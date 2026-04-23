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Sales & use tax

Sales & use tax

2026 U.S. sales tax rates by state

Our team of 100+ researchers keeps our database up to date with the latest rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction.

 

Get at-a-glance information from the interactive map below. Hover your cursor over a state for statewide tax rates, or click through for more detailed information.
Statewide sales tax
No statewide, but some local, sales tax
No sales tax

Sales tax rate lookup and sales tax item calculator

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same geolocation technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.

Tax rates can vary within a county, a city, or even a ZIP code. Using a street address helps to ensure more accurate rates and calculations when compared to relying on broader geographic indicators. 

*Rates are rounded to the nearest hundredth.

Enter any U.S. address to get the sales tax rate for your exact location

Need more rates? Get immediate access to our sales tax calculator.
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  • Minimum combined sales tax rate
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Calculate total amount See your sales tax rate applied to any item price. Enter a numerical value with no commas or spaces.
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  • Amount entered
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  • +Total sales tax
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  • Total amount
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State-by-state sales tax breakdown

View and download tax rates, base rates, and local variations plus, access comprehensive sales tax guides for every state.
Get rate tables

State guides

State base rate

Local range

Total range

Alabama

0%–7%

0%–7%

4%-11%

Alaska

0%

0%–7.5%

0%–7.5%

Arizona

5.60%

0%–5.6%

5.6%–11.2%

Arkansas

6.50%

0%–5%

6.5%–11.5%

California

6.00%

0.15%–3%

7.25%–10.25%

Colorado

2.90%

0%–8.3%

2.9%–11.2%

Connecticut

6.35%

N/A

6.35%

Delaware

0%

N/A

0%

Florida

6%

0%–2%

6%–8%

Georgia

4%

0%–5%

4%–9%

Hawaii

4%

0%–0.5%

4%–4.5%

Idaho

6%

0%–3%

6%–9%

Illinois

6.25%

0%–4.75%

6.25%–11%

Indiana

7%

N/A

7%

Iowa

6%

0%–2%

6%–8%

Kansas

6.50%

0%–4.1%

6.5%–10.6%

Kentucky

6%

N/A

6%

Louisiana

4.45%

0%–7%

4.45%–11.45%

Maine

5.50%

N/A

5.50%

Maryland

6%

0%

6%

Massachusetts

5.60%

N/A

6.25%

Michigan

6%

6%

6%

Minnesota

6.88%

0%–1.5%

6.875%–8.375%

Mississippi

7%

0%–1%

7%–8%

Missouri

4.23%

0%–5.875%

4.225%–10.1%

Montana

0%

N/A

0%

Nebraska

5.50%

0%–2%

5.5%–7.5%

Nevada

4.60%

0%–3.665%

4.6%–8.265%

New Hampshire

0%

N/A

0%

New Jersey

6.63%

N/A

6.63%

New Mexico

5.13%

0%–3.9375%

5.125%–9.0625%

New York

4%

0%–4.875%

4%–8.875%

North Carolina

4.75%

0%–2.75%

4.75%–7.5%

North Dakota

5%

0%–3.5%

5%–8.5%

Ohio

5.75%

0%–2.25%

5.75%–8%

Oklahoma

4.50%

0%–7%

4.5%–11.5%

Oregon

0%

N/A

0%

Pennsylvania

6%

0%–2.0%

6.0%–8.0%

Rhode Island

7%

N/A

7%

South Carolina

6%

0%–3%

6%–9%

South Dakota

4.50%

0%–2%

4.5%–6.5%

Tennessee

7%

0%–3%

7%–10%

Texas

6.25%

0.125%–2%

6.375%–8.25%

Utah

4.70%

0%–4%

4.7%–8.7%

Vermont

6%

0%–1%

6%–7%

Virginia

4.30%

0%–2.7%

4.3%–7%

Washington

6.50%

0%–3.9%

6.5%–10.4%

Washington, D.C.

6.00%

N/A

6%

West Virginia

6%

0%–1%

6%–7%

Wisconsin

5%

0%–0.6%

5%–5.6%

Wyoming

4%

0%–2%

4%–6%

Automate your calculations

AvaTax offers street-level precision at the point of sale, eliminating the need to look up rates or maintain a database. Rate updates are pushed to your system automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.
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Additional Resources

Frequently asked questions

Avalara provides state sales tax rate files for free as an offering aimed at companies with straightforward tax calculation needs. For businesses facing more complex tax scenarios or those with a higher potential tax liability, we recommend adopting automated solutions to enhance accuracy and ensure better compliance.

 After you click Get rate tables (above):

  1. Select all the states where your business operates
  2. Confirm selected states and fill out the short form
  3. Click Download rate tables

The state tax rate files are provided in CSV (comma-separated values) format. You can open these files using spreadsheet applications like Excel or Google Sheets. Or you can convert them into other formats for use with your accounting, ERP, or ecommerce software. To ensure accuracy, we recommend downloading the updated files at least once a month or considering an automated tax calculation process through a cloud-based solution.

Each state sales tax rate file includes fields for:

State
ZIP Code
Tax Region Name
Estimated Combined Rate (Total Sales Tax Rate)
State Rate
Estimated County Rate
Estimated City Rate
Special Rate
Risk Level

Yes. Each taxing level beyond city, county, and state is included in the Special Rate field as a combined value.

Rates are updated at the end of each calendar month for the upcoming month. We recommend replacing tables with each update.To simplify the download process, sign up for an Avalara Community account, which enables you to save your selected states as part of your account.

For specific questions related to your business, please consult a tax professional. If you need information on automating rate calculations or other aspects of the sales tax process, explore our compliance solutions designed to help.

Managing tax rates manually is complex due to over 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the United States alone, each subject to frequent changes to rates and rules. A solution like Avalara can alleviate the burden and streamline this process by automatically researching and applying the more accurate tax rates and rules at the point of sale. Automation not only improves compliance but also minimizes the effort and time you and your team spend determining product taxability and rates. Check out our side-by-side comparison of manual vs. automation for more details.

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