VAT Solutions

Streamline VAT determination, e‑invoicing, and reporting

Simplify global VAT and e-invoicing mandates with our integrated solution.
Video: Avalara powers end-to-end VAT compliance from calculation to e-invoicing to reporting.

Trusted by businesses across industries
Automate VAT calculation and reporting

See how AvaTax determines VAT on transactions and Managed VAT Reporting generates VAT returns. Automating data transfer saves time, reduces manual work, and improves accuracy.

Take the tour
Preview AvaTax Extractor

Take a self-guided demo to see AvaTax extractor in action. No sales pitch, no commitments.

Automate VAT/GST compliance with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution

Increase accuracy

For VAT/GST calculations, access 640+ rates and 130K+ rules supported by Avalara, plus 150+ validation checks and compliant e-invoices for highly accurate VAT reporting.

Reduce risk

Catch discrepancies early with automated data validation across Avalara solutions. Improve accuracy, reduce errors, and stay audit-ready.

Expand to new countries with confidence

Get VAT registered, comply with local e-invoicing rules, and file returns in the right language — so your business can grow.

Simplify VAT reporting

Generate VAT returns across multiple countries with a few clicks. Streamline filing to reduce manual work or outsource the entire process to Avalara.

Stay ahead of global CTC mandates

Navigate evolving Continuous Transaction Control (CTC) regulations. Meet country-specific e-invoicing and live reporting requirements — on time, every time.

One provider for Global VAT Compliance

Avoid the hassle of managing multiple vendors. Avalara simplifies VAT compliance with a unified approach for tax determination, e-invoicing, and reporting.

Simplify VAT: From determination to reporting

Transfer

Track

Comply
  • Video: See how Avalara automates VAT determination and reporting by reducing manual data transfers.

    Navigate VAT compliance confidently with Avalara expertise

    Manually managing VAT is complex and time-consuming. Avalara automates VAT determination and reporting, reducing risk, saving time, and keeping you compliant.

    • Determine: Apply the latest VAT rates and rules automatically.
    • Extract: Seamlessly pull transaction data into Avalara VAT Reporting.
    • Submit: Review, finalize, and file VAT returns with confidence.

  • Gain full visibility into e-invoicing status for transactions within Avalara VAT Reporting

    Get a complete view of your VAT transactions with Avalara VAT Reporting. Integrated with Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, it tracks e-invoicing and standard billing transactions — all in one place for better compliance.

    • Monitor: Check the e-invoicing status of transactions within Avalara VAT Reporting.
    • Reconcile: Cross-reference and match data for improved accuracy.
    • Notify: Receive email alerts when reconciled data is ready for review.
     VAT Returns Dashboard

  • One provider for VAT from calculation to return submission

    Avalara helps businesses take on complex VAT requirements and manage determination, e-invoicing, and reporting more efficiently.

    • Calculate: Apply VAT/GST rates more accurately in real time.
    • Invoice: Generate compliant e-invoices that meet global regulations.
    • Report: Generate VAT returns with reliable, validated data — or let Avalara experts handle filings for you.

    Use one provider for global VAT so you no longer need multiple tax providers.

     VAT Compliance Solution

Simplify global VAT compliance with Avalara

Get VAT right from the start

Help ensure more accurate tax calculations for every transaction.

  • Accurate tax determination: Get the rates you need; Avalara’s database has content for 190+ countries. 
  • Seamless integration: Connect Avalara AvaTax to your ERP, ecommerce, or accounting systems.
  • Stay compliant with ease: Apply regularly updated tax rules and rates automatically.
Explore Avalara AvaTax
VAT Solutions

Deploy e-invoicing globally

Maintain ongoing compliance with global e-invoicing and live reporting mandates via one unified, easily adaptable system.

  • One solution, multiple countries: Fulfill your e-invoicing obligations across multiple jurisdictions with a single integration.
  • Scalable compliance: Stay prepared for current and future e-invoicing mandates; add new country mandates in just a few clicks.
  • Streamlined integration: Simplify your integration process with prebuilt connectors for leading business systems.
Explore Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting
VAT Solutions

Streamline VAT reporting and filings

Manage filings yourself with Avalara VAT Reporting or let Avalara experts handle it for you with Avalara Managed VAT Reporting.

  • Save time with technology: Speed up VAT return preparation with data consolidation, error resolution, and seamless filing workflows.
  • Reduce risk with compliance checks: Catch potential errors before filing with 150+ built-in validation rules.
  • File with confidence: Submit VAT returns as well as Intrastat, EC Sales List, sales and purchase ledgers, VAT books, SAF-T, and other related reports in the correct format and language every time.
Explore VAT Reporting and Managed VAT Reporting
Avalara VAT Reporting

Avalara works with many of the business systems you already use

See what our customers have to say

“Avalara Managed VAT Reporting eases our ability to manage tax returns for eight countries, which means we can focus on growing the business.” 

 

—Josie Stephens

Assistant Accountant, Nodor International
Video: Hear from Nodor International about how Avalara helped simplify its VAT reporting.

“Keeping up to date with the continual changes in the rules ... in each territory is a challenge.”

 

—Jos Verheijen
Indirect Tax Manager, NSE Products Europe

“Filing VAT returns in multiple jurisdictions would be quite time-consuming. My time is much better spent doing more strategic work than on keeping track of our VAT submissions.” 

 

—Metka Koskas
Financial Controller, Missoma 

“Using Avalara gives us the reassurance that all our VAT returns will be filed on time. We don’t need to worry about the different deadlines, different attitudes of local tax offices, different languages or requirements in each country, or translating tax notices, to ensure we are compliant.” 

 

—Mag. Mitat Gürkan
International Accounting Manager, Glamira 
View all customer stories

Want to learn more about global VAT requirements? We have resources to get you started.

Frequently asked questions

What do Avalara VAT compliance solutions offer?

Avalara VAT compliance solutions provide an end-to-end process to manage VAT obligations. By determining VAT rates, generating e-invoices in requested formats, and filing VAT returns, our solutions help businesses streamline compliance and reduce risk.

Which Avalara products are part of the VAT compliance suite?

The Avalara VAT compliance suite includes Avalara AvaTax for VAT determination, Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting for complying with real-time reporting mandates, and Avalara VAT Reporting and Avalara Managed VAT Reporting for VAT return generation and filing.

Can Avalara solutions handle multiple jurisdictions?

Yes. Our solutions are designed for businesses operating across borders, supporting VAT compliance in multiple jurisdictions with features like multilingual reporting and local filing formats.

What is Avalara Managed VAT Reporting, and how can it help my business?

Managed VAT Reporting is a service that allows you to offload the VAT compliance burden to Avalara experts. We handle everything from filing VAT returns to managing discrepancies, so you can focus on growing your business.

How does Avalara help with e-invoicing compliance?

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting automatically converts invoice data from your ERP or other business system into the required e-invoicing formats for direct delivery to tax authority platforms across various countries via prebuilt integrations.

Does Avalara integrate with my existing systems?

Avalara solutions integrate seamlessly with popular ERP, ecommerce, and accounting platforms, making it easy to automate VAT compliance within your existing workflows.

How does Avalara help with global trade compliance

Avalara Cross-Border automates the assignment of HS, HTS, and Schedule B Codes (Tariff and HS Code Classifications) and calculates customs duties and import taxes in real time (AvaTax Cross-Border). You can use the solutions on their own or together to increase international compliance, enhance business margins, and provide customers a superior Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) buyer experience to reduce risk of cart abandonment.

1