Drop shipping is one of the most common audit triggers because the supplier, the seller, and the end customer can each be in a different state, and not every state accepts an out-of-state resale certificate from the seller. ECM gives you the complete library of state-accepted forms (including the Multistate Tax Commission Uniform Sales & Use Tax Resale Certificate, the Streamlined Sales Tax Exemption Certificate, and state-specific resale forms), guides each buyer to the correct form for the ship-to state, and tracks both home-state and ship-to-state requirements together. This way a buyer who only has a home-state resale document can be flagged for an additional document where the destination state requires it.