Avalara License Guidance and Preparation
Comprehensive license research and registration support for new and expanding businesses
Video: Learn how Avalara can help you get the licenses you need.
Learn which business licenses are required for your business
Determining and applying for the right business licenses can be one of the most complicated and important parts of starting (or expanding) your business. How do you know which business licenses you need to get started and how do you apply for them?
Avalara can help you:
gain a comprehensive understanding of your federal, state, county, and local license requirements
get forms, applications, fee information, and tax authority contact information
by preparing and submitting your license applications for you (or you can submit them yourself)
Get started with Avalara License Guidance and Avalara License Preparation in three easy steps
01
Fill out our questionnaire to discover which federal, state, and local licenses your business requires.
Determine which solution — License Guidance or License Preparation — fits your needs.
02
03
Get licensed and grow your business.
Benefits of License Guidance and License Preparation with Avalara
Discover what you don’t know about licenses and permits when starting your business
Get answers quickly, often in minutes
Find trusted guidance for peace of mind
Find a cost-effective solution for a flat fee
Learn what you need to register and legitimize your business
Save time and let a business license expert prepare your applications for you
Pick the business license solution that’s right for you
Avalara License Guidance
Avalara License Preparation
Instant
Approximately 5–7 business days
Discover your license requirements, applications, and how to submit them
Let experts prepare your applications for you
Comprehensive research
Support for all levels of government
Authority contact information
Supporting documents included
Fast turnaround time
Customer service
Flat fee
Geocoding for improved accuracy
Expert involvement
Online progress tracking
Support for online filing (if applicable)
Still have questions about licensing?
Our small business FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about licensing and other tax topics.
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business requires.
Connect with Avalara
Contact us to schedule a demo of one of our licensing products, get pricing info, or learn more.