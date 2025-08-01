Alabama - Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday (February 20–22, 2026)

Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will temporarily exempt qualifying emergency preparedness items from state sales and use tax from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, February 20, 2026, through midnight on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The exemption applies to qualifying emergency preparedness items intended to support severe weather readiness. Covered items include batteries, weather radios, flashlights, ground anchors, tarps, duct tape, coolers, first aid kits, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and portable generators.

Eligibility is subject to item-specific limits, with supplies exempt when priced at $94 or less per item, and portable generators eligible when the total sales price is $1,564 or less per purchase. In addition to the state exemption, local sales tax may also be waived by counties and municipalities that adopt corresponding resolutions or ordinances.