PARTNER PROGRAMS

A tax platform that works with your platform.
As a technology provider, you strive to provide a seamless experience. But if customers have to leave your ecosystem to manage their sales tax, or they need to search for a solution on their own, you’re missing an opportunity. Avalara can help you keep your customers close — and you’ll earn rewards from us while earning loyalty from them.
Key benefits
Partnering with Avalara allows you to:
Meet the expectations of clients who want solutions that work together
Generate additional revenue
Keep pace with your competitors in the marketplace
Four ways to partner
Refer Avalara products and earn commission
Implement Avalara solutions for your customers
Embed Avalara AvaTax into your platform and offer a bundled price
Integrate Avalara into applications and receive revenue share
“Avalara has helped our company grow steadily because of their outstanding professionalism and commitment to their partners. Their cloud solutions are fantastic and their high level of customer satisfaction has cemented our long term partnership.”
—Hector Ritondale
Director
“Over the past five years, partnering with Avalara on our joint go-to-market strategy has enabled DMA to achieve our stated goals. Additionally, DMA appreciates the transparency and trust we’ve developed with Avalara and the continual improvements to collaboration we’ve enjoyed.”
—Kate Kenny
Director, Tax Technology
Expand your tax expertise.
Many businesses that need to comply with sales tax regulations don’t have the knowledge (or the staff time) to do it on their own, but numerous accounting and financial firms lack the tools to help. From small shops that need additional expertise to large firms that want to embed our solutions into existing systems, Avalara makes life easier for both you and your clients.
Key benefits
Partnering with Avalara allows you to:
Focus on more profitable parts of your business, while still supporting client needs and expectations
Take advantage of opportunities for co-marketing, hosting sponsored events for clients/prospects, and more
Diversify revenue streams with little investment or effort
THREE ways to partner
Refer Avalara products and earn commission
Implement Avalara solutions for your customers
Embed Avalara AvaTax into your platform and offer a bundled price
“Avalara plays a key role in our strategic guidance, operations, systems implementation, and compliance advisory services. Avalara's extensive range of services ensures that we can consistently design effective workflows in even the most complex scenarios.”
—Tina Gregory
Systems Manager and Consulting CFO
“Avalara has upset the proverbial sales tax automation space by creating connections to a multitude of invoicing and general ledger systems, eliminating the enormous cost of integrations. Now, it is much easier for taxpayers to manage over 13,000 jurisdictional rates and rules in one cloud-based platform. Plus they make sales tax fun!”
—Judy Vorndran
Partner, State and Local Tax
As a CPA and Trusted Advisor, I believe that we all have to make choices when it comes to helping our clients stay in compliance. I have chosen to remove sales tax as part of our services and I am super thankful Avalara is taking a stand to help businesses stay out of trouble!”
—Dawn W. Brolin, CPA, CFE
President
“Best in the Industry. The Avalara (A-Team) is the best in the industry — always my first call when we have questions or need a tax compliance solution.”
—Brandon Morris
President
“Avalara saved the day. I set up a customer with complex sales tax needs as they are in multiple states and growing each and every day. They were helpful from everything from the setup to the day-to-day training for the client. We would really recommend Avalara to anyone that even touches sales tax as the rules are changing.”
—Robin Hall
President
Deliver the sales tax solutions your customers want.
If you’re a value-added reseller, ecommerce agency, or services partner and you don’t offer sales tax automation, your customers are going to look for it elsewhere. Avalara solutions do more than make tax compliance easier for users — they were designed to help businesses like yours better serve your clients.
Key benefits
Partnering with Avalara allows you to:
Round out your offering with comprehensive solutions
Easily shift from on-premises to cloud services in the ERP space
Create new sources of revenue with our incentive programs
TWO ways to partner
Refer Avalara products and earn commission
Implement Avalara solutions for your customers
“Because our Dynamics Consultants work in multiple states and countries, it is not possible for them to become tax experts in every tax jurisdiction. This is the reason that Intergen recommends including Avalara AvaTax in every Dynamics ERP implementation. Working with Avalara gives Intergen the confidence that our customers are going to have an ERP solution that is both easy to use and compliant from day 1.”
—Harris Schneiderman
Regional Sales Manager
“Our partnership with Avalara represents the epitome of thinking outside the box. This is the spirit of true partnership, including a willingness to also experiment and try new things.”
—Sharan Hildebrand
Vice President Strategic Alliances, North America