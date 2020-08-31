PARTNER PROGRAMS

“Because our Dynamics Consultants work in multiple states and countries, it is not possible for them to become tax experts in every tax jurisdiction. This is the reason that Intergen recommends including Avalara AvaTax in every Dynamics ERP implementation. Working with Avalara gives Intergen the confidence that our customers are going to have an ERP solution that is both easy to use and compliant from day 1.”

—Harris Schneiderman

Regional Sales Manager