Avalara achieves SOC 2 compliance, offering unparalleled data security 

Just read the headlines and you’ll see that in today’s digital age, data security is more important than ever. As more and more sensitive data is collected, stored, and processed in the cloud, businesses must make every attempt to protect people’s information from cyberthreats and security breaches. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce Avalara now provides System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) compliance for our core products , including Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, Avalara Returns for Accountants, Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants, and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM).

SOC 2 is a widely recognized set of security standards designed to ensure service providers, like Avalara, have appropriate controls to protect the security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data. To achieve SOC 2 compliance, companies undergo an independent third-party audit during which an auditor reviews the company’s controls, policies, and procedures, and tests them to confirm they meet a set of rigorous standards designed to protect sensitive data.

Our customers need assurance that their highly sensitive data is safe. SOC 2 compliance represents the highest standard of data security, but the benefits of SOC 2 compliance go beyond peace of mind. With SOC 2 compliance, our customers can focus more on their core operations, without worrying that the data they share with us could be compromised.

Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a rigorous and demanding process, but it’s the right thing to do for our customers and represents a significant milestone for our business.

Our commitment to security is core to our platform and compliance cloud. Learn more about it here.