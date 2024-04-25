Sign up and configure
Choose from various configurable options that support the tax rates and rules for your properties.
Reduce labor-intensive tasks and support the efficient use of business resources by replacing manual compliance processes with automation.
Increase the accuracy and uniformity of tax calculations across locations while avoiding errors that can result in costly penalties.
Get lodging tax content for offline or hybrid tax calculations.
Leverage relevant and deeply researched lodging tax content to help maintain compliance.
Eliminate the need for consistent internet access to help ensure continuous compliance and customer satisfaction.
Stay ahead of constantly evolving lodging tax rate and rule changes.
Select delivery preferences
Schedule your content delivery format and set up your notification preferences.
Export tax content
Access and receive regularly updated lodging tax content via SFTP or API file delivery.
Upload tax content
Easily download or upload lodging tax content into the system of your choosing.
Increase compliance with complex tax regulations using industry-specific, regularly updated content for multi-property businesses.
Leverage Avalara’s range of solutions to meet both offline and real-time tax calculation needs.
Streamline tax compliance with automation, reducing manual work and enhancing control over tax content delivery.
Ideal for online travel agencies and larger hospitality businesses. AvaTax for Hospitality helps deliver instant, location-specific tax calculations.
Manage returns preparation, filing, and remittance through a centralized online portal for easy compliance management and high transparency.
Lodging and hospitality companies rely on one of three tax calculation processes: offline, online, or hybrid.
Absolutely, they work together seamlessly to help ensure there are no gaps in tax calculations or compliance. Users can reap the benefits of AvaTax for Hospitality’s live calculations while continuing operation in offline mode with ATC for Lodging when needed.
No, ATC for Lodging currently only supports tax calculations in all 50 U.S. states.
Yes, ATC for Lodging offers configurable options that allow you to tailor tax rates and rules based on your properties.
