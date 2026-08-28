Simplify tax compliance at every step with agentic AI
Increase accuracy and reduce audit risk
Calculate complex and ever-changing sales tax rates with greater accuracy based on federal, state, and local regulations; product taxability; geography; marketplace rules; and more.
Manage sales and use tax obligations
Track collection and filing requirements, aggregate data across multiple channels and systems, and get alerts as you approach new sales tax obligations.
Enhance customer experience
Prevent cart abandonment by providing transparent, “no-surprise” pricing across all channels during checkout and reduce unexpected costs and shipment delays.
Keep up with complex rates and rules
Stay on top of tax rules, rates, and exemptions, which vary widely and change often. Avalara applies product-specific tax rules across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and manages HS codes and landed cost calculations to speed up cross-border customs clearance.
Streamline global compliance
Steer clear of delays and unexpected duties. Avalara applies HS codes and calculates VAT, GST, and customs duties to help you stay compliant with evolving global trade rules.
Drive efficiency and increase savings
Automate high-volume tasks like product taxability research, filing schedules, refund adjustments, and property tax valuation tracking to reduce overhead.
Avalara Tax Changes 2026 is here
The 10ᵗʰ edition of our annual report engagingly breaks down key policies related to sales tax, tariffs, and VAT.