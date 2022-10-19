The future of New Mexico’s Small Business Saturday is secure

To help small businesses compete with their larger counterparts during the holidays, New Mexico offered a one-day sales tax holiday for small businesses in 2018 and 2019. With the recent enactment of House Bill 170, the future of Small Business Saturday is secure: It will be held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving through 2024.

The 2020 Small Business Saturday will run Saturday, November 28, from 12:01 a.m. to midnight. To participate, a seller must carry on a trade or business in New Mexico and:

Employ no more than 10 employees at any one time during the previous fiscal year

Maintain its primary place of business in New Mexico (as determined by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department)

During the one-day event, qualifying small businesses should not charge customers tax on qualifying tangible personal property with a sales price of less than $500. HB includes a long list of tangible personal property that’s eligible for the deduction: