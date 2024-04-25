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Avalara Partner Awards

The Avalara Partner Awards recognize partners who leverage Avalara compliance solutions to accelerate growth, spark innovation, and enhance customer experiences. Let’s celebrate the power of partnership and the remarkable achievements of our partners.

Award categories

Technology Partner of the Year

Honoring the Technology Partner who delivers seamless, high-impact integrations, sets the standard for customer excellence, and champions Avalara solutions to drive innovation and success.

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Consulting Partner of the Year

Showcasing the Consulting Partner who leads in championing Avalara solutions and sets the standard for exceptional customer experiences through their passion and expertise.

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Accountant Firm of the Year

Recognizing the Accountant Firm that leads the way in tax automation practices, delivering seamless client experiences while being a trusted advisor to their clients.

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Implementation Excellence Partner Award

Featuring the partner who sets the standard for successful implementations, delivering excellence at every step while remaining fiercely dedicated to outstanding customer experiences.

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Momentum Partner Award

Celebrating a partner that has demonstrated remarkable year-over-year growth, setting new benchmarks for customer experience and new standards for success.

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Rising Star Partner Award

Spotlighting the partner who has made an immediate and significant impact by showcasing rapid success and demonstrating immense potential.

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How it works

Who is eligible?

All existing partners as of January 1, 2025, are eligible to be considered for an award. No application is required to enter — each partner’s accomplishments speak for themselves.

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Selection process

Finalists will be announced in Q4, with winners revealed early next year.

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Award benefits

Finalists and winners will be celebrated as industry leaders and receive exclusive VIP recognition from Avalara.

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Participation in the 2025 Avalara Partner Awards is governed by the 2025 Avalara Partner Awards Terms & Conditions.

Become a partner

Be a hero to your customers, and boost your own business

The Avalara Partner Program enables partners to provide added value to your customers, fueling the growth that drives success.

Join the Avalara Partner Program
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