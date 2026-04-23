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Minimum combined sales tax rate--.-- %
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Amount entered$ --.--
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+Total sales tax$ --.--
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Total amount$ --.--
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State guides
|
State base rate
|
Local range
|
Total range
|
0%–7%
|
4%-11%
|
Alaska
|
0%–7.5%
|
0%–7.5%
|
0%–5.6%
|
5.6%–11.2%
|
0%–5%
|
6.5%–11.5%
|
0.15%–3%
|
7.25%–10.25%
|
0%–8.3%
|
2.9%–11.2%
|
N/A
|
6.35%
|
Delaware
|
N/A
|
0%
|
0%–2%
|
6%–8%
|
0%–5%
|
4%–9%
|
0%–0.5%
|
4%–4.5%
|
0%–3%
|
6%–9%
|
0%–4.75%
|
6.25%–11%
|
N/A
|
7%
|
0%–2%
|
6%–8%
|
0%–4.1%
|
6.5%–10.6%
|
N/A
|
6%
|
0%–7%
|
4.45%–11.45%
|
N/A
|
5.50%
|
0%
|
6%
|
N/A
|
6.25%
|
6%
|
6%
|
0%–1.5%
|
6.875%–8.375%
|
0%–1%
|
7%–8%
|
0%–5.875%
|
4.225%–10.1%
|
Montana
|
N/A
|
0%
|
0%–2%
|
5.5%–7.5%
|
0%–3.665%
|
4.6%–8.265%
|
New Hampshire
|
N/A
|
0%
|
N/A
|
6.63%
|
0%–3.9375%
|
5.125%–9.0625%
|
0%–4.875%
|
4%–8.875%
|
0%–2.75%
|
4.75%–7.5%
|
0%–3.5%
|
5%–8.5%
|
0%–2.25%
|
5.75%–8%
|
0%–7%
|
4.5%–11.5%
|
Oregon
|
N/A
|
0%
|
0%–2.0%
|
6.0%–8.0%
|
N/A
|
7%
|
0%–3%
|
6%–9%
|
0%–2%
|
4.5%–6.5%
|
0%–3%
|
7%–10%
|
0.125%–2%
|
6.375%–8.25%
|
0%–4%
|
4.7%–8.7%
|
0%–1%
|
6%–7%
|
0%–2.7%
|
4.3%–7%
|
0%–3.9%
|
6.5%–10.4%
|
Washington, D.C.
|
N/A
|
6%
|
0%–1%
|
6%–7%
|
0%–0.6%
|
5%–5.6%
|
0%–2%
|
4%–6%
Avalara provides state sales tax rate files for free as an offering aimed at companies with straightforward tax calculation needs. For businesses facing more complex tax scenarios or those with a higher potential tax liability, we recommend adopting automated solutions to enhance accuracy and ensure better compliance.
After you click Get rate tables (above):
- Select all the states where your business operates
- Confirm selected states and fill out the short form
- Click Download rate tables
The state tax rate files are provided in CSV (comma-separated values) format. You can open these files using spreadsheet applications like Excel or Google Sheets. Or you can convert them into other formats for use with your accounting, ERP, or ecommerce software. To ensure accuracy, we recommend downloading the updated files at least once a month or considering an automated tax calculation process through a cloud-based solution.
Each state sales tax rate file includes fields for:
State
ZIP Code
Tax Region Name
Estimated Combined Rate (Total Sales Tax Rate)
State Rate
Estimated County Rate
Estimated City Rate
Special Rate
Risk Level
Yes. Each taxing level beyond city, county, and state is included in the Special Rate field as a combined value.
Rates are updated at the end of each calendar month for the upcoming month. We recommend replacing tables with each update.To simplify the download process, sign up for an Avalara Community account, which enables you to save your selected states as part of your account.
For specific questions related to your business, please consult a tax professional. If you need information on automating rate calculations or other aspects of the sales tax process, explore our compliance solutions designed to help.
Managing tax rates manually is complex due to over 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the United States alone, each subject to frequent changes to rates and rules. A solution like Avalara can alleviate the burden and streamline this process by automatically researching and applying the more accurate tax rates and rules at the point of sale. Automation not only improves compliance but also minimizes the effort and time you and your team spend determining product taxability and rates. Check out our side-by-side comparison of manual vs. automation for more details.