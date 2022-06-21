Europe e-invoicing updates 2023
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
11:00 a.m. GMT
45 minutes
Join us for a midyear update on the latest requirements, effective dates, and recent changes to e-invoicing mandates in Europe.
Plus, see Avalara E-Invoicing in action: Alex Baulf, Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax at Avalara, will demo Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, the solution that meets the challenges of the upcoming Polish KSeF (Krajowy System e-Faktur) mandate.
In this session, we’ll cover:
Belgium: Updates on the phased mandate for e-invoicing within public procurement (B2G) and how Peppol will be leveraged for a wider B2B mandate from July 2024
France: Countdown to July 2024 — What businesses need to start doing now to be ready for the upcoming mandate
Poland: Updates on the revised scope of the KSeF mandate, the new timeline, and a demo of Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting
Germany: News and updates following Germany’s request for a derogation from the European Commission to mandate B2B e-invoicing
Spain: Update on the move to mandatory e-invoicing in 2024, including the latest on the public consultation, and the draft VERI*FACTU e-invoicing functionality and certification requirements
About the speaker
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara
Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-invoicing Marketplace Pilot.
