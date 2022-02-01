CALCULATIONS

The power of AvaTax — closer

Avalara Edge for AvaTax is a cloud-based software solution that brings tax calculation near the source to boost overall performance

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Bring the power of edge computing closer to your system with Edge for AvaTax

Built to work with these popular cloud platforms:

Edge for AvaTax

Stay tax compliant and competitive during peak transaction periods or high call volumes

Edge for AvaTax connects to your cloud provider and can be installed two different ways:

1. On to the Avalara-managed cloud closest to your data system

2. On to your self-managed cloud

Reduced latency

Combines AvaTax transaction data into a lightweight container placing it closer to your transaction system for fast tax calculations

Content updates made directly into your cloud or accessed from our closest U.S. hub

Increased reliability

Reduce outdated or duplicated information in your data or documents

Regular updates to rates, rules, and regulations

Faster response times with high availability to avoid system failure or shutdowns

Customized implementation

Bootstrap installation and setup using a single image

Easily integrates into AWS or GCP environments

Autoscaling adaptability supports peak performance periods when you need it and saves bandwidth resources when you don’t

Let Avalara manage your cloud or do it
yourself — the choice is yours

 Self-managed cloudAvalara-managed cloud
Near-zero latency
Higher throughput
Autoscaling
Installation, implementation, and managementYou install, implement, and manage
Enhanced securityYou can customize functions and updates
RequirementsYour cloud space

Frequently asked questions

Avalara Edge for AvaTax currently supports AWS and GCP. Microsoft Azure and OCI are estimated to be supported in 2023.

Yes, Edge for AvaTax provides reliability and reduces outdated or duplicate information in your data and documents. This enables our customers to get timely updates to changes.

No, Edge for AvaTax can easily integrate into your existing applications — a full, up-to-date tax calculation engine colocated alongside your applications, whether that’s with your existing AWS or GCP cloud (or Azure and OCI coming in 2023).

