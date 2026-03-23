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Capability
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Avalara
|
Wolters Kluwer
|
Tax automation that learns and adapts
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AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers
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MCP servers automating complex workflows
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AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort
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Natural language APIs that simplify integration
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AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration
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AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers
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Capability
|
Avalara
|
Wolters Kluwer
|
Real-time tax determination
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Rooftop-level lat/long precision
|
Standard
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Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)
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Regularly updated across 190+ countries
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Strong industry-specific content (retail, comms, construction)
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Built-in tax research tools
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Superior — dedicated sales and use tax research platform
|
CCH AnswerConnect covers broader topics but is less tailored to transactional compliance
|
Always-on, multiregional, multicloud infrastructure
|
55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024
|
Unknown
|
Audit-ready accuracy
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Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours
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CCH SureTax maintains audit-ready documentation
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AI + expert-verified tax content
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AI-structured data, expert-verified rules
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Unknown
|
Trusted by governments to power official rate portals
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Certified SST provider
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Verified tax data from trusted sources
|
Unknown
|
Enterprise-grade security certifications
|
Unknown
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Wolters Kluwer
|
Returns filing and remittance automation
|
Exemption certificate management
|
Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, in-house managed services
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Standard — basic certificate handling; limited automation
|
1099 and W-9 reporting
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Registrations and licensing management
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Managed VAT reporting
|
53 countries supported
|
Use tax management
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Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification
|
E-invoicing and live reporting
|
(IDC MarketScape Leader; native since Inposia acquisition)
|
Recently acquired; not yet deeply integrated
|
Product-level unique tax codes
|
3,000+
|
Unknown
|
Global compliance support
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Scalability across businesses of all sizes
|
SMB through Enterprise
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Midmarket and enterprise
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Capability
|
Avalara
|
Wolters Kluwer
|
All-in-one compliance platform
|
Limited — siloed product suite
|
Signed partner integrations
|
1,400+
|
Limited
|
ERP integrations
|
Limited
|
Marketplace integrations
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Limited
|
POS integrations
|
Unknown
|
E-invoicing platform integrations
|
Unknown
|
Time to value
|
Weeks — prebuilt connectors, remote onboarding
|
Variable — dependent on which products are involved
|
Ongoing maintenance
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Auto-updated content, versionless delivery
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Requires periodic updates across separate product modules