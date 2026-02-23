Video: Avalara solutions can help streamline tax rate calculation, returns filing, exemption tracking, and more.
Trusted by companies in every industry
Benefits
Reduce the complexity of tax compliance — no matter the industry or size of your business
Reduce audit risk with greater accuracy
With tax compliance automation, rate calculations are more accurate, use tax is assessed, returns are filed on time, exemption certificates are up to date and easily accessible, and you can get registered in all the right locations.
Decrease the high cost and drain on your resources
Avalara lets you offload time-consuming tasks that can drain your finance and accounting teams. Rule and rate updates are pushed to your systems automatically. You can also let Avalara handle your returns prep and filing.
Sell everywhere, through every channel
Avalara provides a single source of truth and a higher degree of accuracy for your transaction tax data across all channels and platforms, including your POS, social, and marketplace channels — in the U.S. and abroad.
Grow with confidence
Automation helps businesses better manage tax complexity that often comes with business growth. The effort required to maintain compliance in a few states is vastly different than what’s required when you do business in most of the U.S. Plus, selling into other countries adds a whole new level of complexity. With automation, it’s easier to scale, and your business will be able to adopt new business platforms that will likely integrate with Avalara.
Improve customer experience
Avalara delivers real-time rates directly into your shopping cart or invoicing system at the moment of purchase. Our solution also streamlines the storage and collection of exemption certificates to ensure a swift checkout experience.
EXPLAINER VIDEO
Cloud-based and scalable global tax compliance
Video: Relieve the stress of audits and penalties with a solution that connects to your existing tech stack.
Related products
Avalara AvaTax
Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
“Avalara saves me time in applying longitude and latitude to determine tax rates. Their exemption certificate management tool lets me upload thousands of certificates, track expirations, and automate renewal request.”
—William Mullaney
Senior Manager Indirect Tax — AIG, Thermo Fisher
Video: How can Avalara save you time or money?
“Within a couple of hours, we had our development sandbox up and were evaluating transactions — smooth implementation with minimal disruption.”