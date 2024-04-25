Improve the accuracy of offline tax calculations
Avalara helps businesses succeed by providing expertly researched and regularly updated sales and use tax content.
Lower your reliance on consistent internet access to help achieve continuous compliance and customer satisfaction.
Reduce labor-intensive tasks and support efficient use of business resources by automating compliance processes.
Increase the accuracy and uniformity of tax calculations across locations while avoiding errors that can result in costly penalties.
Access sales tax content for offline tax calculations.
Leverage relevant and deeply researched sales and use tax content to help maintain compliance.
Stay ahead of constantly evolving tax rate and rule changes.
Sign up and configure
Choose the template relevant to your business and upload your locations.
Select alert preferences
Set up your notification preferences for downloading sales tax content.
Export sales tax content
Access and download regularly updated sales tax content.
Upload sales tax content
Choose your system and upload tax content.
Receive precise offline sales tax calculations, plus tailored solutions and expanded delivery options for retail tax content.
Increase the accuracy of offline tax calculations with expertly researched and regularly updated tax content for the hospitality industry.
Simplify sales and use tax research with a self-service tool for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.
Streamline the way you manage forms 1099, W-9, W-2, 1095, and more to improve compliance.
|
Feature
|
ATC Essentials
|
ATC for Retail
|
ATC for Lodging
|
Sales tax rates by location
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Use tax rates by location
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Exportable data or SFTP delivery
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Monthly rate updates
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Localized content: includes sales tax holidays, destination-based rates, and jurisdiction-specific rules
|
|
x
|
x
|
API access and prebuilt integrations
|
|
x
|
x
|
Configurable data output formats
|
|
x
|
x
|
Advanced scheduling capabilities
|
|
x
|
x
|
Industry-specific tax content (e.g., retail, lodging)
|
|
x
|
x
|
Item-level and group-level tax rules
|
|
x
|
x
Yes. Avalara Tax Content Essentials is designed to support offline calculations, supporting compliance even without internet connectivity.
Avalara Tax Content Essentials offers flat file exports for flexible use in most systems.
Avalara Tax Content Essentials typically updates tax rates monthly.
Absolutely. Avalara Tax Content Essentials is optimized for consistency across multiple locations for more accurate and reliable tax content distribution.
