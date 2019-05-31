Step 2
Automate lodging tax compliance
Calculate sales, use, and occupancy tax rates based on tax rules for city, county, and state jurisdictions
Apply sales tax and lodging tax across states and jurisdictions, when appropriate
Step 3
Reduce the burden of filing and remittance
Prepare returns and offload filing according to individual jurisdiction deadlines
Get help with out-of-cycle activities, including notice management, back-filing, and audit support
Step 4
Get the experienced support you need
Our team specializes in hospitality tax. Our tax content is directly sourced — not bought — and is continually researched, providing regularly updated data across a vast range of hospitality services.
What’s new in taxes? Find out now.
Learn about the impacts of inflation, the digitalization of global compliance, and more. Get the free Avalara Tax Changes 2023 report today.
Hospitality tax compliance products
Ideal for hotels and larger property owners, AvaTax for Hospitality plugs into your property management software to deliver tax calculations specific to your location.
The returns preparation, filing, and remittance process is paired with a centralized online portal for easy compliance management and a high degree of transparency.
Our experts help short-term rental property owners and managers obtain licenses, register properties, calculate lodging tax, prepare and file returns, and remit tax payments.