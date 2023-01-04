2023 sales tax holidays

Numerous states offer one or more sales tax holidays each year. Keep reading to learn what a sales tax holiday is and which states will have a sales tax holiday in 2023.

What is a sales tax holiday?

A sales tax holiday is a period of time when certain normally taxable goods are temporarily exempt from sales and use tax. Most of the year, retailers are required to collect sales tax on taxable transactions, and consumers are required to remit use tax if a retailer doesn’t collect the tax due (e.g., if an out-of-state seller doesn’t have an obligation to collect sales and use tax). During a sales tax holiday (aka, tax-free event, tax-free week, tax-free weekend), retailers are generally prohibited from collecting sales tax on certain transactions, and consumers aren’t liable for use tax on those transactions. Tax-free weekends apply to qualifying sales whether they occur in a brick-and-mortar store, by mail, or online.

Do all states have a sales tax holiday?

Not all states have a sales tax holiday. Approximately 18 states and the territory of Puerto Rico have one or more annually recurring tax-free weekends. Several other states, including Florida, frequently provide one or more sales tax holidays, but the state legislature must establish them each year. There were at least 47 sales tax holidays in 23 states and Puerto Rico in 2022; some lasted only one day, others will last two years. There are currently 37 tax-free events in 23 states and Puerto Rico scheduled for 2023, and that number could grow. States have been known to cancel or suspend sales tax holidays when their budgets are tight. They may also create new (or expand existing) tax-free weekends when feeling flush.

What products are included in tax-free weekends?

Every state’s sales tax holiday is unique, but there are some overarching trends. Tax-free events tend to fall under the following categories: Back-to-school sales tax holidays exempt certain clothing, footwear, and school supplies



Disaster-preparedness sales tax holidays exempt supplies that help consumers withstand extreme weather events



Energy-efficient sales tax holidays exempt certain energy-efficient products



Second amendment sales tax holidays exempt certain guns and hunting supplies, including ammunition and clothing



Do sales tax holidays have price restrictions?

Most tax-free events have price caps, but others don’t, and some states set price caps on some products but not others. See the list below for state-specific details.

When are tax-free weekends?

Sales tax holidays can occur at any time of the year. That said, states generally hold back-to-school tax-free weekends during the summer or early fall, Second amendment tax-free weekends in advance of hunting season, and so on. Dates for 2023 tax-free weekends are listed below.

2023 sales tax holidays

Jump to the states and tax-free weekends that interest you:

Alabama

Alabama severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday, February 24–26, 2023 Portable generators priced $1,000 or less



Supplies priced $60 or less

Alabama back to school sales tax holiday, July 21–23, 2023

Books priced $30 or less



Clothing priced $100 or less



Computers, computer software, and school computer supplies priced $750 or less



School supplies priced $50 or less

Alabama tax-free weekends apply to state sales tax. Local jurisdictions can opt to participate and exempt qualifying goods from local sales tax; click on the links above to find participating counties and municipalities. Both sales tax holidays begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight.

Alaska

As there’s no state sales tax in Alaska, there are no statewide sales tax holidays. However, local governments sometimes offer tax-free periods for local sales tax. For 2023, these include the following. Municipality of Skagway retail sales tax holiday, October 1, 2022–March 31, 2023 All sales of tangible goods and products for any purpose other than resale Ketchikan Gateway Borough and City of Ketchikan sales tax holiday, March 25, 2023 Qualifying sales (no price restriction, but not all sales are exempt)



Retailers are not required to participate in the Ketchikan tax-free day



required to participate in the Ketchikan tax-free day Retailers must report total sales for the one-day holiday

Arkansas

Arkansas 2023 sales tax holiday, August 5–6, 2023 Clothing priced less than $100



Clothing accessories and equipment (including cosmetics and jewelry) priced less than $50



Electronic devices (no price restriction)



School supplies (no price restriction)



Applies to state and local sales tax

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on qualifying items during the tax-free weekend, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Saturday of August and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday.

Connecticut

Connecticut sales tax free week, August 20–26, 2023 Qualifying clothing and footwear priced less than $100



Applies to state sales tax only (Connecticut has no local tax)



Florida

Florida sales tax exemption period on children’s diapers; baby clothes and footwear, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023 Children’s diapers Baby clothing Toddler clothing, apparel, and shoes primarily intended for children age 5 or younger

Florida sales tax exemption period on Energy Star appliances, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023 Clothes dryers priced $1,500 or less Refrigerators or refrigerator/freezers priced $3,000 or less Washing machines priced $1,500 or less Water heaters priced $1,500 or less

Florida sales tax exemption period on impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2024 Doors, garage doors, or windows must be labeled as impact-resistant or have an impact-resistant rating



Georgia

Georgia gas tax holiday, March 18, 2022–January 10, 2023 The state motor fuel excise tax is suspended for all fuels subject to Georgia motor fuel excise tax



The suspension was originally set to expire May 31, 2022, but Governor Kemp has extended the suspension of motor fuel excise taxes several times



