 2020, just 66% of businesses had heard of the 2018 Supreme Court decision, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., which led to economic nexus — indicating there is still a lot to understand when it comes to nexus and how companies establish it from state to state.

We know understanding nexus can be tough, which is why we’ve developed this quick reference to help. Throughout this guide we outline what nexus is, what may trigger nexus, and how to keep up with your nexus obligations.