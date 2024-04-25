Get started
Increase the accuracy of offline tax calculations

Avalara helps lodging businesses succeed by providing expertly researched and regularly updated tax content for the hospitality industry.

ATC for lodging

BENEFITS

Simplify offline tax calculations for lodging

Increase efficiency

Reduce labor-intensive tasks and support the efficient use of business resources by replacing manual compliance processes with automation.

Decrease risk

Increase the accuracy and uniformity of tax calculations across locations while avoiding errors that can result in costly penalties.

Expand your calculation options

Get lodging tax content for offline or hybrid tax calculations.

Access industry-specific content

Leverage relevant and deeply researched lodging tax content to help maintain compliance.

Be independent from internet connectivity

Eliminate the need for consistent internet access to help ensure continuous compliance and customer satisfaction.

Outpace tax changes

Stay ahead of constantly evolving lodging tax rate and rule changes.

How it works

Avalara Tax Content for Lodging

Sign up and configure
Choose from various configurable options that support the tax rates and rules for your properties.

Select delivery preferences

Schedule your content delivery format and set up your notification preferences.

Export tax content

Access and receive regularly updated lodging tax content via SFTP or API file delivery.

Upload tax content

Easily download or upload lodging tax content into the system of your choosing.

Optimize productivity with Avalara Tax Content for Lodging

Tailored tax content to enhance lodging compliance and accuracy

Increase compliance with complex tax regulations using industry-specific, regularly updated content for multi-property businesses.
  • Simplify compliance across jurisdictions with specialized lodging tax content

  • Keep pace with changing tax laws to help ensure property-level accuracy

  • Reduce compliance risks with more accurate, expert-researched content

  • Calculate per night and percentage of stay fees

Flexible offline and hybrid tax solutions for hospitality businesses

Leverage Avalara’s range of solutions to meet both offline and real-time tax calculation needs.
  • Use Avalara Tax Content for Lodging with AvaTax for Hospitality for a seamless hybrid tax calculation process
 

  • Access regularly updated tax rates and rules for each location or property

     

  • Integrate offline tax content into your current workflows for greater flexibility

Boost efficiency with automated tax management tools

Streamline tax compliance with automation, reducing manual work and enhancing control over tax content delivery.
  • Automate tax content updates and scheduling to save time

 

  • Reduce manual errors and improve quality of tax content

     

  • Maintain full control over content delivery, ensuring more timely tax updates

Dive deeper

Learn more about lodging tax obligations, requirements, trends, and more.

Frequently asked questions

What methods do lodging and hospitality companies typically use to calculate taxes?

Lodging and hospitality companies rely on one of three tax calculation processes: offline, online, or hybrid. 

Can Avalara Tax Content for Lodging (ATC for Lodging) be used with AvaTax for Hospitality?

Absolutely, they work together seamlessly to help ensure there are no gaps in tax calculations or compliance. Users can reap the benefits of AvaTax for Hospitality’s live calculations while continuing operation in offline mode with ATC for Lodging when needed. 

Does ATC for Lodging support international tax calculations?

No, ATC for Lodging currently only supports tax calculations in all 50 U.S. states. 

Can ATC for Lodging be customized for specific business needs?

Yes, ATC for Lodging offers configurable options that allow you to tailor tax rates and rules based on your properties. 

