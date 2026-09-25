Get started
EMC teaser background

We’re committed to making tax compliance less taxing

Doing tax manually in a digital world?
There’s a better way.
Haltec Customer story
Video: See why Haltec trusts Avalara to power accurate, reliable tax compliance.

Avalara by the numbers

We live and breathe tax compliance. Tax automation software and compliance solutions for any-sized business, any industry. Find out more.

41,000+

customers

See what our customers have to say

Explore the Avalara advantage

Avalara stands apart with trusted, connected compliance

Tax rules are ever-evolving, and every update adds new layers of complexity. That’s why many businesses turn to Avalara for clarity and control. Our connected platform brings automation, accuracy, and global tax content together to keep compliance running smoothly across every system and region. If you’re comparing providers, see how Avalara performs in key areas like integration depth, scalability, audit readiness, and coverage. Explore these six comparison pages to understand why thousands of businesses trust Avalara to simplify compliance and stay ahead of change.

Avalara vs. Anrok

Avalara vs. Kintsugi

Avalara vs.TaxCloud

Avalara vs. Vertex

Avalara vs. CereTax

Avalara vs. Numeral

Avalara vs. TaxJar

Avalara vs. Wolters Kluwer

Avalara vs. CSC

Avalara vs. Sovos

Avalara vs. Thomson Reuters

Avalara vs. Zamp

How we work

We aspire to be part of every transaction in the world. With our tax compliance software solutions, your business can automate manual processes and reduce errors — while increasing compliance and saving time and money.

 

Businesses of all sizes use Avalara to help with tasks throughout the tax compliance process, including registration and licensing, calculation, document management, reporting, and e-invoicing.

Our platform

Simplifying tax compliance for your business

Our team of tax experts and software engineers is dedicated to making tax compliance faster, easier, and more affordable for your business.

When accuracy counts

In 2023, businesses made 48 billion API calls to Avalara AvaTax, part of our industry-leading platform built for customers with a high volume of transactions, including ecommerce retailers and manufacturers.

The Avalara platform calculates a wide range of indirect tax types in real time, including sales and use tax, VAT, GST, beverage alcohol tax, communications tax, property tax, and excise tax.
1099

And scalability matters

Every year we remit billions of dollars on behalf of businesses worldwide, relieving them from the tedious burden of the returns process.
Avalara AvaTax processes billions of tax calculations each year — with 999.5 million API calls during Cyber Week 2023 alone.
1099

Ready to automate tax compliance tasks?

Automating your sales tax compliance and filing can reduce time, costs and eliminate mistakes. Get Started with Avalara today!
Get started

Partners

We’re better together

Avalara works closely with accountants, technology partners, value-added resellers, and system integrators in every region of the world to refer customers, expand services, and build or implement integrations.

 

We have more than 1,400+ signed partner integrations that enable us to connect to the systems you already use to run your business.

 

We’re bound to the success of every partner and to those who turn to us to help comply with complicated requirements for their customers by leveraging the Avalara platform and our team of tax experts.
Learn more
Globe

Customers

Businesses of all sizes rely on Avalara

Companies trust Avalara because our tax compliance software:

 

  • Reduces manual effort by automating slow, error-prone, and costly processes
  • Improves the accuracy of tax calculations
  • Integrates with core business systems like ERP solutions, ecommerce platforms, and billing programs
  • Simplifies the process of collecting and managing exemption certificates
  • Eases the burden of tax return preparation, filing, and payment

 

Don’t just take our word for it
Learn more

Our values

Culture is our competitive advantage

Avalara culture is unique (and very orange). In fact, Avalara has been recognized as a 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner.

 

We hire talented people who possess the success traits we affectionately refer to as OPAH FOCUS:

 

Optimism Passion Adaptability Humility

 

Fun Ownership Curiosity Urgency Simplicity

 

Ready to join us?
Learn more
Agentic AI banner

Awards and recognition

JMP logo
Quickbooks
Bill
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite
NetSuite

Resources

Avalara is designed for global commerce

Across our company you’ll find enthusiastic employees committed to the success of your business. With Avalara, you’ll have access to a global tax compliance platform and valuable customer resources including our partner network and professional services teams.

Locations

We have 15 offices, with more than 4,700 employees, serving customers from more than 75 countries.
Read more

Press

We’re making headlines. Learn more about our company, products, and people.
Read more

Careers

Ready for a change in your career? Avalara is hiring.
Read more

Blog

Avalara Tax Desk is the go-to destination for all things tax and compliance, around the world and across industries.
Read more

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo