Automate tax content delivery to support your commercial transactions

Avalara helps businesses succeed by providing expertly researched and regularly updated retail tax content.
Video: See how Avalara Tax Content for Retail works.
BENEFITS

Real-time content updates for your transactions

Get calculations without internet connection

Lessen your reliance on consistent internet access to help achieve continuous compliance and customer satisfaction.

Reduce audit risk

Increase the accuracy and uniformity of tax calculations across locations to avoid errors that can result in costly penalties. 

Keep up with tax changes

Stay ahead of constantly changing tax rates and rules.

Improve customer experience

Deliver prompt tax calculations for offline transactions at checkout.

Get updated tax content

Access the latest tax data, including sales tax holidays, threshold taxes, and jurisdictional rules to help ensure accurate offline tax calculations.

Eliminate manual data configuration

Automate tax setup and rule management by transforming Avalara standard content into your point-of-sale (POS) system’s native format, where available.
How it works

Avalara Tax Content for Retail

Sign up and configure 
Choose the template relevant to your business and upload your locations.

Select alert preferences  
Set up your notification preferences for downloading tax content.

Export tax content  
Access and download regularly updated tax content.

Upload tax content  
Choose your system and upload tax content.

Increase productivity with Avalara Tax Content for Retail

Get reliable tax content delivered directly to your system

Handle complicated sales tax scenarios and calculations with ease.
  • Regularly updated tax rates and rules enhance overall customer experience
  • Ideal retail segments include soft and hard goods, convenience fuel retail (CFR), and grocery

Replace manual processes with scheduled, automated tax data

Prevent the most common risks and burdens caused by manual tax updates to your POS, ERP, or other sales transaction systems:
  • Inaccurate rates that can lead to under- or overcollecting tax
  • Missing valuable tax rate and rule information due to inadequate research
  • Loss of productivity resulting from time-consuming tax data preparation

Keep your POS system prepared for complex tax situations

Manage sales tax within over-the-counter systems, kiosks, wireless setups, and other POS systems designed to account for:
  • Sales tax holidays
  • Threshold taxes
  • Multiple locations

Related products

Avalara Tax Content Essentials

Receive precise offline sales tax calculations, plus tailored solutions and expanded delivery options for tax content.

Avalara Tax Content for Lodging

Increase the accuracy of offline tax calculations with expertly researched and regularly updated tax content for the hospitality industry.

Avalara Tax Research

Simplify sales and use tax research with a self-service solution for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.

Avalara 1099 & W-9

Streamline the way you manage Forms 1099, W-9, W-2, 1095, and more to improve compliance.
Frequently asked questions

Do I need an Avalara AvaTax account for Avalara Tax Content for Retail?

Yes. You’ll need to sign up for an Avalara AvaTax account and configure your profile to use Avalara Tax Content for Retail. However, you’re not under any obligation to use AvaTax for your online sales tax calculations.

How does Avalara Tax Content for Retail determine the data I need for my POS system?

Avalara Tax Content for Retail uses information you configure in your Avalara account, such as store locations and products sold, to inform what data needs to be pulled from the Avalara content database for your business.

How is my content delivered to me?

You can configure your content delivery methods (e.g., FTP or downloading from a server), frequency, and output formats (e.g., file naming conventions and extensions) as needed. This can be done during setup then updated as your preferences change.

Which countries can I generate tax data for?

Avalara Tax Content for Retail currently provides tax data for U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and Canadian provinces and territories. 

What are the steps for using Avalara Tax Content for Retail?

You can configure Avalara Tax Content for Retail in five steps. 

  1. Sign up for your Avalara AvaTax account and configure your profile.
  2. Identify the content needed at your locations. 
  3. Schedule your content delivery format, method, and frequency, then set up communication preferences.
  4. Receive regularly updated content relevant to your business. 
  5. Upload your sales tax content and confirm it works within your retail systems.

I’m already using Avalara AvaTax. Do I need Avalara Tax Content for Retail?

Avalara AvaTax lets you do online tax calculations by calling out to Avalara through the cloud. Avalara Tax Content for Retail facilitates offline calculation needs by providing you with the content required to do calculations in your POS or other retail system. In many cases, retail businesses use both online and offline calculation capabilities.

