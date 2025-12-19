Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide
- Automatically match certificates to buyers and transactions
- Recommend the correct forms based on location and use
- Validate certificates before risk appears
CUSTOMERS
WHO IS AVALARA FOR
Midmarket finance and accounting professionals
Enterprise tax departments
Developers and partners
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Feature
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ECM Essentials
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ECM Pro
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ECM Premium
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Validate certificates with AI assistant
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Apply customer exemptions
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Digitize certificates
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Store certificates as images
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(Up to 1,000)
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(Unlimited)
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(Unlimited)
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Search records and generate reports
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Collect documents with Avalara ECM
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Search using natural language
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Manage renewals
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(Single requests)
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(Automated requests)
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(Automated requests)
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Integrate with Avalara AvaTax
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Deploy as a standalone product
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Implement expanded APIs
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Request certificates in bulk
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Validate enhanced state tax IDs
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Integrate tax laws and exemptions rule content
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Access Avalara Vendor Exemption Management (additional fees may apply)
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Configure emails and templates
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(Enhanced)
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Integrate with ecommerce platforms
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Integrate with retail systems
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Configure advanced user roles
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Perform advanced searches
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Configure reports
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Configure exemption rationale
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Support SSO and customer user roles
ECM transforms exemption management into a real-time risk control function. As certificates arrive, ECM validates them against jurisdictional rules; extracts and verifies required fields with an AI assistant; and flags expired, invalid, or missing certificates by customer, geography, or document type. Built-in dashboards and configurable alerts let your tax team take preemptive action before issues surface during an audit, and audit-ready reporting lets you produce the documentation states ask for during sampling-based audits without scrambling through filing cabinets or shared drives.
When you cross an economic nexus threshold, you become responsible for either collecting tax or holding a valid exemption certificate for every previously untaxed sale in that state, often retroactively for the audit lookback period. ECM lets you launch automated multitouch outreach campaigns (via email, postal mail, and the Avalara Exemption Certificate Management portal) to back collect resale and exemption certificates at scale, route the right state form to each customer through Exemption Certificate Management, and validate submissions in real time. Exemption certificates and resale certificates are maintained together with their complete history, so when an auditor asks for years of documentation for a newly registered state, you can access it in minutes rather than months.
Drop shipping is one of the most common audit triggers because the supplier, the seller, and the end customer can each be in a different state, and not every state accepts an out-of-state resale certificate from the seller. ECM gives you the complete library of state-accepted forms (including the Multistate Tax Commission Uniform Sales & Use Tax Resale Certificate, the Streamlined Sales Tax Exemption Certificate, and state-specific resale forms), guides each buyer to the correct form for the ship-to state, and tracks both home-state and ship-to-state requirements together. This way a buyer who only has a home-state resale document can be flagged for an additional document where the destination state requires it.
Expiration rules vary widely by state and by certificate type. Some states require annual renewal (e.g., Florida resale certificates and Alabama certificates of exemption), some have multiyear cycles (often three to 10 years), and some states keep certificates valid indefinitely as long as the underlying customer information stays accurate (e.g., California, New York, and Pennsylvania). Project-specific certificates expire when the project ends. ECM has state-specific expiration rules preconfigured, runs renewal reports, and triggers automated multitouch Exemption Certificate Management campaigns to your customers as certificates approach expiration. That removes the manual tracking burden and reduces the risk that you exempt tax on the basis of a certificate that expired months ago. Learn more.
ECM is engineered to fit into existing finance landscapes without custom development. Avalara has more than 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP (NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, QuickBooks), ecommerce (Shopify, BigCommerce, Adobe Commerce, WooCommerce), procurement, and POS platforms. ECM Pro and ECM Premium can run alongside Avalara AvaTax for end-to-end determination plus exemption, or as a standalone product alongside a third-party tax engine. A robust REST API and developer tools are available for custom integrations, including bulk certificate intake, customer sync, and certificate status queries.
Avalara ECM connects directly to Avalara AvaTax for determination and to Avalara Returns for filing, so exemption decisions are reconciled inside the same workflow that calculates tax and prepares your returns. Avalara Managed Services for ECM is available if you’d rather outsource day-to-day certificate validation, outreach, and exception handling. The result is a single audit-ready record of every exempt transaction, the certificate that supported it, and the return on which it was reported.