Everything you need to know about a EU VAT registration number

Everything you need to know about a EU VAT registration number

If you’re operating across the EU, you may need to register for a local VAT number in another EU country.

For companies operating across the European Union (EU), there may be a requirement to register their business with a VAT number in another EU country. The requirements for this vary from country to country, but are based on the EU’s VAT Directive, which should be implemented into local legislation by each member state.