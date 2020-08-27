Challenge:

Sales tax rules and rates change all the time. With 13,000+ tax jurisdictions in the United States alone, researching legislation and manually updating systems is labor-intensive and prone to error.

Solution:

Avalara calculates sales tax rates based on a variety of circumstances such as federal, state, and local jurisdiction rules, product, geography, marketplace rules, and more. Avalara tax experts regularly update global rates and rules that are automatically reflected in your systems, without requiring IT implementation.



“I don’t lose sleep worrying about how we’re going to deal with changing sales tax requirements. My time is spent enhancing what we’re doing to continue growing our business.”

—Rick Gemereth, CIO

