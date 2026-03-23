Get started

Avalara vs. Wolters Kluwer

Automating your tax compliance?

See why Avalara is the better choice. 
Talk to us
Avalara vs. TaxJar
Avalara vs. TaxJar

Avalara vs. Wolters Kluwer

Automating your tax compliance?

See why Avalara is the better choice. 

Avalara sets the benchmark for modern tax compliance

Embeds intelligent compliance into every workflow

Avalara AI agents monitor data and behavior, provide compliance insights and risk guidance, and automate key tax tasks — including calculation, filing, and classification. IDC has flagged Wolters Kluwer’s difficulty in integrating advanced technologies like generative AI across its broad portfolio of dozens of products, leaving CCH SureTax behind on AI-driven innovation.
Check icon
Check icon

Embeds intelligent compliance into every workflow

Avalara AI agents monitor data and behavior, provide compliance insights and risk guidance, and automate key tax tasks — including calculation, filing, and classification. IDC has flagged Wolters Kluwer’s difficulty in integrating advanced technologies like generative AI across its broad portfolio of dozens of products, leaving CCH SureTax behind on AI-driven innovation.

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and 55B+ API calls processed, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy at scale. CCH SureTax offers solid industry-specific content for verticals like retail, communications, and construction, but Avalara matches or exceeds its tax content breadth while adding real-time latitude/longitude jurisdiction assignment and built-in tax research tools that CCH lacks.
Growth
Growth

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and 55B+ API calls processed, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy at scale. CCH SureTax offers solid industry-specific content for verticals like retail, communications, and construction, but Avalara matches or exceeds its tax content breadth while adding real-time latitude/longitude jurisdiction assignment and built-in tax research tools that CCH lacks.

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your stack. CCH SureTax has a significantly smaller integration ecosystem, and even customers who value CCH acknowledge that Avalara has a better partnership with platforms like Microsoft Dynamics Business Central.
CRM
CRM

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your stack. CCH SureTax has a significantly smaller integration ecosystem, and even customers who value CCH acknowledge that Avalara has a better partnership with platforms like Microsoft Dynamics Business Central.

Over 200,000 customers across 75+ countries trust Avalara to simplify their tax compliance.

Recognized as a 2024 IDC MarketScape Leader, Avalara delivers reliable compliance solutions to help ensure accuracy, enhance agility, and prepare businesses for what’s next.

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)
trgt
trgt

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)

Why businesses choose Avalara over Wolters Kluwer

1. Powered by agentic AI

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ doesn’t just support tax management tasks; it actually does the work — providing efficiency and productivity on a whole new level. IDC explicitly called out Wolters Kluwer’s challenge: “CCH SureTax is one of dozens of software products for Wolters Kluwer. As such, it can be difficult to balance product development resources … especially regarding integration of advanced technologies like generative AI and virtual assistants or agents.”

Capability 

Avalara 

Wolters Kluwer

Tax automation that learns and adapts

AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers 

MCP servers automating complex workflows 

AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort

Natural language APIs that simplify integration 

AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration 

AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers

2. Accuracy and reliability

Avalara’s real-time latitude/longitude jurisdiction assignment ensures rooftop-level precision with every tax call — backed by the industry’s most comprehensive, regularly updated tax content. CCH SureTax offers strong industry-specific databases for retail, manufacturing, communications, and construction — but it lacks built-in tax research tools, and its multicloud resilience is unknown.

Capability 

Avalara 

Wolters Kluwer

Real-time tax determination 

Rooftop-level lat/long precision

Standard 

Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international) 

Regularly updated across 190+ countries

Strong industry-specific content (retail, comms, construction)

Built-in tax research tools 

Superior — dedicated sales and use tax research platform

CCH AnswerConnect covers broader topics but is less tailored to transactional compliance

Always-on, multiregional, multicloud infrastructure 

55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024

Unknown 

Audit-ready accuracy 

Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours

CCH SureTax maintains audit-ready documentation

AI + expert-verified tax content 

AI-structured data, expert-verified rules 

Unknown 

Trusted by governments to power official rate portals 

Certified SST provider 

Verified tax data from trusted sources

Unknown 

Enterprise-grade security certifications

Unknown 

3. End-to-end compliance and tax type coverage

Avalara unifies every stage of compliance under a single platform — turning disconnected processes into one seamless flow. Wolters Kluwer offers a broad portfolio of tax software, but these products are often siloed: CCH SureTax handles sales and use tax calculation, while returns, exemption certificates, VAT reporting, and e-invoicing require separate products or third-party tools, creating integration gaps and manual handoffs. IDC positioned Wolters Kluwer in the “Major Players” category — a tier below Leader — across Enterprise, SMB, and VAT MarketScapes.

Capability 

Avalara 

Wolters Kluwer 

Returns filing and remittance automation 

Exemption certificate management 

Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, in-house managed services  

Standard — basic certificate handling; limited automation  

1099 and W-9 reporting 

Registrations and licensing management 

Managed VAT reporting 

53 countries supported

Use tax management 

Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification 

E-invoicing and live reporting 

(IDC MarketScape Leader; native since Inposia acquisition)

Recently acquired; not yet deeply integrated

Product-level unique tax codes 

3,000+

Unknown

Global compliance support 

Scalability across businesses of all sizes 

SMB through Enterprise

Midmarket and enterprise

4. Easy integration with business systems

Avalara’s API-first platform and 1,400+ signed partner integrations connect directly to ERPs, accounting platforms, and ecommerce channels. CCH SureTax’s integration ecosystem is significantly smaller. Even in competitive evaluations, buyers note that Avalara’s partnership with platforms like Microsoft Dynamics Business Central is stronger than CCHs — and Avalara’s cloud-native delivery means auto-updated content with no version upgrades.

Capability 

Avalara 

Wolters Kluwer 

All-in-one compliance platform 

Limited — siloed product suite

Signed partner integrations 

1,400+ 

Limited 

ERP integrations 

Limited

Marketplace integrations 

Limited 

POS integrations 

Unknown 

E-invoicing platform integrations 

Unknown 

Time to value

Weeks — prebuilt connectors, remote onboarding

Variable — dependent on which products are involved

Ongoing maintenance

Auto-updated content, versionless delivery

Requires periodic updates across separate product modules

What customers say about Avalara

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager 
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater 
Sweetwater
Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager 
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater 

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.” 

  • Ricardo Rodriguez 
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Snowflake logo
Snowflake logo

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.” 

  • Ricardo Rodriguez 
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO 

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO 

See Avalara in action

Talk to us