Tax challenges
- Compliance risk
- Process inefficiency
Products used
Avalara AvaTax
Dynamically delivers sales and use tax calculations, based on the latest rules and rates in our tax engine, to a shopping cart or invoicing system at the time of purchase.
Avalara CertCapture
A highly scalable solution to securely collect, store, and manage tax documents in the cloud and automate exemptions at checkout.
Avalara Returns
Automatically gathers data from AvaTax to prepare and file sales and use tax returns and remit payments across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.
Benefits
- Confident compliance
- Streamlined processes
Industry type
Manufacturing
Meet customer needs and stay compliant when you’re collecting sales tax or exemption certificates.
Company overview
Founded in 1986, Inovonics pioneered and patented the use of 900 MHz wireless technology to deliver the most reliable, cost-effective, and flexible solutions for critical wireless applications. The company provides the backbone for many of the world’s most widely used wireless systems.
Tax challenges
Like many companies that deal primarily with distributors, Inovonics assumed its only nexus obligations were in states where employees were based. After completing a nexus study, the company learned they had obligations in 14 states in addition to the six they were already registered in.
It didn’t take long for them to realize that NAV, for all of its powerful benefits, was not the best tool for sales tax compliance. “You really have to stay on top of all your rates,” says Andrea Riviezzo, the company’s controller, “and you have to do all the filing yourself.”
On top of that, certificate management was still a complex problem. “If you have a drop shipment and you put the certificate ID on a customer card, it flows through to wherever they are drop shipping,” Andrea explains. “So, if they’re exempt in California but not in New Jersey, you’ve created issues there as well.”
Why Avalara?
To better manage these challenges, Inovonics started searching for a comprehensive solution that would automate tax collection on all its sales, file returns in 20 states, and manage exemption certificates.
After consulting with a trusted advisor, Inovonics wasted no time in selecting Avalara for the job.
Results
Andrea measures Avalara, in part, by the time and peace of mind it gives her team. “I don’t worry about sales tax at all now,” she says. “If we turn on 15 more states tomorrow, we wouldn’t have to worry about a single thing. We upload all of our certificates, and it’s all managed. And if somebody’s on vacation or out of the office, we know we won’t miss filing deadlines."
“The biggest thing Avalara offered us was a complete package,” says Andrea, “so we didn’t have to piece it together. And at the same time, they had the professional services to help us gather those certificates and validate them from the get-go. Anything we needed for sales tax, Avalara had it.”
“I love using the product and it’s a fun company to work with.”
—Andrea Riviezzo
Controller