Illinois

Illinois grocery tax suspension, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023 Retail sales of groceries normally subject to a 1% state sales and use tax are exempt from the 1% state sales and use tax; applicable local taxes remain in effect



Does not apply to alcoholic beverages, candy, food infused with or consisting of adult-use cannabis, or prepared food



apply to alcoholic beverages, candy, food infused with or consisting of adult-use cannabis, or prepared food The Illinois Department of Revenue’s FAQs provide more information



Iowa

Iowa annual sales tax holiday for select clothing and footwear, August 4–5, 2023 Qualifying items priced under $100



Applies to state and local sales tax

All businesses open on these days are required to participate and cannot advertise that they’ll pay or absorb the sales tax on nonqualifying items. The tax-free period begins at 12:01 a.m. the first Friday of August and ends the next day at midnight.

Louisiana

Act 1 (2018) temporarily removes the state’s three annual sales tax holidays from the list of approved sales and use tax exclusions and exemptions in Louisiana until June 30, 2025. However, Act 1 doesn’t affect local sales and use tax exemptions in effect during the Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend sales tax holiday. Contact individual parish tax authorities for more details. Louisiana Second Amendment, September 1–3, 2023 Specified ammunition, firearms, and hunting supplies



Qualifying items may be exempt from local sales tax in some jurisdictions, but state sales tax applies



Maryland

Shop Maryland energy weekend, February 1­8–20, 2023 Energy Star products (no price restriction)

Shop Maryland tax-free week, August 13–19, 2023 Clothing and footwear priced $100 or less For qualifying backpacks and bookbags, the first $40 is exempt from sales tax

There’s no local sales tax in Maryland, so the sales tax holidays apply only to the state sales tax. The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances starts at 12:01 a.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding the third Monday in February and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the third Monday of February. The August tax-free week begins at 12:01 a.m. on the second Sunday in August and concludes at midnight on the following Saturday.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts sales tax holiday, date to be determined Single items of tangible personal property priced $2,500 or less Dates for the Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend are to be set each year no later than July 1. All businesses, including internet vendors, must participate in the state’s tax-free weekend. There is no local sales tax in Massachusetts.

Mississippi

Mississippi annual sales tax holiday, July 28–29, 2023 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 Specific school supplies priced less than $100 Municipalities may opt out by resolution, so depending on the location, local sales tax may continue to apply to eligible sales within the corporate limits of the municipality

Mississippi Second Amendment sales tax holiday, August 25–27, 2023 Ammunition, firearms, and certain hunting supplies (no price restriction) Applies to state and local sales tax

Tax-free weekends in Mississippi begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight. Additional details can be found in Miss. Code Ann. Section 27-65-111(bb) and (ff).

Missouri

Missouri Show Me Green sales tax holiday, April 19–25, 2023 Energy Star products priced $1,500 or less

Missouri back-to-school sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023 Clothing priced $100 or less Personal computers and computer peripheral devices priced $1,500 or less Computer software priced $350 or less Graphing calculators priced $150 or less School supplies priced $50 or less

Both tax-free periods begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight. Local jurisdictions aren’t required to participate for local sales tax, so depending on the location of the sale, local sales tax may apply. Click on the links above to find participating counties and municipalities.

Nevada

Nevada Day sales tax holiday, October 27–29, 2023 Tangible personal property sold to a member of the Nevada National Guard who is on active duty and a resident of Nevada, or to their qualifying dependents This sales tax holiday is different from most in that it applies only to qualifying members of the Nevada National Guard and their qualified dependents. Anyone interested in taking advantage of the temporary sales and use tax exemption must apply for it each year through their Commanding Officer no later than 30 days before Nevada Day. The Nevada Department of Taxation will issue a letter of exemption to eligible applicants. Retailers that make an exempt sale to qualifying National Guard members or their dependents must obtain and retain a copy of the consumer’s letter of exemption. Nevada Day is October 31 but it’s observed on the last Friday of October per NRS 236.015, and the following Saturday and Sunday. See Senate Bill 440 (2021) and the department’s guidance from 2021 for additional details.

New Jersey

New Jersey annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, August 26–September 4, 2023 Computers priced less than $3,000



School computer supplies (e.g., printers) priced less than $1,000



School art supplies (e.g., clay, glaze, or paint), no price restrictions



School instructional materials (e.g., reference books maps or textbooks), no price restrictions



School supplies (e.g., notebooks, pencils, or pens), no price restrictions



Sports or recreational equipment, no price restrictions

The annual tax-free period is to be held between 12:01 a.m. on the ninth day preceding the first Monday in September and 11:59 p.m. on the first Monday in September. More details can be found at the New Jersey Division of Taxation and in P.L. 2022, c.21.

