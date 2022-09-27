SALES TAX LAWS BY STATE

All you need to know about sales tax nexus

Nexus is a connection with a state requiring you to pay sales tax that’s triggered when you meet a tax threshold. Find out where you may need to register, collect, and file sales tax.

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Video: Find out about sales activities that trigger tax compliance obligations in other states.

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WHAT TRIGGERS NEXUS

3 reasons why you may need to collect sales tax in other states

Economic activity

Economic nexus is a connection with a state that requires you to register for sales tax there. It’s established by reaching the state’s economic nexus threshold, typically based on the dollar amount of your sales or the number of transactions.
Physical presence

Physical ties almost always trigger tax obligations in a state, and it’s more than having an office. Physical presence may include warehouses, kiosks, trade show attendances, and even remote employees.
Marketplace sales

Selling on a marketplace like Amazon or eBay can also trigger sales tax obligations. You may still have to register your business even if your marketplace collects tax for you. The requirements to register vary by state.

Identify where and what triggers tax obligations

Economic Physical presence Marketplace facilitator Click-through Affiliate

Economic nexus

  • Economic nexus is triggered by reaching a certain amount of sales (e.g., $100,000) and/or a number of sales transactions (e.g., 200 transactions) in another state.
  • Exempt sales of goods and services may count toward your economic nexus threshold in some states.
  • You need to register in states where you have economic nexus.

Economic nexus guide by state

Taxable transactions only

Avalara Nexus Map Legend with State Tax Rules
Taxable transactions illustration with a shopping cart, money, and calculator
Avalara Nexus Map Legend with State Tax Rules
Taxable transactions illustration with a shopping cart, money, and calculator

Taxable transactions and exempt sales

  • Exempt sales can count toward your nexus threshold, so you may need to register and report these sales.

  • Some states only count exempt sales of tangible personal property, others include exempt services.

Learn more about exempt sales

Map of Mexico showing regions with tax exemptions for Avalara customers
Map of US States Showing Taxable and Exempt Sales
Map of Mexico showing regions with tax exemptions for Avalara customers
Map of US States Showing Taxable and Exempt Sales

Physical presence nexus

  • All states with sales tax have physical nexus laws.
  • Physical presence is established by more than just offices.
  • Inventory in a marketplace warehouse can establish a physical tie.
  • Remote employees may create physical presence nexus.

See physical presence nexus laws by state

Map of US showing states with physical presence nexus law enacted

Marketplace facilitator laws

  • Marketplace facilitator laws require marketplaces to collect sales tax on your behalf.
  • Over 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., parts of Alaska, and Puerto Rico have marketplace facilitator laws.
  • You may need to register for sales tax even if you only sell on marketplaces.
  • Laws and how they’re applied vary by state.

See marketplace facilitator laws by state

See state registration requirements

Map of the United States highlighting states with marketplaces laws

Click-through nexus

  • Click-through nexus is triggered by out-of-state businesses rewarding in-state partners for referring customers through website links.
  • It may apply to direct or indirect referrals.
  • Close to 20 states have click-through nexus laws.
  • Some states have repealed click-through nexus laws in favor of economic nexus.

See click-through nexus laws by state

Map of US click-through nexus law states by Avalara

Affiliate nexus

  • Affiliate nexus arises from a relationship between an out-of-state and in-state entity.
  • Over 30 states have affiliate nexus laws.
  • Entities may include employees, representatives, or other affiliates.
  • Which relationships create affiliate nexus vary by state.

See affiliate nexus laws by state

Map of United States showing states with Affiliate Nexus Laws in place

Know more about sales tax and nexus

Nexus and sales tax registration

If you trigger nexus in a state, you need to register to collect and remit sales tax there. Learn more about nexus laws in states where you sell and how they might impact you.

Nexus legislation details

Tracking nexus with an ERP

Many ecommerce, accounting, and ERP systems perform some sales tax processes, but they’re limited in ways to track sales in other states. Without the right tools and integrations, your ERP may not keep you informed of potential changes in nexus or sales tax obligations.

Learn more

States without sales tax

There is no statewide sales tax in the following states:

  • Alaska*
  • Delaware
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • Oregon

*Alaska has no statewide sales tax, but it does have home rule and allows cities and boroughs to pass their own local sales tax and economic nexus laws.

Learn about sales tax in tax-free states

Home rule states

What’s a home rule state? Home rule in the following states allows municipalities or counties to pass their own laws as long as they don’t conflict with state laws:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Louisiana

Towns and counties in some home rule states can set their own sales tax rates. You may be required to register with one or more local tax departments.

Learn more about home rule

Complex sales tax compliance states

Some states are more complicated than others when it comes to filing sales and use tax returns. These are often states with the highest populations plus the highest sales tax revenue. They include the following states:

  • California
  • Florida
  • New York
  • Texas
  • Illinois

See the 10 most complex states

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Avalara Tax Changes 2026

Discover key tax changes and trends shaping compliance in our 10th annual report.

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Editorial banner
Avalara Tax Changes 2026

Discover key tax changes and trends shaping compliance in our 10th annual report.

Download the report

Your next stages for automating compliance

Discover where you need to register for sales tax

Almost every state requires businesses to register to collect and file sales tax if their sales volume is high enough. Find out where you might be obligated.

Take the assessment

Consider registering in the states where you’ve hit thresholds

Ready to collect and remit sales tax in new states? Avalara Sales Tax Registration can get you registered for $349 per location.

Get registered

Automate your sales tax rate calculations

Avalara AvaTax collects sales and use tax using more accurate tax rates, helps track nexus, and integrates with your existing business systems.

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Stay on top of sales tax obligations

Avoid sales tax surprises and maintain compliance in all the states where you sell

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(877) 224-3650
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Stay on top of sales tax obligations

Avoid sales tax surprises and maintain compliance in all the states where you sell

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Customer support chat