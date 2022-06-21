WEBINAR

Europe e-invoicing updates 2023

date

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

time

11:00 a.m. GMT

duration

45 minutes

Join us for a midyear update on the latest requirements, effective dates, and recent changes to e-invoicing mandates in Europe.

Plus, see Avalara E-Invoicing in action: Alex Baulf, Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax at Avalara, will demo Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, the solution that meets the challenges of the upcoming Polish KSeF (Krajowy System e-Faktur) mandate. 

In this session, we’ll cover:

Belgium: Updates on the phased mandate for e-invoicing within public procurement (B2G) and how Peppol will be leveraged for a wider B2B mandate from July 2024

France: Countdown to July 2024 — What businesses need to start doing now to be ready for the upcoming mandate

Poland: Updates on the revised scope of the KSeF mandate, the new timeline, and a demo of Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

Germany: News and updates following Germany’s request for a derogation from the European Commission to mandate B2B e-invoicing

Spain: Update on the move to mandatory e-invoicing in 2024, including the latest on the public consultation, and the draft VERI*FACTU e-invoicing functionality and certification requirements

About the speaker

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara

Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-invoicing Marketplace Pilot.

