Video: MiiR manages company growth and tax obligations seamlessly with Avalara
Results
Improved processes
Increased compliance
Enabled growth
Summary
Outcomes delivered
- Improved processes
- Increased compliance
- Enabled growth
- Cost savings
Tax challenges
- Process inefficiency
- Company growth
- Tax complexity
- Compliance risk
Products used
Avalara AvaTax
Dynamically delivers sales and use tax calculations, based on the latest rules and rates in our tax engine, to a shopping cart or invoicing system at the time of purchase.
Avalara Returns
Automatically gathers data from AvaTax to prepare and file sales and use tax returns and remit payments across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.
Avalara Sales Tax Registration
Simplifies the process of obtaining nonregulated state, county, and local sales tax licenses, permits, and registrations for U.S. businesses.
Benefits
- Confidence in staying on top of obligations, rates, and rules
- Simple identification and registration for new obligations
- Cost-effective resourcing, allowing for other priorities
Industry type
Retail and ecommerce
Tame the complexity of sales tax compliance in an omnichannel sales environment.
Company overview
Bryan Papé founded MiiR in 2010 to fill a void for simple, functional, and appealing drinkware while giving back to the community. Though based in Seattle, Washington, MiiR sells its products online, through resellers and corporate partnerships across the United States. A portion of every MiiR sale is trackable to giving projects in local communities.
Tax challenges
MiiR began selling through social media platforms in 2010 and gained a dedicated following. During this early phase, Bryan managed sales tax filings for the state of Washington manually and it caused significant frustration. “Sales and use tax is maybe one of the worst systems in the world — tracking the changes and updates without notification. It’s the biggest pain,” he says.
Tracking tax rate changes by ZIP code, updating spreadsheets manually, then uploading sales tax data to MiiR’s point-of-sale system wasn’t the best use of the CEO’s time, especially when trying to reconcile and file returns. Bryan continues, “We’d be confident we were collecting the correct amount, but the reconciliation would inevitably be off.”
“We’d be confident we were collecting the correct amount, but the reconciliation would inevitably be off.”
—Bryan Papé
CEO and Founder
The lack of confidence when submitting returns to Washington state was troubling to Bryan. “If we collected too much, then we needed to return it to the customer. If we didn’t collect enough, we had to pay out of pocket to make up the difference. The reconciliation and remittance process was an absolute nightmare.”
Realizing MiiR was on a positive growth path and that these challenges would only increase, Bryan knew he needed a better solution.
Why Avalara?
When Bryan heard about sales tax automation, he was interested. A solution that handled the complexity of sales tax and reduced the burden of managing it manually was key to MiiR’s decision to implement Avalara.
Brett Wilder, accounting manager at MiiR, appreciates the ease of integrating AvaTax and their other systems. “AvaTax is just hands off. It plugs right into our ERP system, Acumatica. Transactions are pulled in and all I have to do is a quick check to make sure everything totals and nets up.”
AvaTax includes threshold monitoring so MiiR knows when their online sales are close to or surpass an economic threshold. Brett says, “It’s right there on the front page of AvaTax. It is so easy to monitor since each state lights up once you start to approach a nexus threshold.”
“Properly collecting and remitting automatically is a breath of fresh air. It’s amazing!”
—Bryan Papé
CEO and Founder
Results
MiiR adopted Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Managed Returns in 2015 to handle sales and use tax calculations along with returns preparation, filing, and remittance. While MiiR only needed these services for the state of Washington, moving to an automated solution significantly reduced the time, energy, and frustration Bryan endured each month.
As the company continued to expand, foster business relationships, and make a greater impact with its giving projects campaign, the number of states where it established nexus grew. This accelerated as more states began implementing economic nexus laws in 2018. With AvaTax and Returns handling their sales tax obligations, Brett found it simple to determine where and when company sales triggered nexus and identify a path forward.
“When I realized we had additional states that we needed to register in,” Brett says, “I reached out to our account manager and he helped us get set up with Avalara Sales Tax Registration. Every state is a bit different with what is required, but with Avalara, it’s all easy. I can’t imagine having to complete the registration process for every state on our own.”
“We save a lot of time and effort by automating all of this. Thank you, sales tax automation.”
—Bryan Papé
CEO and Founder
By the end of 2020, MiiR’s nexus obligations expanded to 20 additional states. Had MiiR not already been engaged with Avalara, the time and resources to manage this process would have been significant.
Both Bryan and Brett agree that MiiR would likely need additional resources if it weren't for Avalara. Bryan says, “We save a lot of time and effort by automating all of this. Thank you, sales tax automation.” In addition, Brett can focus on strategic work, like helping the company continue to grow and fulfill its mission.
MiiR appreciates the peace of mind Avalara provides. “The compliance piece is such a benefit. Knowing that the correct rates are being applied wherever the customer is located, and having returns filed for us. I think that’s huge,” Brett concludes.