Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ doesn’t just support tax management tasks; it actually does the work — providing efficiency and productivity on a whole new level. IDC explicitly called out Wolters Kluwer’s challenge: “CCH SureTax is one of dozens of software products for Wolters Kluwer. As such, it can be difficult to balance product development resources … especially regarding integration of advanced technologies like generative AI and virtual assistants or agents.”