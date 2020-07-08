The Avalara Platform and the Avalara Compliance Cloud
Powered by our robust and reliable Avalara Platform, the Avalara Compliance Cloud provides comprehensive end-to-end compliance solutions.
The Avalara Platform and the Avalara Compliance Cloud
Powered by our robust and reliable Avalara Platform, the Avalara Compliance Cloud provides comprehensive end-to-end compliance solutions.
Key features to help manage your end-to-end compliance
The Avalara Platform and its expansive tax database power the products within the Avalara Compliance Cloud. Together, they give you the technology and content you need to simplify your compliance and relieve tax headaches.
Vast database of tax content, rates, and rules
1,000+ signed partner integrations
Robust and flexible API
Advanced technology and compliance experts form the Avalara Compliance Cloud
Whatever size or industry of your business, and wherever you’re at in your compliance journey, the Avalara Compliance Cloud enables you to scale your business and take it to the next level.
Advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) keep the Avalara Platform updated. This fuels our solutions with real-time data to help manage your compliance with greater accuracy.
The Avalara Compliance Cloud gives you access to the latest data for a wide range of compliance types. Find the data you need for:
- VAT
- GST
- Sales and use tax
- Industry-specific taxes
- And more
The expertise of our people is as important as our technology. We have teams of tax compliance research professionals around the world maintaining our vast database that includes:
- Product classifications and UPCs
- Tariff codes
- Tax rates and rules
- Filing requirements
- Compliance data for thousands of tax authorities
Stress-free, cloud-based compliance
30,000+ Avalara customers and businesses of all sizes trust the Avalara Platform and the Avalara Compliance Cloud to manage their tax compliance and help them grow.
Reliable
Avalara runs around the clock, so your business can too. Our engineers continuously monitor and maintain our platform and cloud services.
Secure
Avalara is committed to keeping your data safe and helping to reduce risk, with a 24/7 security operations centre, application security, a Security Incident Response Team (SIRT), and more.
Scalable
Avalara offers a scalable solution built to grow with the success of your business. As your tax obligations increase and legislation evolves, our cloud-based services will help you navigate the changing compliance landscape.
The largest network of signed partner integrations of any tax software provider
1,000+ signed partner integrations
With over 1,000 signed partner integrations for accounting, ERP, ecommerce, shopping cart, and business applications, the Avalara Platform is probably integrated with the applications you already use.
Build your own
Are you running a custom-built solution or software we’re not connected to yet? Our API gives you a fast time to market thanks to a well-documented developer toolkit, built for developers by developers.
What the Avalara Platform and Avalara Compliance Cloud deliver
Making life easier
Compliance is complex. But Avalara can help reduce the time-consuming manual tasks that slow you down, allowing you to focus on what you do best.
Scalability
Flexible Avalara Compliance Cloud products can scale with your growing business, and help you adapt to changing requirements.
Speed and ease of use
It’s likely Avalara products can be easily integrated into the systems and business applications you already use, saving you the cost of upgrades, overhauls, and training. Multiple teams in different locations can also share workflow.
Navigating future landscapes
As tax compliance becomes digitised, Avalara products can help your business adapt to evolving legislation so you can continue growing.
Expert help with your compliance journey
For all types of business, from startup to enterprise, Avalara can guide you through every step of your compliance journey.
Take the next step
Learn more about our products
Compliance begins with the right products for your business