WHAT IS IT?

Easily determine your state tax obligations with the Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment

Understanding state nexus laws and knowing where to register can be complicated and risky to do on your own. The Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment helps you identify where you’ve triggered physical and economic nexus so you can meet your U.S. sales tax obligations.

WHY DO I NEED IT?

Keep up with constantly changing tax laws

Sales tax compliance is complex. Ever-changing state tax laws present a challenge for businesses of all sizes: staying compliant.
Meeting your tax obligations is a requirement that only gets more difficult as your business evolves.

Economic nexus analysis

Economic nexus analysis period

1-year lookback

1-year lookback

4-year to 5-year lookback

Downloadable assessment report

Detailed assessment including reference to state statutes

Physical nexus analysis

Tax liability determination

1-year, high-level estimation

4-year to 5-year, more exact liability calculation

Access to nexus specialists

Results consultation and recommendations

Economic nexus start dates

Taxability guidance

Free Sales Tax Risk Assessment

High-level estimate of tax obligations based solely on economic nexus laws and requirements

Sales Tax Risk Assessment Standard

In-depth economic and physical nexus obligation evaluations and a personalized consultation

Sales Tax Risk Assessment Premium

In-depth economic and physical nexus tax liability calculations over five years plus taxability guidance

What is nexus and why does it matter?

Determine which type of nexus you’ve triggered

What is economic nexus

Economic nexus is a connection to a state that is based entirely on sales volume into the state and creates an obligation to register and remit sales tax to that state.

Obligations can be triggered by having as little as $100,000 worth of sales in a state or making 200 individual transactions. These criteria are also called nexus thresholds. Thresholds vary by state and the requirements can be difficult to navigate.  

Learn about each state’s rules for economic nexus

What is physical nexus?

Physical presence in a state creates an obligation to register and remit sales tax to that state. Physical presence can include everything from having a retail storefront to renting or owning property, employing remote workers, and even storing property in a fulfillment center or a location owned by someone else.

Physical presence is one of the first things state tax auditors look for during an audit when determining whether you have a tax obligation.  

Learn about each state’s rules for physical nexus

Explore nexus and sales tax resources

Sales tax laws by state

There are many ways to establish sales tax nexus. No two states have the exact same requirements. Get your state-by-state breakdown.
Nexus resource guide

Nexus determines where you have tax obligations. Discover what influences your unique nexus footprint.
Avalara Tax Changes 2022: New year, new report!

Learn about the latest economic nexus laws, industry compliance changes, and more with the free Avalara Tax Changes 2022 report.

Assess your sales tax obligations

Take your risk assessment and we’ll help you discover where you have sales tax responsibilities.

