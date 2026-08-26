Nexus rules have become more complex in recent years. Traditionally, businesses needed a physical presence in a state to create nexus. But after the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., even online sales can trigger economic nexus — meaning you can have tax obligations without ever setting foot in a state.

And that’s not all. Beyond physical and economic nexus, other business activities — like employing remote workers, attending trade shows, or working with third-party affiliates — can also establish nexus. Without a thorough analysis, it’s easy to overlook tax obligations, making noncompliance both more likely and more costly.