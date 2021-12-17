Business Licenses

Avalara License Guidance and Preparation

Comprehensive license research and registration support for new and expanding businesses

Find your licenses
Business Licenses

Avalara License Guidance and Preparation

Comprehensive license research and registration support for new and expanding businesses

Find your licenses
To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Learn how Avalara can help you get the licenses you need.

Learn which business licenses are required for your business

Determining and applying for the right business licenses can be one of the most complicated and important parts of starting (or expanding) your business. How do you know which business licenses you need to get started and how do you apply for them?

Avalara can help you:

gain a comprehensive understanding of your federal, state, county, and local license requirements

get forms, applications, fee information, and tax authority contact information

by preparing and submitting your license applications for you (or you can submit them yourself)

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Learn how Avalara can help you get the licenses you need.

How it works

Get started with Avalara License Guidance and Avalara License Preparation in three easy steps

STEP

01

Fill out our questionnaire to discover which federal, state, and local licenses your business requires.

Determine which solution — License Guidance or License Preparation — fits your needs.

STEP

02

STEP

03

Get licensed and grow your business.

STEP

01

Fill out our questionnaire to discover which federal, state, and local licenses your business requires.

STEP

02

Determine which solution — License Guidance or License Preparation — fits your needs.

STEP

03

Get licensed and grow your business.

Benefits of License Guidance and License Preparation with Avalara

Discover what you don’t know about licenses and permits when starting your business

Get answers quickly, often in minutes

Find trusted guidance for peace of mind

Find a cost-effective solution for a flat fee

Learn what you need to register and legitimize your business

Save time and let a business license expert prepare your applications for you

Discover what you don’t know about licenses and permits when starting your business

Get answers quickly, often in minutes

Find trusted guidance for peace of mind

Find a cost-effective solution for a flat fee

Learn what you need to register and legitimize your business

Save time and let a business license expert prepare your applications for you

COMPARE PRODUCTS

Pick the business license solution that’s right for you

Features
Avalara License Guidance
Get started
Avalara License Preparation
Get started
Comprehensive research

Support for all levels of government

Authority contact information

Supporting documents included

Fast turnaround time

Instant

Approximately 5–7 business days

Customer service

Flat fee

Geocoding for improved accuracy

Expert involvement

Online progress tracking

Support for online filing (if applicable)

MOST POPULAR
Avalara License Guidance

Discover your license requirements, applications, and how to submit them

Get started
Avalara License Preparation

Let experts prepare your applications for you

Get started

Comprehensive research

Support for all levels of government

Authority contact information

Supporting documents included

Fast turnaround time

Instant

Approximately 5–7 business days

Customer service

Flat fee

Geocoding for improved accuracy

Expert involvement

Online progress tracking

Support for online filing (if applicable)

State business licenses and information

View all state business licenses

State business licenses and information

View all state business licenses

Still have questions about licensing?

Our small business FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about licensing and other tax topics.

Read the licensing FAQ

Business Licenses
View more
How do I know if I need a business license?
North America Dec 17, 2021
How do I know if I need a business license?
Do I need a business license to sell online?
North America Dec 14, 2021
Do I need a business license to sell online?
Getting business licenses every contractor needs
North America Aug 26, 2021
Getting business licenses every contractor needs

Learn more about business licenses

Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business requires.

Call

877-806-8338
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat

Connect with Avalara

Contact us to schedule a demo of one of our licensing products, get pricing info, or learn more.

Call

877-806-8338
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat