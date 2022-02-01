The power of AvaTax — closer
Avalara Edge for AvaTax is a cloud-based software solution that brings tax calculation near the source to boost overall performance
Video: Bring the power of edge computing closer to your system with Edge for AvaTax
Built to work with these popular cloud platforms:
The power of AvaTax — closer
Avalara Edge for AvaTax is a cloud-based software solution that brings tax calculation near the source to boost overall performance
Video: Bring the power of edge computing closer to your system with Edge for AvaTax
Built to work with these popular cloud platforms:
Stay tax compliant and competitive during peak transaction periods or high call volumes
Edge for AvaTax connects to your cloud provider and can be installed two different ways:
1. On to the Avalara-managed cloud closest to your data system
2. On to your self-managed cloud
Reduced latency
Combines AvaTax transaction data into a lightweight container placing it closer to your transaction system for fast tax calculations
Content updates made directly into your cloud or accessed from our closest U.S. hub
Increased reliability
Reduce outdated or duplicated information in your data or documents
Regular updates to rates, rules, and regulations
Faster response times with high availability to avoid system failure or shutdowns
Customized implementation
Bootstrap installation and setup using a single image
Easily integrates into AWS or GCP environments
Autoscaling adaptability supports peak performance periods when you need it and saves bandwidth resources when you don’t
Let Avalara manage your cloud or do it
yourself — the choice is yours
|Self-managed cloud
|Avalara-managed cloud
|Near-zero latency
|Higher throughput
|Autoscaling
|Installation, implementation, and management
|You install, implement, and manage
|Enhanced security
|You can customize functions and updates
|Requirements
|Your cloud space
Frequently asked questions
Avalara Edge for AvaTax currently supports AWS and GCP. Microsoft Azure and OCI are estimated to be supported in 2023.
Yes, Edge for AvaTax provides reliability and reduces outdated or duplicate information in your data and documents. This enables our customers to get timely updates to changes.
No, Edge for AvaTax can easily integrate into your existing applications — a full, up-to-date tax calculation engine colocated alongside your applications, whether that’s with your existing AWS or GCP cloud (or Azure and OCI coming in 2023).
More to explore
Innovation trend: Edge computing
Discover the many ways edge computing helps organizations with data storage and computing processes.