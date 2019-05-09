Sales tax compliance for Shopify merchants
Have you received a nexus alert from Shopify?
To make sure you’re compliant in new states and jurisdictions, there are a few steps to follow.
Shopify can help you determine economic nexus, which is established when you reach sales or transaction thresholds in other states. It’s also possible to establish nexus if your employees attend trade shows, if you have employees in other locations, or if you store goods off-site. Our nexus assessment can help you gain a more complete picture of where you owe.
If you owe back taxes, consider submitting a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA). Proactively working with states to settle your tax bill can help you reduce or even eliminate late penalties as well as limit the time frame the authorities look back on.
It’s important to register to collect sales tax in every jurisdiction where you’ve crossed a nexus threshold. States have different rules and processes for registering, and Avalara can help if you have to register with multiple states.
Once you’re registered, you’ll have to file and remit returns based on each jurisdiction’s schedule. Avalara can help you offload a lot of the process by creating signature-ready returns or even filing on your behalf.
Automate returns preparation and filing
Avalara Returns for Small Business
Avalara lets Shopify users reduce sales tax returns preparation time and avoid the hassle of filing with each state website — all through a self-serve, easy-to-use application.
"I'm very impressed with Avalara, and with the Avalara team. Everything runs very smoothly. I don’t even have to think about it."
Jean Treimanis, CFO, JL Marine Systems
Features and benefits
Ready-to-file returns
Sync your sales data and we’ll tell you where, when, and how to file each filing period. After preparation, file your returns with a single click.
Filing reminders
We’ll send you reminders each month you have returns due — because no one likes late fees or filing calendars.
Consistent pricing
Your Returns for Small Business subscription price remains the same throughout the year no matter your monthly sales volume.
Platform integrations
In addition to Shopify, Avalara Returns for Small Business works with the platforms many of you use, including Etsy, Walmart, and Amazon. Avalara also accepts CSV data files.
Scalability
Import unlimited sales transactions. As your business grows, Returns for Small Business grows with you.
Expert support
You’ll have access to our extensive self-service support center.
Sync your sales data
Avalara Returns for Small Business pulls your sales data from Shopify, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and Etsy. You can also upload it via CSV file.
Avalara automates your returns preparation
Using your sales data, Returns for Small Business will tell you where, when, and how to file each period. To top it off, we’ll also prepare a file-ready, printable PDF of your returns.
File with a single click
File your prepared returns electronically and schedule future filings.
Features include:
Sales tax returns preparation
Marketplace integrations
Single, easy-to-use dashboard
Extensive self-service support center
Multi-user account access
Access to historical filing records
Omnichannel integration (website, physical storefront)
Detailed state liability reports
