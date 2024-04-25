Get started
Improve the accuracy of offline tax calculations

Avalara helps businesses succeed by providing expertly researched and regularly updated sales and use tax content.

Video: See how Avalara Tax Content Essentials works.

BENEFITS

Simplify offline tax calculations

Get calculations without internet connection

Lower your reliance on consistent internet access to help achieve continuous compliance and customer satisfaction.

Increase efficiency

Reduce labor-intensive tasks and support efficient use of business resources by automating compliance processes. 

Decrease risk

Increase the accuracy and uniformity of tax calculations across locations while avoiding errors that can result in costly penalties. 

Expand your calculation options

Access sales tax content for offline tax calculations.

Use industry-specific templates

Leverage relevant and deeply researched sales and use tax content to help maintain compliance.

Keep up with tax changes

Stay ahead of constantly evolving tax rate and rule changes.

How it works

Avalara Tax Content Essentials

Sign up and configure 
Choose the template relevant to your business and upload your locations.

Select alert preferences  
Set up your notification preferences for downloading sales tax content.

Export sales tax content  
Access and download regularly updated sales tax content.

Upload sales tax content  
Choose your system and upload tax content.

Increase productivity with Avalara Tax Content Essentials

Enhance tax compliance and accuracy 

Adhere to complex tax regulations using industry-specific content.

  • Maintain compliance across jurisdictions with specialized sales tax content. 

  • Keep pace with changing tax laws for more accurate calculations across all locations.

  • Mitigate compliance risk with more accurate, expert-researched content.

Access sales tax content online and offline

Leverage Avalara solutions to meet both offline and real-time tax calculation needs. 

  • Use Avalara Tax Content Essentials with Avalara AvaTax for a seamless tax calculation process. 

  • Access regularly updated tax rates and rules for each location. 

  • Integrate sales tax content into your current workflows for greater flexibility. 

Boost efficiency and reduce risk

Streamline tax compliance using automation to reduce manual work and enhance control over sales tax content delivery. 

  • Automate sales tax content updates and scheduling to save time.

  • Reduce manual errors with reliable tax data.

  • Gain control over content delivery to ensure more timely tax updates.

Feature

ATC Essentials

ATC for Retail

ATC for Lodging

Sales tax rates by location

x

x

x

Use tax rates by location

x

x

x

Exportable data or SFTP delivery

x

x

x

Monthly rate updates

x

x

x

Localized content: includes sales tax holidays, destination-based rates, and jurisdiction-specific rules

x

x

API access and prebuilt integrations

x

x

Configurable data output formats

x

x

Advanced scheduling capabilities

x

x

Industry-specific tax content (e.g., retail, lodging)

x

x

Item-level and group-level tax rules

x

x

Dive deeper

Learn about tax obligations, requirements, trends, and more.

Frequently asked questions

Does Avalara Tax Content Essentials support tax calculation for offline transactions?

Yes. Avalara Tax Content Essentials is designed to support offline calculations, supporting compliance even without internet connectivity.

Can I integrate Avalara Tax Content Essentials with existing ERP systems?

Avalara Tax Content Essentials offers flat file exports for flexible use in most systems.

How frequently is the tax content updated?

Avalara Tax Content Essentials typically updates tax rates monthly.

Is Avalara Tax Content Essentials suited for multilocation businesses?

Absolutely. Avalara Tax Content Essentials is optimized for consistency across multiple locations for more accurate and reliable tax content distribution.

1