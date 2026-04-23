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There are many ways to establish sales tax nexus — the connection between a business and a state that creates a sales tax collection requirement — and no two state sales tax laws are exactly alike.
Determining which laws apply to your business is hard, but it’s a crucial step toward compliance. For more information, please refer to our guide to nexus laws and sales tax collection requirements.
When you enter a street address, the calculator’s rate lookup tool uses geolocation to pinpoint the exact tax jurisdiction. Then it determines the corresponding current sales tax rate by accessing AvaTax, our innovative, cloud-based sales tax calculation software.
This level of accuracy is important when determining sales tax rates. In some locations, rates for two adjacent addresses can be different. Relying on a city or ZIP code is not the most reliable way to calculate sales tax rates.
At a glance, calculating sales tax seems simple: Take the price of a taxable product or service and multiply it by the sales tax rate. With sales tax, though, it’s almost never that easy. The real trick is figuring out what needs to be taxed then calculating the correct tax rate — which, depending on how your business operates, could mean learning the rules in any number of the more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions across the United States.
Want to learn more? Check out this on-demand webinar on how to calculate the right sales tax rate.
Though sales tax rates are typically set at the state level, some states authorize county, city, or local taxing districts to set their own rates and rules. With so many jurisdictions generating rates, rules, and boundaries, figuring out your sales tax rate is best accomplished with a street address rather than a city name, a street name, or a ZIP code.
Use our calculator above to get a sales tax rate specific to any U.S. street address. Avalara maintains updated state and local sales tax rates across the United States.
ZIP codes were created to help the U.S. Postal Service with the delivery of mail and are independent of any state revenue systems. The boundaries can change and often don’t line up with tax rate jurisdictions. This makes them the wrong tool to use for determining sales tax rates in the United States.
By basing sales tax on ZIP codes, you risk applying the wrong rates and remitting tax to the incorrect jurisdiction. Both of these errors increase your company’s risk of audit penalties, fines, and fees.
Avalara AvaTax is an automated sales tax solution that works with your ecommerce, POS, or ERP system to calculate rates in real time. Businesses of all sizes can use AvaTax to calculate the correct amount of sales tax you need to pay or if you have any sales tax exemptions. If you’re working with a developer, they can take advantage of the AvaTax API to build sales tax rate determination into your application.