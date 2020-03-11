Avalara Partner Referral Program
Give your customers peace of mind
Avalara can help identify, educate, and advise your customers on tax compliance automation solutions that will scale and grow with them.
Here’s how it works:
1.
Identify the opportunity
Determine which customers or prospects could benefit from tax compliance automation.
2.
Recommend Avalara
Talk to your customer or prospect about Avalara. If they want to learn more, let them know Avalara can reach out to them in the next few days to schedule a consultation.
3.
Complete the referral form
Use this form to submit your customer's or prospect’s information along with any meeting notes you have.
That’s it — your referral is complete. The Avalara team can take it from there.
Refer your prospects
The Avalara Partner Referral Program is part of the Avalara Referral Partner Agreement and subject to the agreement terms and conditions.
Avalara partner referral incentive
Eligible partners can earn $250 for every two new qualified customers referred each month. You can earn up to $500 per month.
