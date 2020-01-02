EU VAT registration thresholds 2021

Below is a summary of the 2021 VAT registration annual thresholds for resident companies in the 27 EU member states, plus Norway, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Non-residents face nil registration threshold

Generally, non-resident (no permanent establishment) businesses that must register for VAT in another EU state face a nil registration threshold. A major exception to this rule is ecommerce sellers to consumers, where there are special EU distance selling VAT thresholds. Read about the EU VAT number registration process here.

VAT registration thresholds

CountryVAT threshold
Austria€35,000
Belgium€25,000
BulgariaNil
CroatiaHRK 300,000
Cyprus€15,600
Czech RepublicCZK 1 million
DenmarkDKK 50,000
Estonia€40,000
Finland€15,000
FranceGoods €85,800; Services €34,400
Germany€22,000
Greece€10,000
HungaryHUF 12 million
IrelandGoods €75,000; Services €37,500
Italy€65,000
Latvia€40,000
Lithuania€55,000
Luxembourg€35,000
Malta€35,000, €24,000 or €14,000
Netherlands€20,000
Norway (non-EU)NOK 50,000
PolandPLN 200,000
Portugal€12,500
RomaniaROL 330,000
Slovakia€49,790
Slovenia€50,000
SpainNil
SwedenSEK 30,000
Switzerland (non-EU)CHF 100,000
United Kingdom (non-EU)£85,000

 

Get help solving your VAT challenges

 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

EU VAT registration

EU VAT returns

Distance Selling

EU VAT digital services MOSS