Inspired by the book Born to Run, Steven Sashen wanted to make a shoe that combined the benefits of barefoot running with the necessity of wearing shoes in polite society. In 2009, Steven and his wife, Lena Phoenix, started Xero Shoes, which today offers a complete line of footwear and accessories for men and women.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Xero sells most of its products online, and has done so since the company’s founding.

“In the early days, we only had to collect sales tax in Colorado, so filing was effortless,” Steven recalls. “We were doing it manually for a while, and then as the various laws changed and we continued to get bigger, that became untenable.”



“We tried a couple of Avalara competitors because they were cheaper — and that experience was miserable,” he laughs. “Their products were problematic and they were way too slow to fix them. It caused us a lot of hassle on the customer service side and on the accounting side.”



Eventually Steven reached his limit. He decided to give Avalara a try.