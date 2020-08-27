Sales tax solutions for retailers and brands
Keep up with compliance requirements and compile sales data from multiple systems and channels.
Avalara works with what you already use
Prebuilt connectors and a robust API help you integrate with your existing business systems or tech stack.
Step 2
Automate day-to-day compliance
Calculate rates based on product taxability rules and exemptions through cloud automation and content delivery for offline use.
Apply complex rate changes across states and jurisdictions, including tax holidays
Step 3
Offload the burden of returns preparation and filing
Extract sales data from all your sales channels (e.g., in-store, online, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart) to generate reports and prepare sales tax returns
Compile transaction data across all systems and channels for a complete picture of your tax liability
Let Avalara handle tax notices on your behalf — all you do is upload them
Step 4
Access documents, anytime, anywhere
Cloud-based technology means there’s no hardware investment, maintenance, or upgrades for IT to worry about. Whether employees are in the office or working remotely, they have anytime access to tax documents and can:
Produce detailed sales tax reports for all channels
Look up exemption certificates
Quickly pull documents and reports for auditors
It’s here: Avalara Tax Changes 2024
Dig into over 160 info-packed pages detailing upcoming changes, challenges, and solutions. Along with industry specific impacts.
Sales tax compliance for retail businesses
Avalara now powers cross-border compliance for Shopify Markets and eBay International Shipping. Explore these and 1,200+ signed partner integrations.
Avalara Accuracy Guarantee
Trust your tax compliance to Avalara. If we get something wrong, our Accuracy Guarantee means we’ll help make it right.
Accuracy Guarantee is subject to terms and conditions.
Trusted by
- Pause
“We are going through another audit right now and with Avalara we’re able to provide solid answers to every question from the auditor. No more guessing — we are absolutely more confident with Avalara.”
—Ben Norton
Director of Retail Technology
“The teams involved with our tax compliance upgrade have been incredibly responsive and they work great together.”
—Matt James
COO of Hickory Farms
“It’s easy. It’s not something I really have to think about anymore. And that’s certainly not the case with every software provider I’ve worked with.”
—Mike Markham
Director of Business Technology Solutions
“Knowing that I can lean on Avalara for guidance during an audit provides peace of mind.”
—Diana Rancy
Sales Tax Manager
“The implementation of Avalara’s solution was really seamless and user-friendly. It was a simple, turnkey process, and when we have questions, the team at Avalara is very responsive.”
—Lois Browne
Vice President of Finance
“I can’t imagine going back to the way we did it before. Today it would be a full-time job for one or two people, and the possibility of an audit would be nerve-wracking if we didn’t have everything accurately aligned and readily available.”
—Sarah Musser
Operations Manager
