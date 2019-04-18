Sales tax integration for WooCommerce
Calculate rates, prepare returns, and more right from your own ecommerce app.
Avalara’s integration with WooCommerce does the heavy lifting
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 12,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than a ZIP code and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs, accounting for sales tax holiday and tax law changes.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
‣
Address the global market with confidence
Avalara calculates customs duties and import taxes in real time at the point of sale and collects at checkout, reducing the risk of costly penalties, carrier surcharges, customs delays, and customers being surprised with unexpected costs.
‣
Streamline aggregation of omni-channel sales transaction data
Avalara automates the collection of sales transaction data from ecommerce marketplaces and business applications for tax preparation and filing.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
‣
Work with other business systems you already use
With 1,200+ signed partner integrations, Avalara’s SaaS-based tax solutions plug into today’s most widely used accounting, ERP, ecommerce, shopping cart, and other applications for a full omnichannel solution. No prebuilt integration available? Build one with advanced APIs.
“Our owner wanted to be compliant, but the volume and complexity were more than we could handle at our size,” says Paul. “It was cheaper to automate, because we didn’t have the resources to handle it all.”
— Paul Jackson, Aseptico,
WooCommerce and AvaTax user
The products that power your tax compliance
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification automates the complex process of assigning proper, country-specific Harmonized System (HS) codes to products in online retailers’ ever-changing product catalogs, reducing the risk of customs delays and compliance errors, while helping to preserve hard-earned cross-border sales margins.
Watch how it works in WooCommerce
Here’s what some of our 1,100+ WooCommerce users are saying
Being in ecommerce, we have nexus across the US and I have no doubt that we would not be able to keep up with sales tax requirements without Avalara.
Marcus Warolin
Financial Controller, Seeking Health, LLC
We were very clean, post-Avalara, while the period before had lots of problems — paying the wrong amounts, applying the wrong rates, getting item taxability wrong.
Paul Jackson
CFO, Aseptico
Frequently asked questions
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). There’s also no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies.
Note: AvaTax requires users have only one company file open at a time.
If you’re an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by the AvaTax service, Avalara will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower. Additional limitations apply. Our guarantee is subject to terms and conditions that you’ll find here in our terms.
AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), Avalara is also able to calculate tax from that information.
You can select which documents AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.
Yes, AvaTax will calculate sales tax on credit memos.
Annually. If you subscribe to a 500 Document Plan, for example, you can use those documents anytime during your annual subscription term. Documents must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can purchase upfront online. Agreements automatically renew and AvaTax users can cancel their agreements any time prior to renewal.
If you operate a cash-based business, there’s a limitation to our end-to-end solution. Please call to discuss.
Yes. During your trial of AvaTax you can call a coach at 844-722-5752 or email freetrial@avalara.com. Trials and subscriptions include unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers who purchase online can also call Avalara’s Customer Contact Center at 877-855-8622 for assistance with any order placed online.