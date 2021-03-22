INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: Digital Services & Software

Overcome the biggest tax challenges facing your software business

Businesses rely on your services. Don’t lose customers to compliance issues.

INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: DIGITAL SERVICES & SOFTWARE

Solve software tax challenges

Businesses rely on your digital services. Don’t lose customers to compliance issues.

Remote working and behavioural shifts since the pandemic have increased the demand for software.
But with fewer physical goods to tax, global governments have their eyes on the earnings of software businesses.
Challenges for your software business

A single solution for numerous regions

Stay on top of changing laws                        

Keep reaching new markets                         

Even without a physical presence, your business can take you all over the world. Avalara can help you stay compliant wherever VAT, GST, or U.S. sales tax on software businesses apply.

Keep selling in the U.S. with a single solution for 13,000+ tax jurisdictions

Simplify the process of selling into the EU with a single VAT registration

Get fiscal representation, with local expertise

Avalara solutions are powered by an expansive content database that helps you stay on top of global tax laws. 

Reduce mistakes that could derail your growth

Easily integrate with the systems you already use

Get real-time determinations of your taxable and non-taxable services

Effective compliance management helps you focus on customer experience and expansion.

Stay ahead of your competition with innovative technology

Become a go-to provider for the new future of remote working

Reduce churn with fewer operational disruptions

Ongoing compliance will keep you within the rules wherever you reach new customers.

Avoid huge change projects by integrating Avalara technology into your existing framework.

Stay updated on your tax liabilities to help improve decision-making and planning.

You can only expand as far as your compliance. Avalara’s automation will keep you within the rules wherever you reach new customers.

Just because tax rules change, it doesn’t mean your systems have to. Avalara technology can integrate into your existing framework.

Avalara can keep you updated on your tax liabilities, to help improve decision-making and planning.

Complete digital service tax compliance solutions

Registrations

It's hard to track your tax liabilities when thresholds differ from country to country. Avalara can help with your VAT and U.S. sales tax registrations so you can stay on top.

Calculation & Determination

Determining the correct duties and tax at point of sale is critical. Our AvaTax solution calculates the correct rates based on the item, buyer location, local regulations and more.

Returns & Reporting

Understanding your tax liabilities can be a nightmare. With a range of solutions to fit all business requirements, including managed and cloud-based solutions, we take away the stress of global tax compliance.

Start your compliance journey

Trusted by our customers

“I asked my peers to give me an honest appraisal. The overwhelming response was ‘it’s great’. Overall, they said there was just no way they could cope without AvaTax.”

— Patrick Loughnane
Senior Product Manager at Unity Technologies

Read Unity's story

“As the business grew, we reached the point where tax compliance was taking up too much time. So we looked around for a supplier to partner with, and Avalara was recommended to us.”

— Ofir Shaish
Head of Finance at Earnix

Read Earnix's story

Connect with us to overcome your challenges

Our global compliance solutions will keep your network running smoothly, freeing you to focus on growth. Get in touch with one of our experts today.

"Keeping up to date with the continual changes in the rules ... in each territory is a challenge. Avalara... cover all the countries where VAT is either in place or being rolled out.” ​

— Jos Verheijen
Indirect Tax Manager at Nu Skin Enterprises Products Europe

Nu Skin's customer story

“We wanted to hit the ground running in the US and we needed to know that the solution would work accurately and out of the box without the need for months of development work.

— Geraldene Cummins
Finance Business Analyst, Centrica Hive

Read Hive's customer story

