Company overview

Bryan Papé founded MiiR in 2010 to fill a void for simple, functional, and appealing drinkware while giving back to the community. Though based in Seattle, Washington, MiiR sells its products online, through resellers and corporate partnerships across the United States. A portion of every MiiR sale is trackable to giving projects in local communities.

Tax challenges

MiiR began selling through social media platforms in 2010 and gained a dedicated following. During this early phase, Bryan managed sales tax filings for the state of Washington manually and it caused significant frustration. “Sales and use tax is maybe one of the worst systems in the world — tracking the changes and updates without notification. It’s the biggest pain,” he says. Tracking tax rate changes by ZIP code, updating spreadsheets manually, then uploading sales tax data to MiiR’s point-of-sale system wasn’t the best use of the CEO’s time, especially when trying to reconcile and file returns. Bryan continues, “We’d be confident we were collecting the correct amount, but the reconciliation would inevitably be off.”



CEO and Founder



The lack of confidence when submitting returns to Washington state was troubling to Bryan. “If we collected too much, then we needed to return it to the customer. If we didn’t collect enough, we had to pay out of pocket to make up the difference. The reconciliation and remittance process was an absolute nightmare.” Realizing MiiR was on a positive growth path and that these challenges would only increase, Bryan knew he needed a better solution.



Why Avalara?