INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: COMMUNICATIONS

A global solution for complex communications taxes

Help future-proof your business with a solution for today’s requirements and tomorrow’s compliance challenges.

Let’s talk
INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: COMMUNICATIONS

A global solution for complex communications taxes

Help future-proof your business with a solution for today’s requirements and tomorrow’s compliance challenges.

Let’s talk

One solution for an expanding tax ecosystem

VoIP and UCaaS

VoIP and UCaas

Streaming

Streaming

Wireline and
wireless

Wireline and
wireless

SMS and text messaging

SMS and text messaging

Managed services

Managed services

Collaboration

Collaboration

Hosting, connectivity, SDN, and cloud

Hosting, connectivity, SDN, and cloud

IoT

IoT

Expertise, expansive tax content, and a cloud solution help solve complex compliance challenges

ChallEnge:
Piecing together a patchwork of tax compliance solutions is not only risky, but a significant burden on both tax and IT teams.

Solution:
Reduce overhead while minimizing risk and frustration by using a single platform for all your tax compliance needs, including address validation, calculation, returns filing, and exemption management — built on exceptional expertise, reliable support, and hardened technology.

Challenge:
Seemingly small mistakes can snowball before they’re discovered, becoming extremely costly. Whether you’re using a manual process, a vendor with substandard data, or managing multiple systems, there’s a better way.

Solution:
Avalara’s communications tax team closely follows changing rules, rates, and legislation in all U.S. tax jurisdictions. Our fully integrated SaaS solution then regularly updates both tax rules and returns forms so your team spends less time handling the details.

Challenge:
As a business grows, its technology needs increase too. Speed, reliability, and scaling are critical. A failure at any point can have severe bottom-line impacts.

Solution:
Avalara’s native SaaS solution provides 24/7 availability and elastic scalability for large batch transactions or high-volume calculations at the point of purchase. This helps reduce the risk of delayed invoicing, cart abandonment, or outright switching to competitors.

Challenge:
The list of services subject to communications tax continues to expand across jurisdictions. Whether launching a new product or merging with another business, understanding the tax rules can be tricky.

Solution:
Avalara addresses the needs of every company size across a wide range of communications businesses. Our dedicated communications tax specialists have extensive knowledge on both the latest industry trends and changing tax rules and legislation. We’re ready for whatever comes next.

Our complete solution gives you modular flexibility

Our complete solution gives you modular flexibility

Step 1

Pinpoint your tax compliance needs

Talk to an Avalara tax expert to understand your potential tax scenario.

Identify your tax collection and filing requirements

Understand where you might have communications, streaming, or sales tax obligations

Determine technology gaps that put your tax compliance at risk

Choose which compliance products meet your business needs

Step 2

Connect your business ecosystem

It’s fast and easy to connect your systems and platforms via our growing selection of prebuilt integrations and robust API.

Avalara integrates with the following:

  • Billing platforms
  • Subscription management programs
  • Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems
  • Ecommerce platforms
  • In-house systems

Step 3

Streamline with a single tax calculation solution

Calculate both communications and sales tax with a single solution.

Avalara AvaTax for Communications includes:

Tax content for more than 60,000 North American jurisdictions

Complex calculations, like tax on tax, tiered rates, multi-tax, and exclusions

Fully integrated geolocation for precise jurisdiction identification

A user-friendly portal for access to robust tools and reporting

AvaTax for Communications can also be combined with Avalara’s certificate management products to simplify exemption document compliance.

Step 4

Leave the heavy lifting of tax returns and filing to Avalara

Let Avalara prepare your communications tax forms, file returns, and remit payments.

The Avalara team also:

Monitors tax and form changes while staying in regular contact with jurisdictions

Minimizes out-of-cycle activities like notice management and resolution, back-filing, and audit support

Avalara Returns for Communications integrates directly with Avalara AvaTax for Communications. It’s also available as a standalone product.

Step 5

Consider us Experts as a Service

Increase efficiency and minimize risk by supplementing your team with Avalara’s communications tax experts, with benefits like:

Tax content directly sourced from tax jurisdictions, not purchased

Regularly updated research and data

Dedicated implementation support and an account manager who provides day-to-day help

Relationships with people who are experts in their tax field

It’s official:
Avalara is a Leader in tax automation software

IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business

If you’re considering tax automation, check out the independent IDC MarketScape evaluation.

Get an excerpt from the report

Communications tax compliance products

Communications tax compliance products

Calculations

Delivers tax calculations on a broad array of communications transactions by directly connecting to your current billing or ERP system, or to an in-house build via API.
Returns

Transaction tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance paired with a centralized online portal for easy tax compliance management with a high degree of transparency.

Trusted by brands you know

“We’ve been audited a few times by jurisdictions. In every case, we turned to Avalara to provide the necessary data, and in every case we’ve been found to be compliant.”

Jerry Nussbaum, CEO

Read the PLD customer story

“We depend on Avalara’s expertise and their solution. They’re in the business of being right, and their technology makes it easy for us."

Erwin Wilson, Indirect Tax Senior

Read the Globalstar customer story

“I don’t want to be a tax expert. I just want it to be off my plate. Who really wants to know how all this works? You just want to be compliant and do it the right way.

Aaron Leon, CEO

Read the thinQ customer story

Find out more about the nuances of communications tax

Find out more about the nuances of communications tax

  4. Pause
Report
Avalara Tax Changes 2023 report
VIDEO
Getting streaming media tax right
WEBINAR
The new normal: Tax implications for work-from-home tech stack providers
REPORT
Communications Tax Agility in the Face of Change
WEBINAR
Communications tax essentials: Make your 2022 list
REPORT
The proliferation of communications tax and what it means for your business
Previous Next
Report
Avalara Tax Changes 2023 report
VIDEO
Getting streaming media tax right
WEBINAR
The new normal: Tax implications for work-from-home tech stack providers

Communications tax compliance in the news

Communications tax compliance in the news

  4. Pause

Taxing Tech Giants on Cash-Strapped States’ Agendas in New Year

Tax Implications in Our New Normal: What Every WFH Tech Stack Provider Should Know

States Challenge Netflix and Hulu Over Unpaid Utility Fees

Streaming Fees Could Rise 5% as Cities Sue to Impose a ‘Netflix Tax’

Check Your Netflix Charges. More Governments Are Trying To Tax Streaming

Your Spotify Bill Probably Just Went Up Nearly 15 Percent. Here's Why.

Previous Next
  7. Pause

Taxing Tech Giants on Cash-Strapped States’ Agendas in New Year

Tax Implications in Our New Normal: What Every WFH Tech Stack Provider Should Know

States Challenge Netflix and Hulu Over Unpaid Utility Fees

Streaming Fees Could Rise 5% as Cities Sue to Impose a ‘Netflix Tax’

Check Your Netflix Charges. More Governments Are Trying To Tax Streaming

Your Spotify Bill Probably Just Went Up Nearly 15 Percent. Here's Why

Previous Next

Connect with Avalara

Communications tax solutions in your corner

Call

844-725-7278
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat

Connect with Avalara

Communications tax solutions in your corner

Call

844-725-7278
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat