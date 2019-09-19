A VAT solution for business process outsourcers

We empower you to service your clients’ needs in the face of rapidly changing indirect tax compliance legislation.

Avalara VAT Reporting

Avalara addresses the complex automation needs of companies looking to improve their compliance accuracy and significantly reduce their dependency on manual processes and in-house or spreadsheet-based technology.

Ditch the spreadsheets

Reduce risk and increase efficiency. By working with Avalara, you can cut out a large number of manual processes involved in managing indirect tax.

Create value

Avalara VAT Reporting enables a business process outsourcers (BPO) to focus on value-added activities such as handling errors and spotting trends in any given reporting period whilst ensuring the capacity of the compliance team is managed proactively to maximise the number of returns per head.

Offer your clients depth and breadth

Avalara VAT Reporting enables an accountancy firm or outsourced provider to offer indirect tax compliance services in over 50 countries with more than 300 different filings.

 

Features and benefits

Multiple languages
View all returns in a PDF format both in the local language as well as in English

Extensible
Avalara maintains and updates many file formats.

Confidence
Avalara maintains and updates all new filing requirements and changes to submission processes.

