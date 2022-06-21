Europe e-invoicing updates 2023

Plus, see Avalara E-Invoicing in action: Alex Baulf, Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax at Avalara, will demo Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, the solution that meets the challenges of the upcoming Polish KSeF (Krajowy System e-Faktur) mandate.

Join us for a midyear update on the latest requirements, effective dates, and recent changes to e-invoicing mandates in Europe.

Belgium: Updates on the phased mandate for e-invoicing within public procurement (B2G) and how Peppol will be leveraged for a wider B2B mandate from July 2024

France: Countdown to July 2024 — What businesses need to start doing now to be ready for the upcoming mandate

Poland: Updates on the revised scope of the KSeF mandate, the new timeline, and a demo of Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting



Germany: News and updates following Germany’s request for a derogation from the European Commission to mandate B2B e-invoicing



Spain: Update on the move to mandatory e-invoicing in 2024, including the latest on the public consultation, and the draft VERI*FACTU e-invoicing functionality and certification requirements