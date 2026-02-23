Get started
Global tax compliance software for midsize businesses

Avalara reduces the hassle and complexity of tax compliance at every stage — no matter the industry or size of your business. 
Video: Avalara solutions can help streamline tax rate calculation, returns filing, exemption tracking, and more.

Trusted by companies in every industry
Benefits

Reduce the complexity of tax compliance — no matter the industry or size of your business

Reduce audit risk with greater accuracy

With tax compliance automation, rate calculations are more accurate, use tax is assessed, returns are filed on time, exemption certificates are up to date and easily accessible, and you can get registered in all the right locations. 

Decrease the high cost and drain on your resources

Avalara lets you offload time-consuming tasks that can drain your finance and accounting teams. Rule and rate updates are pushed to your systems automatically. You can also let Avalara handle your returns prep and filing.  

Sell everywhere, through every channel

Avalara provides a single source of truth and a higher degree of accuracy for your transaction tax data across all channels and platforms, including your POS, social, and marketplace channels — in the U.S. and abroad. 

Grow with confidence

Automation helps businesses better manage tax complexity that often comes with business growth. The effort required to maintain compliance in a few states is vastly different than what’s required when you do business in most of the U.S. Plus, selling into other countries adds a whole new level of complexity. With automation, it’s easier to scale, and your business will be able to adopt new business platforms that will likely integrate with Avalara. 

Improve customer experience

Avalara delivers real-time rates directly into your shopping cart or invoicing system at the moment of purchase. Our solution also streamlines the storage and collection of exemption certificates to ensure a swift checkout experience. 

EXPLAINER VIDEO

Cloud-based and scalable global tax compliance

Video: Relieve the stress of audits and penalties with a solution that connects to your existing tech stack.

Related products

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Avalara Exemption Certification Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax.
Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting

Generate more accurate returns with 150+ automated data checks to ensure more accurate reporting.  
Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border

Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimizes customer experience. 
CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

“Avalara saves me time in applying longitude and latitude to determine tax rates. Their exemption certificate management tool lets me upload thousands of certificates, track expirations, and automate renewal request.”

  • —William Mullaney 
  • Senior Manager Indirect Tax — AIG, Thermo Fisher
Video: How can Avalara save you time or money?

“Within a couple of hours, we had our development sandbox up and were evaluating transactions — smooth implementation with minimal disruption.”

  • —Jason Heckel
  • Senior Director of Tax, Zillow Group
Read full customer story

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and complex regulations, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”  

  • —Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake​
Read full customer story
