We live and breathe tax compliance so you don’t have to
We’re a team of tax experts and technologists behind one solution for your business. Learn why so many companies are choosing us.
We live and breathe tax compliance so you don’t have to
We’re a team of tax experts and technologists behind one solution for your business. Learn why so many companies are choosing us.
We’re reliable
Customers made 33.9 billion API calls to our AvaTax solution in 2021.
Our platform is built for high capacity, calculating at peak times for retailers and manufacturers, on excise and communications transactions, and more.
Learn about our tax calculation product
We’re reliable
Customers made 33.9 billion API calls to our AvaTax solution in 2021.
Our platform is built for high capacity, calculating at peak times for retailers and manufacturers, on excise and communications transactions, and more.
We’re scalable
We saw a 21% increase in application programming interface (API) calls to our AvaTax engine from 2020 to 2021.
We're no slouch. When it comes to tax returns, we remit billions of dollars every year on behalf of our customers, relieving them from the tiresome task.
Learn about our sales and use tax solution
We’re scalable
We saw a 21% increase in application programming interface (API) calls to our AvaTax engine from 2020 to 2021.
We're no slouch. When it comes to tax returns, we remit billions of dollars every year on behalf of our customers, relieving them from the tiresome task.
Learn about our sales and use tax solution
It’s official:
Avalara is a Leader in tax automation software
IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business
If you’re considering tax automation, check out the independent IDC MarketScape evaluation.
Designed for global commerce
You'll find us all around the world. We prepare your business for growth in the global market.
countries with customers
offices around the world
countries Avalara's database has content for
Need peace of mind? It's time for Avalara.
"We knew we couldn’t be tax experts in every state. We needed a company to provide that expertise.”
Bob Romano
Life is Good
The tax software choices for 30,000+ customers globally
From independent operators to midsize businesses and Fortune 100 companies, 30,000+ customers choose Avalara for tax compliance tools scaled to their needs.