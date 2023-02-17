A state-by-state guide to exemption certificates

Dawn Moser Dawn Moser Feb 17, 2023

We’ve talked about sales tax exemptions many times on this blog. The big caveat is always the same: Each state has its own rules. Figuring out sales tax exemption certificates can be particularly daunting.

To that end, here’s a primer on sales tax exemption certificates. You can also just jump directly to our state-by-state guide to certificate requirements.

What is a sales tax exemption certificate?

A sales tax exemption certificate is a document that allows a business, organization, or individual to purchase normally taxable goods or services tax free.

Purchasers apply for exemption certificates and provide them to sellers at checkout. In the case of a blanket certificate, it’s not necessary to use a new certificate for each purchase, as long as the qualifying factors are the same and the certificate is valid.

Sellers are required to collect and validate certificates prior to exempting tax. If a certificate is incomplete, expired, or unavailable, the seller is responsible for collecting tax and the purchaser can later request a refund from the state. 

Sellers store each certificate, so it’s accessible for future purchases or to validate the exemption if the business is audited. 

What’s the difference between an exemption certificate and a resale certificate?

  • An exemption certificate is a document that allows tax-exempt purchases based on the status or circumstances of the purchaser. 
  • A resale certificate is a document that allows a business to make tax-exempt purchases based on the assumption the goods will be resold and the sales tax will be paid by the end consumer.

Some states use the same document for both exemption and resale certificates. Others have different documents for each.

Who can use a sales tax exemption certificate?

Getting a sales tax exemption sounds like a pretty sweet deal, but alas, it’s not an option for everyone. Exempt entities vary for each state, but often include:

  • Nonprofit organizations
  • Religious or educational affiliations
  • Federal, state, and local government
  • Specific industries
  • Manufacturers

Do states use the same exemption certificates for all exempt purchases?

No. Most states have certificates for specific types of exemptions. And collecting the wrong certificate for an exemption is often the same as having no certificate: The seller can be liable for the uncollected taxes. 

Some states, like California and Kentucky, have different certificates for each type of exemption, including specific industries. This can also be true for different types of nonprofit organizations, as is the case for Colorado and Maine, to name a couple.

How long do you need to keep exemption certificates on file?

Exemption certificates are worth every penny of tax you’ve omitted, and possibly more. If you’re audited and can’t produce a certificate to justify an exempt sale, you may be responsible for the applicable taxes, as well as potential penalties.

States have their own statutes of limitations for sales tax audits. Certificates from exempt purchases should be kept for at least the time frame for which you could be assessed. 

There are also variations on when certificates expire. Some certificates never expire, some are only good for a year. Even if there’s no official expiration, it’s good to verify the information is up to date every couple of years or so. Changes to a business, such as name, address, and ownership, can void an exemption certificate.

Can exempt sales establish nexus?

Sales tax nexus is a relationship between a business and a state that creates an obligation for the business to register to collect tax and file returns in a given state. All states with a general sales tax (plus Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.) have economic nexus conditions based on a business’s amount of sales and/or number of transactions. 

Each state has its own rules concerning whether exempt sales count toward economic nexus totals. So even if you aren’t required to collect taxes, you may still be required to register and file returns in a state.

If you do establish nexus, you’ll need to either collect sales tax or a valid exemption certificate on any normally taxable sales. Otherwise, you could be held liable for the uncollected tax.

Many states exempt certain products from sales tax, such as food for home consumption in Washington or diapers and feminine hygiene products in Colorado. In these kinds of cases, you do not need to collect a certificate to exempt tax on each sale.

State-by-state rules

Important note: Tax rules change and exceptions are common. The information here is subject to change and offered for informational purposes only. It should not be used as tax advice.

Please consult a sales tax expert who can discuss the details that apply to your business.

Reference

Exemption application

Alabama Department of Revenue FAQ

Accepted resale forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6 years if more than 25% of the taxable base is omitted
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Alaska doesn’t have a state sales tax, but local sales tax is permitted and is in effect in multiple jurisdictions.

Sales tax exemptions are also determined by individual municipalities.

Reference

Tax exemption letter of response

Exemption certificate directory 

Reference

Arizona Department of Revenue TPT exemptions page

Accepted resale forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6 years if more than 25% of the taxable base is omitted
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales and use tax FAQs

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6 years if more than 25% of the taxable base is omitted
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales and use tax exemption information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the end of the month following the quarter being assessed or filing date, whichever is later
  • 8 years if more than 25% of the taxable base is omitted
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes


Reference

Tax exemption qualifications

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales and use tax information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Delaware doesn’t have a state sales tax, or similar. Therefore, an exemption certificate is not applicable.