New Mexico

New Mexico back to school tax free holiday, August 4–6, 2023 Bookbags, backpacks, maps, and globes priced under $100 Clothing, footwear, and accessories priced less than $100 Computers (desktop, laptop, or notebook) priced up to $1,000 (includes ereaders with computing functions and tablets) Computer-related items (e.g., keyboards, microphones, monitors, mouse, or speakers) priced up to $500 Handheld calculators priced under $200 School supplies priced under $30

Retailers aren’t required to participate in the back-to-school tax holiday; those that don’t participate must pay tax on otherwise eligible sales and may recover the tax from the customer. New Mexico small business Saturday gross receipts tax holiday, November 25, 2023 Retailers that maintain their primary place of business in New Mexico and employ no more than 10 employees at any one time may deduct receipts from retail sales of qualifying tangible personal property with a sales price of less than $500 This deduction is available prior to July 1, 2025, for sales occurring during the first Saturday after Thanksgiving

New Mexico imposes a gross receipts tax rather than a sales tax, so retailers electing to participate in the tax holiday may claim a deduction for qualifying items. Both tax-free periods begin at 12:01 a.m. and conclude at midnight.

Ohio

Ohio sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023 Clothing priced $75 or less



School instructional materials priced $20 or less



School supplies priced $20 or less



Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory

Ohio’s tax-free period begins at 12:00 a.m. on the designated day and concludes at 11:59 p.m. Items used in a trade or business are not exempt during the tax-free weekend. Eligible items are exempt from state sales tax as well as county and transit sales taxes.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100



Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory



Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico back to school sales tax holiday, January 13–14, 2023; July 12–13, 2023 School materials School uniforms and footwear

Puerto Rico hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday, 2023 dates to be determined (likely the last weekend in May) Portable generators priced $3,000 or less Variety of disaster preparedness supplies



South Carolina

South Carolina sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023 Clothing and footwear



Computers, printers and printer supplies, and software (does not include cell phones, smartphones, or other handheld devices that make phone calls or are primarily used to listen to music, watch videos, or read books)



School supplies



Select bed and bath items and other products



No price restrictions on eligible goods



Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory

South Carolina’s tax-free weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and runs through the following Sunday.

Tennessee

Tennessee sales tax holiday for gun safes and gun safety devices, July 1, 2021–June 30, 2023 Retail sales of gun safes and gun safety devices This sales tax holiday was extended; it was originally set to expire June 30, 2022

Tennessee sales tax holiday, July 28–30, 2023 Apparel priced $100 or less Computers, laptops, and tablets priced $1,500 or less (excludes software) School and art supplies priced $100 or less Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory for merchants selling qualifying items

The annual sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and concludes at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. Tennessee provided a sales tax holiday for food and food ingredients in 2022, but as of this writing, it hasn’t been renewed for 2023.

Texas

Texas emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday, April 22–24, 2023 Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300 Portable generators priced less than $3,000 Specified emergency preparation supplies priced less than $75 Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory

Texas Energy Star sales tax holiday, May 27–29, 2023 Energy Star air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less Energy Star refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less Specified Energy Star products, no price restriction Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory Certain contractors or taxable service providers can buy qualifying energy-efficient products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory

Texas water-efficient products sales tax holiday, May 27–29, 2023 Any WaterSense-labeled product may be purchased (for business or personal use) tax free during the sales tax holiday Certain water-conserving products (for residential use only) may be purchased tax free No price restrictions Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory Certain contractors, landscapers, or other service providers can buy WaterSense products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory ; lump-sum contractors must pay tax on these items

Texas annual sales tax holiday, August 11–13, 2023 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 (including cloth and disposable fabric face masks) Specified school supplies and school backpacks priced less than $100 per item Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory

Texas tax-free weekends typically begin at 12:01 a.m. and conclude at midnight. The Texas Comptroller reminds that internet, mail, and telephone orders generally qualify, as long as either: The item is both paid for by the customer and delivered during the exemption period; or

The customer orders and pays for the item (and the seller accepts the order) during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the sales tax holiday concludes

Virginia

Virginia sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023 Clothing, footwear, and school supplies Clothing and footwear priced $100 or less School supplies priced $20 or less

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators priced $1,000 or less Gas-powered chainsaws priced $350 or less Chainsaw accessories priced $60 or less Other specified hurricane preparedness items priced $60 or less

Energy Star and WaterSense products Qualifying Energy Star and WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use and priced $2,500 or less

Applies to both state and local sale tax; participation is mandatory The three-in-one tax-free weekend begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends the following Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

West Virginia

West Virginia state sales tax holiday, August 4–7, 2023 Clothing and footwear priced $125 or less



Computers (laptop or tablet) priced $500 or less



School instructional materials priced $20 or less



School supplies priced $50 or less



Sports equipment priced $150 or less



Certain products meeting the price restrictions don’t qualify for the exemption



Applies to state and local sales and use tax; participation is mandatory

The West Virginia tax-free weekend starts at 12:00 a.m. on the Friday before the first Sunday in August and concludes the following Monday at 11:59 p.m.

More sales tax holidays could be coming