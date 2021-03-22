INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: Digital Services & Software
Overcome the biggest tax challenges facing your software business
Businesses rely on your services. Don’t lose customers to compliance issues.
Solve software tax challenges
Remote working and behavioural shifts since the pandemic have increased the demand for software.
But with fewer physical goods to tax, global governments have their eyes on the earnings of software businesses.
Challenges for your software business
Multi-regional compliance
Even without a physical presence, your business can take you all over the world. Avalara can help you stay compliant wherever VAT, GST, or U.S. sales tax on software businesses apply.
Keep selling in the U.S. with a single solution for 13,000+ tax jurisdictions
Simplify the process of selling into the EU with a single VAT registration
Get fiscal representation, with local expertise
Reduce risk
Avalara solutions are powered by an expansive content database that helps you stay on top of global tax laws.
Reduce mistakes that could derail your growth
Easily integrate with the systems you already use
Get real-time determinations of your taxable and non-taxable services
Expand globally
Effective compliance management helps you focus on customer experience and expansion.
Stay ahead of your competition with innovative technology
Become a go-to provider for the new future of remote working
Reduce churn with fewer operational disruptions
Cloud-based solutions help keep your software business running smoothly
Ongoing compliance will keep you within the rules wherever you reach new customers.
Avoid huge change projects by integrating Avalara technology into your existing framework.
Stay updated on your tax liabilities to help improve decision-making and planning.
Complete digital service tax compliance solutions
Trusted by our customers
“I asked my peers to give me an honest appraisal. The overwhelming response was ‘it’s great’. Overall, they said there was just no way they could cope without AvaTax.”
— Patrick Loughnane
Senior Product Manager at Unity Technologies
“As the business grew, we reached the point where tax compliance was taking up too much time. So we looked around for a supplier to partner with, and Avalara was recommended to us.”
— Ofir Shaish
Head of Finance at Earnix
Connect with us to overcome your challenges
Our global compliance solutions will keep your network running smoothly, freeing you to focus on growth. Get in touch with one of our experts today.
"Keeping up to date with the continual changes in the rules ... in each territory is a challenge. Avalara... cover all the countries where VAT is either in place or being rolled out.”
— Jos Verheijen
Indirect Tax Manager at Nu Skin Enterprises Products Europe
“We wanted to hit the ground running in the US and we needed to know that the solution would work accurately and out of the box without the need for months of development work.”
— Geraldene Cummins
Finance Business Analyst, Centrica Hive