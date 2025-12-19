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Sales and use tax
Sales and use tax

AI-first exemption certificate management

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) automates a core part of the compliance life cycle, helping businesses save time, reduce risk, scale efficiently, and stay audit-ready.
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Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

51 M+

Certificates processed in a year
65,000+

Certificates validated per month
40+

Prebuilt connectors to leading ERP, ecommerce, and financial platforms
50%

Reduction in time spent on certificate management

Built for scale and trusted by tax authorities

ECM manages millions of documents and integrates with your tax calculation and returns solutions. As exemption certificates are submitted, they’re validated in real time and reconciled directly within your tax workflow.
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Uses AI to increase efficiency

Our AI-powered certificate validation assistant automatically scans and validates exemption certificates, reducing manual review, reducing errors, and accelerating processing — so teams can handle more in less time.

Ensures greater precision and efficiency

ECM is powered by a compliance content engine that ensures every certificate, form, and rule is regularly updated, jurisdictionally accurate, and ready for automation. Prebuilt tools also allow users to quickly and efficiently request, track, and manage exemption certificates.

Provides audit-proof visibility

ECM does more than simply store certificates — it transforms exemption management into a real-time risk control function. ECM flags expired, invalid, or missing certificates and highlights jurisdiction-specific gaps, helping compliance teams take preemptive action.
A complete platform for end-to-end exemption certificate management
Meet Avi. Your agent to help you unlock smarter exemption management.

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never fatigues, and always stays current with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
Explore how AI improves exemption certificate management
  • Automatically match certificates to buyers and transactions 
  • Recommend the correct forms based on location and use
  • Validate certificates before risk appears

HOW IT WORKS

4 steps to exemption certificate compliance

Connect

Add customers and certificates

Add exemption certificates in Avalara ECM by attaching them to customer records and uploading digital or scanned copies. A centralized repository and guided web portal ensure complete, accurate certificates that are easy to find at audit time. 

Request

Request certificates automatically

Request certificates from customers via email and postal mail, or collect them using our web portal.

Validate

Validate in real time

Our AI-powered certificate validation assistant automatically scans exemption certificates to detect missing or inaccurate information and extract key details for compliance.

Track

Track expirations proactively

Manage expiring certificates through automated settings and reports. 

CUSTOMERS

Proven at global scale

See all stories
white haltec corporation

Snowflake streamlines global tax with Avalara

Exemption certificate management used to be a nightmare of folders and follow-ups. Now, customers just get a reminder and upload the certificate. Done.

Brooks Bezon

CFO 

Industry: Manufacturing
Customer story
white set solution

Snowflake streamlines global tax with Avalara

With Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, I don’t worry about keeping track of exemption certificates and their expiration dates. Avalara keeps track of all of that.

Missy Basone

CFO

Industry: Software
Customer story
white therabody

PXG achieves 200% growth with the help of tax compliance automation

Using ECM’s OCR technology saved us labor and multiple days and weeks of manual work. We completed 95% of the bulk work in two days — it felt instant.

Vivek Dadhania

Tax Manager

Industry: Retail
Customer story
Take the stress out of exemption certificates

See how Avalara ECM makes exemption management simple, accurate, and audit-ready.
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Integrates with the business applications you use

Engineered to fit into virtually any financial system landscape, ECM supports seamless certificate automation without custom code. Avalara has over 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, ecommerce, procurement, and POS platforms.
See all integrations

WHO IS AVALARA FOR

Built for every business

Midmarket finance and accounting professionals

Automate certificate collection and renewal workflows to improve accuracy, reduce manual follow-up, and maintain audit-ready records.
Midmarket solutions

Enterprise tax departments

Standardize global exemption management on a cloud-native platform built for scale. ECM runs on Avalara’s globally distributed, active-active architecture.
Enterprise solutions

The ECM suite has solutions designed to handle complex challenges across several industries

ECM Essentials

Automate the process of collecting and storing exemption certificates

Features

  • Core certificate collection and storage
     
  • Standard reporting and visibility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
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ECM Pro

Automate the creation, collection, storage, retrieval, and renewal of exemption certificates

Features

  • Advanced automation  
 
  • Automated validation  
 
  • Enhanced dashboards and alerts  
 
  • Optional managed services for collection and validation 

 

 

 

 
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ECM Premium 

Get all the amazing features of ECM Pro, plus added configurability for your company’s unique needs and complex processes.

