Avalara e-Invoicing can convert your outgoing invoices into many types of structured and hybrid invoice formats such as EDIFACT, TRADACOMS, VDA, Odette, ZUGFeRD/XRechnung/Factur-X, FatturaPA, ANSI X12, SWIFT, cXML, PEPPOL BIS 3.0, PEPPOL PINT, UBL, BMEcat, PDF/A-3, TXT/CSV, openTRANS, RosettaNet, SAP IDOC, BAPI, Fiori, and others with the option to provide readable PDF invoices. It also converts structured data formats into incoming invoice formats according to the e-invoice recipient’s request.