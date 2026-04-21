Get started
Light blue and white geometric triangle pattern on a white background.

Download U.S. sales tax rate tables, updated each month

What is the maximum local sales tax rate in your area (even down to the ZIP code)? Find out below.

Select the states in which you do business.

We publish tables based on our latest tax research, but downloaded tables become out of date as soon as state and local tax authorities make changes to tax laws and rules. We’ll email you each month to remind you about state rate updates and changes.

Your free rate tables are ready

Check your Downloads folder for your free tax rate tables.

Whoops!

It looks like we’re experiencing technical difficulties. We hope to have the issue resolved as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience.

Take advantage of these compliance resources

Automate your sales tax returns

Sync sales data, track where you owe, and file returns in  a few clicks. Avalara Managed Returns can help save you time and money.
Learn more
Energy icon
Energy icon

Automate your sales tax returns

Sync sales data, track where you owe, and file returns in  a few clicks. Avalara Managed Returns can help save you time and money.

Simplify your sales tax registration

Use one form for all the states where you need to register.
Learn more
implementation alt image
implementation alt image

Simplify your sales tax registration

Use one form for all the states where you need to register.

Identify and apply for business licenses

Quickly learn licenses that your business needs, and let Avalara manage your license portfolio.
Learn more
search icon
search icon

Identify and apply for business licenses

Quickly learn licenses that your business needs, and let Avalara manage your license portfolio.