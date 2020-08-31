PARTNER PROGRAMS

Be a hero to your customers, and boost your own business.

Sales tax is a huge pain point for many business owners, and partnering with Avalara means you can help them solve it. Our cloud-based platform and tax expertise allow you to enhance your offering, keep up with competitors, and add revenue streams.

Thousands of partners, one shared goal.

Our partners range from globally known enterprises to startups and entrepreneurs. Each is unique, but they have at least one thing in common: All of them want to add value for their customers with industry-leading sales tax solutions from Avalara.

Technology partners 

Includes software developers and publishers, ISVs, marketplaces

Accounting firms

Includes CPAs and bookkeepers from firms of all sizes

Systems integrators

Includes value-added resellers, services firms, ecommerce companies

TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

A tax platform that works with your platform.

As a technology provider, you strive to provide a seamless experience. But if customers have to leave your ecosystem to manage their sales tax, or they need to search for a solution on their own, you’re missing an opportunity. Avalara can help you keep your customers close — and you’ll earn rewards from us while earning loyalty from them.

Explore our API

Key benefits

Partnering with Avalara allows you to:

Meet the expectations of clients who want solutions that work together

Generate additional revenue

Keep pace with your competitors in the marketplace


Four ways to partner

Refer Avalara products and earn commission

Implement Avalara solutions for your customers

Embed Avalara AvaTax into your platform and offer a bundled price

Integrate Avalara into applications and receive revenue share

“Avalara has helped our company grow steadily because of their outstanding professionalism and commitment to their partners. Their cloud solutions are fantastic and their high level of customer satisfaction has cemented our long term partnership.

—Hector Ritondale
Director

“Over the past five years, partnering with Avalara on our joint go-to-market strategy has enabled DMA to achieve our stated goals. Additionally, DMA appreciates the transparency and trust we’ve developed with Avalara and the continual improvements to collaboration we’ve enjoyed.”

—Kate Kenny
Director, Tax Technology

ACCOUNTING FIRMS

Expand your tax expertise.

Many businesses that need to comply with sales tax regulations don’t have the knowledge (or the staff time) to do it on their own, but numerous accounting and financial firms lack the tools to help. From small shops that need additional expertise to large firms that want to embed our solutions into existing systems, Avalara makes life easier for both you and your clients.  

Accountant directory

Become an accountant partner

Become a Certified Implementer

Key benefits

Partnering with Avalara allows you to:

Focus on more profitable parts of your business, while still supporting client needs and expectations

Take advantage of opportunities for co-marketing, hosting sponsored events for clients/prospects, and more

Diversify revenue streams with little investment or effort


THREE ways to partner

Refer Avalara products and earn commission

Implement Avalara solutions for your customers

Embed Avalara AvaTax into your platform and offer a bundled price

Avalara plays a key role in our strategic guidance, operations, systems implementation, and compliance advisory services. Avalara's extensive range of services ensures that we can consistently design effective workflows in even the most complex scenarios.”

—Tina Gregory
Systems Manager and Consulting CFO

“Avalara has upset the proverbial sales tax automation space by creating connections to a multitude of invoicing and general ledger systems, eliminating the enormous cost of integrations. Now, it is much easier for taxpayers to manage over 13,000 jurisdictional rates and rules in one cloud-based platform. Plus they make sales tax fun!”

—Judy Vorndran
Partner, State and Local Tax

As a CPA and Trusted Advisor, I believe that we all have to make choices when it comes to helping our clients stay in compliance. I have chosen to remove sales tax as part of our services and I am super thankful Avalara is taking a stand to help businesses stay out of trouble!

—Dawn W. Brolin, CPA, CFE
President

Best in the Industry. The Avalara (A-Team) is the best in the industry — always my first call when we have questions or need a tax compliance solution.”

—Brandon Morris
President 

“Avalara saved the day. I set up a customer with complex sales tax needs as they are in multiple states and growing each and every day. They were helpful from everything from the setup to the day-to-day training for the client. We would really recommend Avalara to anyone that even touches sales tax as the rules are changing.”

—Robin Hall
President

SYSTEMS INTEGRATORS

Deliver the sales tax solutions your customers want. 

If you’re a value-added reseller, ecommerce agency, or services partner and you don’t offer sales tax automation, your customers are going to look for it elsewhere. Avalara solutions do more than make tax compliance easier for users — they were designed to help businesses like yours better serve your clients.

Become a systems integrator 

Become a Certified Implementer

Key benefits

Partnering with Avalara allows you to:

Round out your offering with comprehensive solutions

Easily shift from on-premises to cloud services in the ERP space

Create new sources of revenue with our incentive programs


TWO ways to partner

Refer Avalara products and earn commission

Implement Avalara solutions for your customers

“Because our Dynamics Consultants work in multiple states and countries, it is not possible for them to become tax experts in every tax jurisdiction. This is the reason that Intergen recommends including Avalara AvaTax in every Dynamics ERP implementation. Working with Avalara gives Intergen the confidence that our customers are going to have an ERP solution that is both easy to use and compliant from day 1.”

—Harris Schneiderman
Regional Sales Manager

“Our partnership with Avalara represents the epitome of thinking outside the box. This is the spirit of true partnership, including a willingness to also experiment and try new things.” 

—Sharan Hildebrand
Vice President Strategic Alliances, North America

It’s official:
Avalara is a Leader in tax automation software

IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business

If you’re considering tax automation, check out the independent IDC MarketScape evaluation.

Get an excerpt from the report

Four reasons to partner with us  

We make you look good.

Offering your customers service from the leading provider of automated tax compliance adds value and enhances your reputation.
We have global expertise.

We can manage many different types of tax — sales and use, excise, GST, VAT, and others. From our 11 offices around the world, we support content from over 190 countries. 
We work within your systems.

With more than 1,200 signed partner integrations, our solutions work seamlessly with a broad range of popular business applications and systems.
We provide robust support.

Our partners have access to dedicated Avalara teams who provide sales and marketing assistance, training and technical resources, and much more.

Become an Avalara partner today

Become an Avalara partner today