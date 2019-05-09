Shopify Sales Tax Filing with Avalara

Sales tax compliance for Shopify merchants

Do you have a Shopify Plus account? Visit our Shopify Plus integration page.

Have you received a nexus alert from Shopify?

To make sure you’re compliant in new states and jurisdictions, there are a few steps to follow.

Learn more about Avalara's professional tax services

Shopify can help you determine economic nexus, which is established when you reach sales or transaction thresholds in other states. It’s also possible to establish nexus if your employees attend trade shows, if you have employees in other locations, or if you store goods off-site. Our nexus assessment can help you gain a more complete picture of where you owe.

If you owe back taxes, consider submitting a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA). Proactively working with states to settle your tax bill can help you reduce or even eliminate late penalties as well as limit the time frame the authorities look back on.

It’s important to register to collect sales tax in every jurisdiction where you’ve crossed a nexus threshold. States have different rules and processes for registering, and Avalara can help if you have to register with multiple states.

Once you’re registered, you’ll have to file and remit returns based on each jurisdiction’s schedule. Avalara can help you offload a lot of the process by creating signature-ready returns or even filing on your behalf.

Have you received a nexus alert from Shopify?

To make sure you’re compliant in new states and jurisdictions, there are a few steps to follow.

Learn more about Avalara's professional tax services

Shopify can help you determine economic nexus, which is established when you reach sales or transaction thresholds in other states. It’s also possible to establish nexus if your employees attend trade shows, if you have employees in other locations, or if you store goods off-site. Our nexus assessment can help you gain a more complete picture of where you owe.

If you owe back taxes, consider submitting a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA). Proactively working with states to settle your tax bill can help you reduce or even eliminate late penalties as well as limit the time frame the authorities look back on.

It’s important to register to collect sales tax in every jurisdiction where you’ve crossed a nexus threshold. States have different rules and processes for registering, and Avalara can help if you have to register with multiple states.

Once you’re registered, you’ll have to file and remit returns based on each jurisdiction’s schedule. Avalara can help you offload a lot of the process by creating signature-ready returns or even filing on your behalf.

Automate returns preparation and filing

About How it works Pricing

Avalara Returns for Small Business

Avalara lets Shopify users reduce sales tax returns preparation time and avoid the hassle of filing with each state website — all through a self-serve, easy-to-use application.

Learn more

"I'm very impressed with Avalara, and with the Avalara team. Everything runs very smoothly. I don’t even have to think about it."

Jean Treimanis, CFO, JL Marine Systems

Features and benefits

Ready-to-file returns

Sync your sales data and we’ll tell you where, when, and how to file each filing period. After preparation, file your returns with a single click.

Filing reminders

We’ll send you reminders each month you have returns due — because no one likes late fees or filing calendars.

Consistent pricing

Your Returns for Small Business subscription price remains the same throughout the year no matter your monthly sales volume.

Platform integrations

In addition to Shopify, Avalara Returns for Small Business works with the platforms many of you use, including Etsy, Walmart, and Amazon. Avalara also accepts CSV data files.

Scalability

Import unlimited sales transactions. As your business grows, Returns for Small Business grows with you.

Expert support

You’ll have access to our extensive self-service support center.

Sync your sales data

Avalara Returns for Small Business pulls your sales data from Shopify, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and Etsy. You can also upload it via CSV file.

Avalara automates your returns preparation

Using your sales data, Returns for Small Business will tell you where, when, and how to file each period. To top it off, we’ll also prepare a file-ready, printable PDF of your returns.

File with a single click

File your prepared returns electronically and schedule future filings.

Learn more
STEP

01

Sync your sales data

Avalara Returns for Small Business pulls your sales data from Shopify, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and Etsy. You can also upload it via CSV file.

STEP

02

Avalara automates your returns preparation

Using your sales data, Returns for Small Business will tell you where, when, and how to file each period. To top it off, we’ll also prepare a file-ready, printable PDF of your returns.

STEP

03

File with a single click

File your prepared returns electronically and schedule future filings.

Learn more

Avalara Returns for Small Business

Starting at

$19/month

+ $25 per return

See our trial offer

Features include:

  • Sales tax returns preparation

  • Marketplace integrations

  • Single, easy-to-use dashboard

  • Extensive self-service support center

  • Multi-user account access

  • Access to historical filing records

  • Omnichannel integration (website, physical storefront)

  • Detailed state liability reports

Discover more products for your
licensing and filing needs

Avalara Managed Returns

Once you’re registered, you’ll have to prepare and file returns and remit payment based on schedules determined by each jurisdiction. Avalara can help you simplify the process by creating signature-ready returns or even filing and remitting on your behalf.
Business licenses

It’s important to register to collect and remit sales tax in every jurisdiction where you have economic nexus. States have different rules and processes for registering, and Avalara can help if you need to register with multiple states.