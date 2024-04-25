Learn how Avalara Tax Content for Retail simplifies the sales tax process for your POS and other retail systems.
Avalara helps businesses succeed by providing expertly researched and regularly updated retail tax content.
Lessen your reliance on consistent internet access to help achieve continuous compliance and customer satisfaction.
Increase the accuracy and uniformity of tax calculations across locations to avoid errors that can result in costly penalties.
Stay ahead of constantly changing tax rates and rules.
Deliver prompt tax calculations for offline transactions at checkout.
Access the latest tax data, including sales tax holidays, threshold taxes, and jurisdictional rules to help ensure accurate offline tax calculations.
Automate tax setup and rule management by transforming Avalara standard content into your point-of-sale (POS) system’s native format, where available.
Sign up and configure
Choose the template relevant to your business and upload your locations.
Select alert preferences
Set up your notification preferences for downloading tax content.
Export tax content
Access and download regularly updated tax content.
Upload tax content
Choose your system and upload tax content.
Handle complicated sales tax scenarios and calculations with ease.
Prevent the most common risks and burdens caused by manual tax updates to your POS, ERP, or other sales transaction systems:
Manage sales tax within over-the-counter systems, kiosks, wireless setups, and other POS systems designed to account for:
Receive precise offline sales tax calculations, plus tailored solutions and expanded delivery options for tax content.
Increase the accuracy of offline tax calculations with expertly researched and regularly updated tax content for the hospitality industry.
Simplify sales and use tax research with a self-service solution for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.
Streamline the way you manage Forms 1099, W-9, W-2, 1095, and more to improve compliance.
Yes. You’ll need to sign up for an Avalara AvaTax account and configure your profile to use Avalara Tax Content for Retail. However, you’re not under any obligation to use AvaTax for your online sales tax calculations.
Avalara Tax Content for Retail uses information you configure in your Avalara account, such as store locations and products sold, to inform what data needs to be pulled from the Avalara content database for your business.
You can configure your content delivery methods (e.g., FTP or downloading from a server), frequency, and output formats (e.g., file naming conventions and extensions) as needed. This can be done during setup then updated as your preferences change.
Avalara Tax Content for Retail currently provides tax data for U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and Canadian provinces and territories.
You can configure Avalara Tax Content for Retail in five steps.
Avalara AvaTax lets you do online tax calculations by calling out to Avalara through the cloud. Avalara Tax Content for Retail facilitates offline calculation needs by providing you with the content required to do calculations in your POS or other retail system. In many cases, retail businesses use both online and offline calculation capabilities.
