Choose the assessment right for you
Free Sales Tax Risk Assessment
Sales Tax Risk Assessment Standard
Sales Tax Risk Assessment Premium
1-year lookback
1-year lookback
4-year to 5-year lookback
1-year, high-level estimation
4-year to 5-year, more exact liability calculation
High-level estimate of tax obligations based solely on economic nexus laws and requirements
Free
In-depth economic and physical nexus obligation evaluations and a personalized consultation
$4,500
In-depth economic and physical nexus tax liability calculations over five years plus taxability guidance
$8,500
Economic nexus analysis
Economic nexus analysis period
1-year lookback
1-year lookback
4-year to 5-year lookback
Downloadable assessment report
Detailed assessment including reference to state statutes
Physical nexus analysis
Tax liability determination
1-year, high-level estimation
4-year to 5-year, more exact liability calculation
Access to nexus specialists
Results consultation and recommendations
Economic nexus start dates
Taxability guidance
What is nexus and why does it matter?
Determine which type of nexus you’ve triggered
What is economic nexus
Economic nexus is a connection to a state that is based entirely on sales volume into the state and creates an obligation to register and remit sales tax to that state.
Obligations can be triggered by having as little as $100,000 worth of sales in a state or making 200 individual transactions. These criteria are also called nexus thresholds. Thresholds vary by state and the requirements can be difficult to navigate.
What is physical nexus?
Physical presence in a state creates an obligation to register and remit sales tax to that state. Physical presence can include everything from having a retail storefront to renting or owning property, employing remote workers, and even storing property in a fulfillment center or a location owned by someone else.
Physical presence is one of the first things state tax auditors look for during an audit when determining whether you have a tax obligation.
What is nexus and why does it matter?
Determine which type of nexus you’ve triggered
What is economic nexus
Economic nexus is a connection to a state that is based entirely on sales volume into the state and creates an obligation to register and remit sales tax to that state.
Obligations can be triggered by having as little as $100,000 worth of sales in a state or making 200 individual transactions. These criteria are also called nexus thresholds. Thresholds vary by state and the requirements can be difficult to navigate.
What is physical nexus?
Physical presence in a state creates an obligation to register and remit sales tax to that state. Physical presence can include everything from having a retail storefront to renting or owning property, employing remote workers, and even storing property in a fulfillment center or a location owned by someone else.
Physical presence is one of the first things state tax auditors look for during an audit when determining whether you have a tax obligation.
Explore nexus and sales tax resources
Assess your sales tax obligations
Take your risk assessment and we’ll help you discover where you have sales tax responsibilities.
Assess your sales tax obligations
Take your risk assessment and we’ll help you discover where you have sales tax responsibilities.