A global solution for complex communications taxes
Help future-proof your business with a solution for today’s requirements and tomorrow’s compliance challenges.
A global solution for complex communications taxes
Help future-proof your business with a solution for today’s requirements and tomorrow’s compliance challenges.
One solution for an expanding tax ecosystem
VoIP and UCaaS
VoIP and UCaas
Streaming
Streaming
Wireline and
wireless
Wireline and
wireless
SMS and text messaging
SMS and text messaging
Managed services
Managed services
Collaboration
Collaboration
Hosting, connectivity, SDN, and cloud
Hosting, connectivity, SDN, and cloud
IoT
IoT
Expertise, expansive tax content, and a cloud solution help solve complex compliance challenges
ChallEnge:
Piecing together a patchwork of tax compliance solutions is not only risky, but a significant burden on both tax and IT teams.
Solution:
Reduce overhead while minimizing risk and frustration by using a single platform for all your tax compliance needs, including address validation, calculation, returns filing, and exemption management — built on exceptional expertise, reliable support, and hardened technology.
Challenge:
Seemingly small mistakes can snowball before they’re discovered, becoming extremely costly. Whether you’re using a manual process, a vendor with substandard data, or managing multiple systems, there’s a better way.
Solution:
Avalara’s communications tax team closely follows changing rules, rates, and legislation in all U.S. tax jurisdictions. Our fully integrated SaaS solution then regularly updates both tax rules and returns forms so your team spends less time handling the details.
Challenge:
As a business grows, its technology needs increase too. Speed, reliability, and scaling are critical. A failure at any point can have severe bottom-line impacts.
Solution:
Avalara’s native SaaS solution provides 24/7 availability and elastic scalability for large batch transactions or high-volume calculations at the point of purchase. This helps reduce the risk of delayed invoicing, cart abandonment, or outright switching to competitors.
Challenge:
The list of services subject to communications tax continues to expand across jurisdictions. Whether launching a new product or merging with another business, understanding the tax rules can be tricky.
Solution:
Avalara addresses the needs of every company size across a wide range of communications businesses. Our dedicated communications tax specialists have extensive knowledge on both the latest industry trends and changing tax rules and legislation. We’re ready for whatever comes next.
Our complete solution gives you modular flexibility
Our complete solution gives you modular flexibility
Step 1
Pinpoint your tax compliance needs
Talk to an Avalara tax expert to understand your potential tax scenario.
Identify your tax collection and filing requirements
Understand where you might have communications, streaming, or sales tax obligations
Determine technology gaps that put your tax compliance at risk
Choose which compliance products meet your business needs
Step 2
Connect your business ecosystem
It’s fast and easy to connect your systems and platforms via our growing selection of prebuilt integrations and robust API.
Avalara integrates with the following:
- Billing platforms
- Subscription management programs
- Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems
- Ecommerce platforms
- In-house systems
Step 3
Streamline with a single tax calculation solution
Calculate both communications and sales tax with a single solution.
Avalara AvaTax for Communications includes:
Tax content for more than 60,000 North American jurisdictions
Complex calculations, like tax on tax, tiered rates, multi-tax, and exclusions
Fully integrated geolocation for precise jurisdiction identification
A user-friendly portal for access to robust tools and reporting
AvaTax for Communications can also be combined with Avalara’s certificate management products to simplify exemption document compliance.
Step 4
Leave the heavy lifting of tax returns and filing to Avalara
Let Avalara prepare your communications tax forms, file returns, and remit payments.
The Avalara team also:
Monitors tax and form changes while staying in regular contact with jurisdictions
Minimizes out-of-cycle activities like notice management and resolution, back-filing, and audit support
Avalara Returns for Communications integrates directly with Avalara AvaTax for Communications. It’s also available as a standalone product.
Step 5
Consider us Experts as a Service
Increase efficiency and minimize risk by supplementing your team with Avalara’s communications tax experts, with benefits like:
Tax content directly sourced from tax jurisdictions, not purchased
Regularly updated research and data
Dedicated implementation support and an account manager who provides day-to-day help
Relationships with people who are experts in their tax field
It’s official:
Avalara is a Leader in tax automation software
IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business
If you’re considering tax automation, check out the independent IDC MarketScape evaluation.
Communications tax compliance products
Communications tax compliance products
Trusted by brands you know
Find out more about the nuances of communications tax
Find out more about the nuances of communications tax
- Pause
Communications tax compliance in the news
Communications tax compliance in the news
- Pause
- Pause