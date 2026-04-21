2026 South Carolina Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

6% - 9%
South Carolina combined sales tax rate for 2026
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South Carolina6%
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Local rate range0%–3%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate6% - 9%
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- Aiken
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- Bamberg
- Barnwell
- Beaufort
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- Calhoun
- Charleston
- Cherokee
- Chester
- Chesterfield
- Colleton
- Darlington
- Dorchester
- Edgefield
- Fairfield
- Florence
- Georgetown
- Greenville
- Greenwood
- Hampton
- Horry
- Jasper
- Lancaster
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- Lee
- Lexington
- Marion
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- Newberry
- Oconee
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
- Richland
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- Spartanburg
- Sumter
- Union
- Williamsburg
- York