Reference

Government exemptions

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

 

Reference

Nontaxable sales

Tax exempt organizations

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6 years if more than 25% of the taxable base is omitted
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

General excise and use tax information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

General exemption information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • The most recent 3 years of business
  • The most recent 7 years of business if you don’t have a permit or haven’t filed regularly
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exempt organization information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales tax FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

 

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales and use tax guide

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6 years if return does not include items of gross income as defined in the Internal Revenue Code as amended
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales tax FAQ

Exemption certificate booklet

Accepted exemption forms

  • Kansas accepts specialized certificates for qualified industry exemptions (starting on page 17 of the booklet linked above)
  • SST Certificate of Exemption

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date
  • 6 years if return does not include items of gross income as defined in the Internal Revenue Code as amended
  • 2 years from the discovery of the fraud, if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales tax information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales tax FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

 

Reference

Sales tax guide

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6 years if tax reported is less than 50% of the tax due
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exemption certificate information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, is underpaid by 25% or more, or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales and use tax guide

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date
  • 6 years if there is a massive underpayment or if returns are filed late
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exemptions FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6 years if return does not include items of gross income as defined in the Internal Revenue Code as amended
  • 2 years from the discovery of the fraud, if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales and use tax information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3.5 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exemption information

Sales tax FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3.5 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6.5 years if underpaid by more than 25%
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exemption information search hub

Sales tax exemption FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Montana doesn’t have a state sales tax, or similar. Therefore, an exemption certificate is not applicable.

Reference

Exemption information

Sales tax FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years after the last day of the month following the determination period or after the return is filed, whichever is later
  • 8 years if there’s an underpayment or no return is filedNo statute of limitations if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales tax FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years after the last day of the month following the determination period or after the return is filed, whichever is later
  • 8 years if no return is filed, a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes, or there’s an underpayment of more than 25%

New Hampshire doesn’t have a state sales tax, or similar. Therefore, an exemption certificate is not applicable.

Reference

Sales tax information

Sales tax exemption administration bulletin

Accepted exemption forms

 

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the filing date
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

 

Reference

Non-taxable transaction certificates (NTTCs)

Gross receipts tax overview

NTTC application

Accepted exemption forms

  • Non-taxable transaction certificate | Type 2
  • Construction contractor’s certificate | Type 6
  • Non-taxable organization certificate | Type 9
  • Energy facility certificate | Type 10
  • Manufacturer’s certificate | Type 11
  • Manufacturer’s certificate | Type 12
  • Federal contractor’s certificate | Type 15
  • Leasing certificate | Type 16

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the end of the year in which filing was due
  • 6 years if there’s an underpayment of more than 25%
  • 7 years if a return is not filed
  • 10 years if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exemption certificate information

Exempt organizations and entities

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sale and purchase exemptions

Sales and use tax information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

 

Reference

Sales tax exemptions

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • 6 years if a return is not filed or is underpaid by more than 25% 
  • No statute of limitations if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

 

Reference

Sales tax FAQ

Applying sales tax FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed

 

Reference

Sales tax information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Oregon doesn’t have a state sales tax, or similar. Therefore, an exemption certificate is not applicable.

Reference

Retailers information guide

Sales tax information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date or end of the year in which taxes are due
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales tax information (translation available)

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the filing date or end of the year in which taxes are due, whichever is later

Reference

Information for exempt organizations

Sales tax FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the filing date or the 15th day of the month after the month for which taxes are due, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales tax exemptions

Sales tax FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if no return is filed, a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes, or there’s an underpayment of more than 20%

Reference

Sales tax information

Exempt entities guide

Exempt status application

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed, if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes, or if there is an underpayment of the return.

Reference

Exemption information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the end of the year in which filing was due
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exempt organizations

Exemption FAQ

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later
  • No statute of limitations if no return is filed, a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes, or there’s an underpayment of more than 25%

Reference

Sales tax FAQ

Tax bulletins

Accepted exemption forms

 

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exemption certificate information

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date
  • No statute of limitations if no return is filed, a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes, or there’s an underpayment of more than 20%

Reference

Sales tax exemptions

Nonprofit organizations

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date
  • 6 years if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales tax FAQ

Reseller guides for qualified industries

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the end of the year in which filing was due
  • No statute of limitations if a business is not registered or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Exemption FAQ

Exempt organizations

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the filing date
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales and use tax information

Exemption guide

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years from the filing date
  • 6 years if a listed transaction is not disclosed
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Sales and use tax information

Publication 201, Part 11: What is Exempt?

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 4 years from the last day of the year in which the return was filed
  • No statute of limitations if a return is not filed or if a fraudulent return is filed with intent to evade taxes

Reference

Excise tax FAQ

Exemption certificate bulletin

Religious and charitable organization exemption bulletin

Accepted exemption forms

Statute of limitations

  • 3 years following the delinquency

Managing exemption certificates for your business

Whether you’re making exempt purchases or managing documents from exempt customers, it’s important to supply or collect valid exemption certificates. Not doing so can create liability with state auditors. 

If you’re buying or selling in more than a couple of states, keeping track of which forms are required for which sales and when they expire is challenging. 

Automating certificate management can go a long way toward peace of mind and reduced risk

  • Avalara Exemption Certificate Management can help businesses large or small with collecting, validating, storing, and accessing exemption and resale certificates.
  • Avalara Vendor Exemption Management can help you obtain and supply the right documents to support your exemption requests.
Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
United States Exempt Sales Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Dawn Moser
Dawn Moser Content Writer
Recent posts
Feb 16, 2023
Add sales tax compliance referrals to your practice’s revenue strategy
Feb 15, 2023
The best methods and tools for commercial property valuation appeals
Feb 13, 2023
Goodbye, New Mexico gross receipts tax. Hello, New Mexico sales and use tax.

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.