Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same geolocation technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.

Tax rates can vary within a county, a city, or even a ZIP code. Using a street address helps to ensure more accurate rates and calculations when compared to relying on broader geographic indicators.

*Rates are rounded to the nearest hundredth. Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend our lookup and calculator tools on this page for the most accurate rates.