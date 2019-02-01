Sales tax integration for Stripe
Calculate rates and prepare returns right from your own billing platform.
Avalara and Stripe do the heavy lifting
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
‣
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs, accounting for sales tax holidays and tax law changes.
‣
Work with other business systems you already use
With 1,200+ signed partner integrations, Avalara’s SaaS-based tax platform plugs into today’s most widely used accounting, ERP, ecommerce, shopping cart, and other applications for a full omnichannel solution. Can’t find an integration for your application? Build one with Avalara’s advanced API.
“AvaTax is the best. It calculates all our rates. We don’t have to worry about it. If we needed to turn on 15 more states tomorrow, we know we could.”
— Andrea Riviezzo Inovonics
The products that power tax in your billing platform
Frequently asked questions
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.
If you’re an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by AvaTax, Avalara will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower. Additional limitations apply. Our guarantee is subject to the conditions in our terms.
Avalara helps businesses manage transaction tax types, like sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and more, across the U.S. and abroad.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), in order to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.).