Features

  • Enterprise-grade controls and reporting 
 
  • Support for complex, multientity operations 
 
  • Scaled workflows for high-volume environments 
 
  • Optional managed services for collection and validation 
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Feature

ECM Essentials

ECM Pro

ECM Premium

Validate certificates with AI assistant

Apply customer exemptions

Digitize certificates

Store certificates as images

(Up to 1,000)

(Unlimited)

(Unlimited)

Search records and generate reports

Collect documents with Avalara ECM

Search using natural language

Manage renewals

(Single requests)

(Automated requests)

(Automated requests)

Integrate with Avalara AvaTax

Deploy as a standalone product

Implement expanded APIs

Request certificates in bulk

Validate enhanced state tax IDs

Integrate tax laws and exemptions rule content

Access Avalara Vendor Exemption Management (additional fees may apply)

Configure emails and templates 

(Enhanced)

Integrate with ecommerce platforms

Integrate with retail systems

Configure advanced user roles

Perform advanced searches

Configure reports

Configure exemption rationale

Support SSO and customer user roles

Part of a global platform for end-to-end tax compliance

FAQ

ECM transforms exemption management into a real-time risk control function. As certificates arrive, ECM validates them against jurisdictional rules; extracts and verifies required fields with an AI assistant; and flags expired, invalid, or missing certificates by customer, geography, or document type. Built-in dashboards and configurable alerts let your tax team take preemptive action before issues surface during an audit, and audit-ready reporting lets you produce the documentation states ask for during sampling-based audits without scrambling through filing cabinets or shared drives.

When you cross an economic nexus threshold, you become responsible for either collecting tax or holding a valid exemption certificate for every previously untaxed sale in that state, often retroactively for the audit lookback period. ECM lets you launch automated multitouch outreach campaigns (via email, postal mail, and the Avalara Exemption Certificate Management portal) to back collect resale and exemption certificates at scale, route the right state form to each customer through Exemption Certificate Management, and validate submissions in real time. Exemption certificates and resale certificates are maintained together with their complete history, so when an auditor asks for years of documentation for a newly registered state, you can access it in minutes rather than months.

Drop shipping is one of the most common audit triggers because the supplier, the seller, and the end customer can each be in a different state, and not every state accepts an out-of-state resale certificate from the seller. ECM gives you the complete library of state-accepted forms (including the Multistate Tax Commission Uniform Sales & Use Tax Resale Certificate, the Streamlined Sales Tax Exemption Certificate, and state-specific resale forms), guides each buyer to the correct form for the ship-to state, and tracks both home-state and ship-to-state requirements together. This way a buyer who only has a home-state resale document can be flagged for an additional document where the destination state requires it.

Expiration rules vary widely by state and by certificate type. Some states require annual renewal (e.g., Florida resale certificates and Alabama certificates of exemption), some have multiyear cycles (often three to 10 years), and some states keep certificates valid indefinitely as long as the underlying customer information stays accurate (e.g., California, New York, and Pennsylvania). Project-specific certificates expire when the project ends. ECM has state-specific expiration rules preconfigured, runs renewal reports, and triggers automated multitouch Exemption Certificate Management campaigns to your customers as certificates approach expiration. That removes the manual tracking burden and reduces the risk that you exempt tax on the basis of a certificate that expired months ago. Learn more. 

ECM is engineered to fit into existing finance landscapes without custom development. Avalara has more than 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP (NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, QuickBooks), ecommerce (Shopify, BigCommerce, Adobe Commerce, WooCommerce), procurement, and POS platforms. ECM Pro and ECM Premium can run alongside Avalara AvaTax for end-to-end determination plus exemption, or as a standalone product alongside a third-party tax engine. A robust REST API and developer tools are available for custom integrations, including bulk certificate intake, customer sync, and certificate status queries.

Avalara ECM connects directly to Avalara AvaTax for determination and to Avalara Returns for filing, so exemption decisions are reconciled inside the same workflow that calculates tax and prepares your returns. Avalara Managed Services for ECM is available if you’d rather outsource day-to-day certificate validation, outreach, and exception handling. The result is a single audit-ready record of every exempt transaction, the certificate that supported it, and the return on which it was reported.

Take the stress out of exemption certificates

See how Avalara ECM makes exemption management simple,
accurate, and audit-ready.
Get started