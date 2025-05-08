This blog post has been updated. It was originally published in February 2023. We’ve talked about sales tax exemptions many times on this blog. The big caveat is always the same: Each state has its own rules. Figuring out state tax exemption certificate requirements can be particularly daunting. To that end, here’s a primer on sales tax exemption certificates. You can also just jump directly to our state-by-state guide to certificate requirements.



Key takeaways

A sales tax exemption certificate is a document that allows businesses to purchase normally taxable goods or services tax free. Sellers are required to collect and validate certificates prior to exempting tax. Exemption certificates should be reviewed and updated as needed. In some states, these documents expire after a set period of time. Incorrect and missing information will render an otherwise valid document invalid. Our state-specific guide shares details about each state’s requirements.

What is a sales tax exemption certificate?

A sales tax exemption certificate is a document that allows a business, organization, or individual to purchase normally taxable goods or services tax free. Purchasers apply for exemption certificates and provide them to sellers at checkout. In the case of a blanket certificate, it’s not necessary to use a new sales tax exemption certificate form for each purchase, as long as the qualifying factors are the same and the certificate is valid. Sellers are required to collect and validate certificates prior to exempting tax. If a certificate is incomplete, expired, or unavailable, the seller is responsible for collecting tax and the purchaser can later request a refund from the state. Sellers must retain each certificate, so it’s accessible for future purchases or to validate the exemption if the business is audited. What’s the difference between an exemption certificate and a resale certificate? An exemption certificate is a document that allows tax-exempt purchases based on the status or circumstances of the purchaser.

is a document that allows tax-exempt purchases based on the status or circumstances of the purchaser. A resale certificate is a document that allows a business to make tax-exempt purchases based on the assumption the goods will be resold and the sales tax will be paid by the end consumer. Some states use the same document for both exemption and resale certificates. Others have different documents for each.

Who can use a sales tax exemption certificate?

Getting a sales tax exemption sounds like a pretty sweet deal, but alas, it’s not an option for everyone. Exempt entities vary for each state, but often include: Nonprofit organizations

Religious or educational affiliations

Federal, state, and local government

Specific industries

Manufacturers Do states use the same exemption certificates for all exempt purchases? No. State exemption certificate requirements vary by state. Most states have certificates for specific types of exemptions, and collecting the wrong certificate for an exemption is often the same as having no certificate: The seller can be liable for the uncollected taxes. Some states, such as California and Kentucky, require separate certificates for different exemption types, including industry-specific exemptions. States can also require different documents for different types of nonprofit organizations; this is the case in Colorado and Maine. Some states accept multistate exemption certificates, like the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) Exemption Certificate or the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) Exemption Certificate. However, not all states allow all the exemptions listed on these forms, and states can change which forms they accept and requirements related to using those documents at any time. Check with the state to determine current policy.

How long do you need to keep exemption certificates on file?

Exemption certificates are worth every penny of exempted tax and possibly more. If you’re audited and can’t produce a certificate to justify an exempt sale, you may be responsible for the applicable taxes, as well as potential penalties. States have their own statutes of limitations for sales tax audits. Certificates from exempt purchases should be kept for at least the time frame for which you could be assessed. There are also variations on when certificates expire; some certificates never expire, some are only good for a year. Even if there’s no official expiration, it’s good to verify the information is up to date every couple of years or so. Changes to a business, such as name, address, and ownership, can void an exemption certificate.

Can exempt sales establish nexus?

Sales tax nexus is a relationship between a business and a state that creates an obligation for the business to register to collect tax and file returns in a given state. All states with a general sales tax (plus Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.) have economic nexus conditions based on a business’s amount of sales and/or number of transactions. Each state has its own rules concerning whether exempt sales count toward economic nexus totals. So even if you aren’t required to collect taxes, you may still be required to register and file returns in a state. If you do establish nexus, you’ll need to either collect sales tax or a valid exemption certificate on any normally taxable sales. Otherwise, you could be held liable for the uncollected tax. Many states exempt certain products from sales tax, such as food for home consumption in Washington or diapers and feminine hygiene products in Colorado. In these kinds of cases, you do not need to collect a certificate to exempt tax on each sale.

How can I get information for my state?

We worked with Sales Tax Institute to create a State-by-State Exemption Certificate Guide to help you identify which certificates are required for your state. In it, you’ll find information on how often you should renew your documentation and links to the forms you need.



Bear in mind that expiration periods vary by state and exemption certificate, and most states have different certificates for different situations or entities. Check with your state to get the most up-to-date information. Please consult a sales tax expert who can discuss your specific requirements. And consider exploring how automating exemption certificate management can help you streamline tax compliance.

State exemption certificate rules

Managing exemption certificates for your business

Whether you’re making exempt purchases or managing documents from exempt customers, it’s important to supply or collect valid exemption certificates. Not doing so can create liability with state auditors. If you’re buying or selling in more than a couple of states, keeping track of which forms are required for which sales and when they expire is challenging. Automating certificate management can go a long way toward peace of mind and reduced risk. Avalara Exemption Certificate Management can help businesses large or small with collecting, validating, storing, and accessing exemption and resale certificates.

can help businesses large or small with collecting, validating, storing, and accessing exemption and resale certificates. Avalara Vendor Exemption Management can help you obtain and supply the right documents to support your exemption requests. “Before Avalara, we were spending two to three weeks every month on tax returns and certificate tracking,” said Brooks Bezon, CFO of Haltec Corporation. “It was time-consuming and error prone.” Staying compliant required constant rate updates, certificate outreach, and multijurisdictional filings — creating strain on resources and operations. “Avalara has saved us hundreds of hours a year on tax compliance,” Brooks adds. “Prior to Avalara, tracking down certificates was a full-time job.”

Exemption certificates FAQ