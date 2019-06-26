Sales Tax Registration
Simplify the process of sales tax registration across the U.S. — all from a single solution
Sales Tax Registration
Simplify the process of sales tax registration across the U.S. — all from a single solution
Make registration a snap
Are you selling throughout the U.S.? If so, getting registered in the states in which you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax should be one of your first steps.
One form, multiple registrations
Every state has a different application and process for sales tax registration — fill out our form once and we’ll handle the preparation and filing of sales tax registration in the jurisdictions you specify.
Offload the end-to-end application process
We prepare the necessary application forms, make payments directly to licensing authorities, and follow up with jurisdictions to ensure everything is processed within 5–7 business days.
We walk you through every step
Applications are sent directly to the appropriate jurisdictions or back to you to complete any final steps. You’ll receive confirmation of the applications we file for you.
Register your business in three easy steps
Enter your company information
Choose the necessary states
Receive your registration information directly from the authorities
01
Enter your company information
02
Choose the necessary states
03
Receive your registration information directly from the authorities
Get Avalara State Sales Tax Registration
What’s included:
Preparation of all necessary forms and paperwork
Filing with appropriate tax authorities
Payment of all state-level registration fees*
*In some circumstances, customers may be required to make certain filings themselves; jurisdiction fees for customer-filed forms are not included.
Trusted by
"Avalara’s ability to scale with us has been essential, and we’ll be able to rely on Avalara as we continue to scale and grow.”
Related products
Do you have questions about registration?
Our small business FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about tax registration and similar topics.
It’s here: Avalara Tax Changes 2024
Dig into over 160 info-packed pages detailing upcoming changes, challenges, and solutions. Along with industry specific impacts.
It’s here: Avalara Tax Changes 2024
Dig into over 160 info-packed pages detailing upcoming changes, challenges, and solutions. Along with industry specific impacts.